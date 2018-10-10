Fairmount man killed in collision

RURAL ALLERTON -- Illinois State Police are investigating a collision between a semi-trailer truck and SUV in southwestern Vermilion County on Tuesday afternoon that killed a Fairmount man.

The accident occurred in the rural intersection of County Roads of 250 East and 300 North, between Allerton and Sidell, around 4:52 p.m.

In a news release, police said the driver of the semi -- Jay A. Hageman, 66, of Fairmount -- sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2004 International semi, driven by Hageman, was traveling south on County Road 250 East, while a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban -- driven by Austin A. Richard, 29, of Homer -- was heading east on County Road 300 North.

The report said the semi failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the SUV as it was traveling through the intersection. Upon the collision, both vehicles went off the road into a ditch on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Richard was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The report said he was wearing a seat belt, but Mr. Hageman was not.