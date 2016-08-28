Ask 'Mimi,' Aug. 28, 2016

Was a New York dance company in residence at Krannert Center?

Yes, Dance Heginbotham (above), headed by former Mark Morris Dance Group dancer John Heginbotham, for a two-week Intensive Development Lab, funded by the Mellon Foundation.

In the Colwell Playhouse, he and his troop created from scratch a piece, "The Principles of Uncertainty," for seven dancers and one actor, influenced by the work of artist Maira Kalman, particularly her picture book of the same title.

The 1-hour, 15-minute dance will feature many different props, including a large wooden box, lit from within, in which the dancers will dance. The music will be live and taped, a mix of Bach, Beethoven and contemporary.

"One of the beautiful things about this residency is we can be completely exploratory," Heginbotham told me. "There's no pressure for it to be written in stone."

He hopes it will be presented at Krannert and spoke highly of the support he received during the residency. By the way, Val Oliveiro, a former Krannert staffer now living in Minneapolis, is the stage manager for Dance Heginbotham when it tours.

Is Brett Eldredge making a Christmas album?

Yes, the country star from Paris (Ill.) had wanted to do a Christmas album since he was a boy. He's recorded several holiday classics and an original, "Glow," at a New York studio; no word yet on the release date.

For the album, he aimed for "that swing and that soul" of singers he admires such as Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin and Ray Charles. I listened to a video of Eldredge recording "Let It Snow!" He sounds absolutely fabulous!

Playing background on the album are Sting's and Prince's bands.

"That's crazy! Needless to say, I'm overly excited about the opportunity to do that," he told the Taste of Country website.

Is Mark Roberts doing a play up in Chicago?

Sort of. The Annoyance Theatre & Bar in Chicago will present at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 a staged reading of "The Lost Pilots of Mark Roberts" — three scripts he created for Andrew Dice Clay, Matthew Broderick and Harvey Keitel. It will be the first public reading of the scripts. The cast includes Ellen Fred, an Urbana High alumna and graduate of the UI acting program. Tickets are $5.

