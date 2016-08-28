Art Beat: Powerful exhibitions

Two exhibitions in Champaign that place the hot-button issues of racial violence and immigration in historical context are both interesting and soul-stirring.

In particular, "Hooded Truths," on display through Oct. 7 at the University YMCA. It's a smaller yet still powerful version of Chicago artist Candace Hunter's "Hooded Truths" exhibition presented two years ago at the historic South Side Community Art Center in Chicago.

The other is "Borderland Collective: Northern Triangle," on view through Dec. 22 at Krannert Art Museum, organized by Blue Star Contemporary in San Antonio, Texas.

It addresses immigration from the Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras over the U.S./Mexican border and features many archival documents, among them a 1980s CIA map of El Salvador and a CIA Talking Points Internal Memo from 1990.

Hunter, who spoke Thursday at the YMCA, was direct and eloquent as she discussed her multimedia pieces, inspired by the 2012 death of Trayvon Martin, the black 17-year-old Florida youth who was wearing a gray hoodie when he was fatally shot during an altercation with George Zimmerman.

In the art, Hunter uses images of the gray hoodie as a lens through which to address injustices — not just that of Martin's senseless death but also about "women, girls, men and boys who have had injustices heaped upon them from their first foot on the slave ships," she said.

Her "Middle Passage" depicts a slice of the iconic diagram of slaves stacked closely together in the hull of a ship. Each slave is represented by a small image of a hoodie.

Another, "Family Neighborhoods," refers to the city of Chicago marking the front of derelict houses in poor neighborhoods with red crosses.

Curious about the cross on the South Shore house adjacent to hers, Hunter called the city and discovered it was a sign that the homes were not worth saving, that the fire department and police were not to respond to calls at those structures.

"Is this about the demolition of a neighborhood?," Hunter asked one city employee.

She was told yes.

Another piece depicts the group of mothers of children killed as a result of racially charged violence. The women, who in Hunter's piece wear gold-leaf halos, appeared at the Democratic National Convention to plead for legal reforms.

I found the regal Hunter so impressive that I asked her whether she has ever considered running for a political office. She replied she has no interest in doing that but told me her grandfather, James S. Hunter, was the first black elected, in 1941, to the Indiana House of Representatives. He wrote the state's civil rights legislation.

"Northern Triangle," a traveling exhibit, was put together by Borderland Collective — artists Jason Reed and Mark Menjivar and art historian Erina Duganne.

The three, as well as others, contribute works, such a photographs, sculptures and videos to the show. But the more interesting pieces are the documents from the Library of Congress, the National Archives, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other collections and archives.

The exhibition offers a comprehensive view of the history, politics and culture related to the so-called Northern Triangle and its long, complicated relationship with the U.S., said Krannert curator Amy Powell. It features documents from the 1600s on.

The wall text is in both English and Spanish, and the exhibition includes a reading area where museum visitors may peruse related research materials.

Krannert will host at least two events related to the "Northern Triangle" exhibition:

— 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1, gallery conversation, "Crossings and Borderlands," featuring UI professors in urban and regional planning, anthropology and Asian American studies.

— 7 p.m. Sept. 29 "Taboo Talks — Borderlands: Resisting ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement) in the Midwest."

In this forum, community organizers, leaders and activists will talk about the ways in which their communities are affected by and resisting ICE.

I did not know this, but Champaign is the second largest immigrant city in Illinois after Chicago.

News-Gazette staff writer Melissa Merli can be reached at 351-5367 or mmerli@news-gazette.com.