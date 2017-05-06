M-S alum ready to work in agriculture

MAHOMET — Ethan Tock wants his career in agriculture to be hands-on — literally.



“I love being outside,” he said. “I want to do as much work as I can by hand. I don’t know anything about a tractor or machine, but the hands-on stuff I like.”



The Mahomet-Seymour alum will graduate next weekend from Western Illinois University, then begin a summer internship with Monsanto, a sustainable agriculture company in Monmouth. He said he wouldn’t mind staying in Illinois as his career progresses.



“Illinois is in the top 30 states for agriculture work,” Tock said. “We have good soil, I think Champaign County soil is the best in the state.”



And if he were to choose a different state? “Florida, of course. It would be interesting to work with a lot of different crops.”



It was after several major changes that Tock found agriculture. His uncle works with Baird Seed Company and encouraged him to try the field.



“My original major was business, and I switched to education and didn’t really start that,” Tock said. “And then I got my associate’s in hospitality for some reason, and then I got to agriculture.”



There are aspects of WIU that Tock enjoys — the small class sizes, for one — but he said it’s hard to get the full experience with his hour-and-a-half commute each way. Tock lives with and takes care of his grandmother, who is 87 and has congestive heart failure.



“She went down last November and got really sick,” Tock said. “That was incredibly stressful going into finals and taking care of her at the same time.”



Nevertheless, WIU Professor Mark Bernards commended Tock’s schoolwork and leadership in group dynamics.



“Commuting makes an education challenging ... but I think he adapted well to that,” Bernards said. “(Tock’s) a very bright student with a nice sense of humor ... a commanding presence. I think he has the potential to be very successful.”



The success may not come easy. Bernards said the field is highly competitive due to consolidation and mergers among major companies.



That said, there are opportunities coming from retirements, since many agricultural workers are in their 50s or 60s, he added. As those workers go, Bernards said the industry is looking to become more tech-savvy with its data analysis and drones that can monitor large fields.



Another update for the field is harvesting the pennycress weed for oil, which Tock has worked on with Arvegenix, a renewable fuel startup. He said that oil could potentially be used for jet fuel.



“It could be a really big money, a game changer,” Tock said. “(Arvegenix) is looking to mass produce it but needs funding. It’s going to take a few more years, but I bet they’ll get it. They have some really good researchers.”



When it comes to quality of the Earth’s resources in the future, Tock believes there will be some changes to keep things in check, like different fertilizing methods and relying more on cover crops.



“I don’t think the soil will go bad here as long as farmers have maintenance programs and are applying fertilizer at the right times,” Tock said. “You look at your soil as a checking account — you’re deducting so much every year but the account is so high right now that you have a lot of years before you lose it.”