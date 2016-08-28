Chuck Koplinski: Director, actor discuss challenging project

Having helmed a remake of Sam Raimi's "The Evil Dead," which was greeted with either great derision or unbridled admiration, director Fede Alvarez decided he would take his time before embarking on his next movie.

Not consciously seeking inspiration, it came to him when he and his friend, screenwriter Rodo Sayagues, were spitballing ideas while driving back to Los Angeles from the San Diego Comic-Con two years ago.

The final result is "Don't Breathe," a decidedly different sort of film from "The Evil Dead," but one that will no doubt please fans of the genre.

Reuniting with "Dead" star Jane Levy and working with former Champaign resident Dylan Minnette and "Avatar" star Stephen Lang, the director has fashioned a very effective siege thriller that doesn't revolve around a supernatural threat, rather a blind man who sets out to defend his home from three young thieves who wish to rob him.

While the premise is the very definition of "simplicity," Alvarez and Sayagues were able to come up with enough surprises to keep audiences glued to their seats during its taut 88-minute running time.

In Chicago recently for a screening of "Don't Breathe" for the annual Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival, I was able to sit down with Alvarez and Lang to discuss the making of the movie, the challenges of crafting a feature with a human threat rather than a supernatural one and the difficulties of playing a blind man.

Both men were dressed appropriately for the occasion — all in black — with Alvarez, a bundle of energy, seemingly ready to burst from his T-shirt, his enthusiasm for this project barely contained. Lang, with a blazer to compliment his attire, was more calm and reserved, a model of physical fitness whose youthful appearance belies his 64 years of age.

I asked Alvarez about the challenges in bringing something new to a genre that seemingly exhausted all of its fresh ideas years ago. "It is a challenge, but it shouldn't be," he said after some reflection. "You know, I saw an interview with John Carpenter (director of "Halloween" and "The Thing") on YouTube not long ago, and he was asked a similar question. The funny thing is that this interview was done in 1982, so that was an issue back then," he said with a laugh. "The one thing I wanted to make sure of before doing a film after 'The Evil Dead' was to stay away from any hot trends. You don't want to come off as a copycat; you should always want to go in a different direction. I think you end up challenging yourself that way and wind up with a better story."

While movies with a supernatural premise are more likely to rely on the fantastic to explain and move the story along, those that take place in the real world must be grounded to a certain extent and follow an acceptable sense of logic. Alvarez was very aware of this when working on "Breathe" and knew he had to toe the line where his observant audience was concerned.

"Rodo and I were very faithful to the truth and knew we had to be honest," Alvarez said. "Audiences are very smart, and they pick up on any lapses in logic or if you suddenly change the established rules of a film. That being said, you can't just treat your characters like they are puppets on a string in the service of the plot. What they do has to seem natural and in line with what they would do according to the history you come up with for them. Otherwise, a story will fall apart quicker than you can keep it together."

This foundation of reality was something that appealed to Lang when he was handed the script. Equally appealing was the challenge of realistically playing a blind man who's able to go toe-to-toe with three much younger characters in a convincing way. I asked the actor what his first step was in getting ready for the role.

"The first thing I did was become familiar with the house," said Lang, who seemed eager to discuss his method. "This man has retreated to this home, so he obviously knows it like the back of his hand. I made sure I knew how many steps there were on the staircase, how many rungs there were on the ladder to the basement. You'll see that I often have my hand out to feel the sides of the walls, so we made sure the paint is a bit more worn in these spots. So, all these little details helped me to pull this off, I hope, in a convincing manner."

I related an anecdote I'd heard about how Al Pacino, while giving his Oscar-winning performance as a blind man in "Scent of a Woman," said he only concentrated on his peripheral vision while doing the role. I asked Lang about his own technique.

"Well, I have all the respect in the world for Al," he said with a laugh. "But, I went a more practical route. I wore lenses that eliminated 60 percent of my vision, and Fede used low light throughout the house, which obscured things as well."

While dealing with a sightless character proved challenging in and of itself, another impediment for Lang was the fact that the blind man has almost no dialogue in the film. "I practiced long and hard to make sure my voice sounded like a door with a rusty hinge for the few times I did speak," Lang said. "Really, these are the sorts of challenges any actor looks for, and I had to do a great deal of soul searching to make sure I discovered the truth about this man."

The blind man engages in more than one instance of hand-to-hand combat in the film, but none was more challenging than a fight between Lang and Minnette in a laundry room, as the claustrophobic nature of the setting created more than a few possibilities of injury.

"Dylan and I had to be very careful, and we choreographed that sequence extensively before we shot it," Lang said. "There are many sharp edges and places where you could cut or hit yourself that it was a challenge to do this convincingly. Dylan is very strong, and we were able to go at each other with equal strength to make it look realistic. Of course, no matter how careful you are, you're going to look down and see you have a bump here and a bruise there. But Dylan was a good sport and hard worker and it paid off in that scene."

I couldn't let Alvarez escape without asking him about his working relationship with Levy, who might be familiar to viewers from the TV sitcom "Suburgatory."

The director admitted he "put her through hell" during the making of "The Evil Dead," and I wondered if he had to go out of his way to convince her to work with him again.

"I love her because she always gives 100 percent on the set and will bleed for a film, which she literally did time and time again on "Dead," he said. "Really, we're like an old married couple. We fight on the set and argue but are able to put it behind us because we know each of us is committed to the film. I also love that she hasn't done much; she has a clean slate if you will, so I continue to be able to surprise audiences with her as they have no preconceptions of her."

As for what's next for Alvarez, he doesn't have a clue. "I'm really not worried about it," he said with a shrug of his shoulders. "I know inspiration will come, and whatever that may be, I'll develop it and see where it takes me. Not knowing is really part of the fun."

For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter at @ckoplinski. He can be reached via email at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.