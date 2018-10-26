Savoy nursing home fined $25,000 in connection to death of resident

SAVOY — State officials say Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab is facing a $25,000 in connection to the death of a resident. The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced the 2018 Third Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators and said the 213-bed Savoy facility failed to provide special dietary needs to a resident who ultimately died from choking on food. The state department cited the Savoy nursing home with a type "A" violation, which pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result. Two more Champaign area nursing homes were also fined. Champaign County Nursing home was fined $500 and received a type "C" violation; Illini Heritage Rehab and HC was fined $2,200 and received a type "B" violation.