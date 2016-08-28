'Cinematic treats' at N-G Film Series

CHAMPAIGN — Film fans are in for "cinematic treats" with the 2016-'17 News-Gazette Film Series at the Virginia Theatre, said one of the organizers.

The series, which started in 2002, will feature 10 classic films — a few, particularly "Citizen Kane," having long been fodder for serious and not so serious film students.

It also will include two special miniseries: 5 Nights of Hitch and The Best Christmas Movies Ever!

The entire series was planned by Virginia manager Steven Bentz and the theater's Mitch Marlow, manager of sales and public relations.

"We just tried to go with the big classics," Marlow said. "Some of them are super famous. Some are critically acclaimed. 'Duck Soup' is a really big Marx Brothers film. And we have two silent films."

You can't help thinking Roger Ebert would have approved.

Buster Keaton's "The General" will be accompanied live by organist Mark Gifford, who will play his own original score for the silent film classic.

"We always do really well here with the old classics," Marlow said. "I think part of the tried-and-true core Virginia Theatre audience is looking for those kinds of films, and I think people really love to see them on the big screen."

Marlow acknowledged that the classics in the series are often shown on television.

"We have a 52-foot-wide screen," he said. "You just don't get to see those kinds of films on that big a screen anymore. It's a cinematic treat. Some movies we show that play all the time on classic movie channels are the biggest draw. People into old movies or movie buffs love the opportunity to see these on the big screen. They're completely different films when they're on a big screen."

As for deciding which movies to show at "5 Nights of Hitch," a Halloween tribute to auteur Alfred Hitchcock, Marlow and Bentz went with crowd-pleasers by the master of suspense.

"Last year, we looked at ones we hadn't done and ones that weren't as well-known," Marlow said. "This year we decided to go with the biggies."

As for the mini-series of Christmas movies, he and Bentz went with two of the usual suspects, "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Miracle on 34th Street," and a couple of less expected films, "The Bishop's Wife" and "The Man Who Came to Dinner."

The Virginia Theatre also has two other film series:

— Reel Deals, which will feature contemporary directors whose work Bentz and Marlow consider "really great and critically acclaimed." For the lineup, visit thevirginia.org.

— And a series of '80s movies, in partnership with Rewind 92.5 radio. So far, only one is scheduled in that series: "Dirty Dancing," Oct. 1.

The News-Gazette Film Series also will feature a Readers' Choice selection.

All of the movies, except for the Hitchcock and Christmas films, will be shown at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., with News-Gazette film critic Chuck Koplinski introducing each at the 7 p.m. screening and hosting a post-screening discussion in the lobby. Tickets are $6 for general admission.

The schedule, which is subject to change, follows, with descriptions written by Bentz and Marlow:

'Casablanca' (1942), Sept. 17

"'Casablanca' only improves with age. This masterpiece from Hollywood's Golden Age is perhaps the quintessential screen romance, boasting career-defining performances by Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and the great Claude Rains."

5 Nights of Hitch, screenings at 7 p.m.

— "Vertigo" (1958), Oct. 23

— "The Birds" (1963), Oct. 24

— "North By Northwest" (1959), Oct. 25

— "Rear Window" (1954), Oct. 26

— "Psycho" (1960), Oct. 28

Readers' Choice, Nov. 26

The voting closes Oct. 31. Go to newsgazette.com/filmseries to cast a vote for one of the following films: "West Side Story," "On the Waterfront," "Bridge on the River Kwai," "Harvey" or "Bonnie and Clyde."

The Best Christmas Movies Ever!, screenings at 7 p.m.

— "The Bishop's Wife" (1947), Dec. 12 and 13

— "The Man Who Came To Dinner" (1942), Dec. 14 and 15

— "Miracle on 34th Street" (1947), Dec. 16

— "It's A Wonderful Life" (1946), Dec. 17

'Dracula' (1931), Jan. 21

"In Bela Lugosi's timeless portrayal of Dracula, an ancient vampire arrives in England and begins to prey upon the virtuous young Mina. This truly creepy, atmospheric 1931 film has set the standard for vampiric roles ever since."

'Swing Time' (1936), Feb. 4

"A critically acclaimed romantic comedy that's widely considered to be Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers' best dance musical. 'Swing Time' features four dance routines that are each in their own way regarded as little masterpieces of the form."

'The General' (1926), March 25

"This classic silent comedy is considered by critics as one of Buster Keaton's greatest and was ranked No. 18 by the American Film Institute in its 2007 list of the 100 Best American Movies of All Time. As a very special treat, acclaimed theater organist Mark Gifford will accompany the film on the Virginia Theatre's historic 750-pipe Wurlitzer, with an original score of his own creation."

'Duck Soup' (1933), April 15

In 1933, 'Duck Soup' was a box-office disappointment, receiving only mixed reviews. Today, it's seen as perhaps the Marx Brothers' funniest and best film — a classic comedy masterpiece that contains several legendary sequences."

'Citizen Kane' (1941), May 27

"Orson Welles' epic tale of a publishing tycoon's rise and fall is entertaining, poignant and inventive in its storytelling, earning its reputation as a true landmark achievement in cinematic history. It was Welles' first feature film and was nominated for Academy Awards in nine categories, receiving the Academy Award for Best Writing Original Screenplay for both Herman J. Mankiewicz and Welles."

'High Noon' (1952), June 24

"Gary Cooper is a small-town marshal who finds his own community won't help him defeat a deadly enemy. The film redefined Westerns, taking place in near real time and lacking some of the genre's conventions. (John Wayne hated it). Long considered a metaphor for the Hollywood blacklist, the movie sadly marked the end of the career of screenwriter Carl Foreman."

'The Gold Rush' (1925), July 22

"Experience this 1925 silent comedy written, produced and directed by and starring Charlie Chaplin, who declared 'This is the picture I want to be remembered by.' Featuring his famed Little Tramp character, the film received strong reviews at its release and is now considered one of the greatest works of the silent era."

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939), Aug. 26

"This beloved family film has become an icon of American pop culture. Nominated for six Academy Awards, 'Oz' was still a box-office disappointment in its first year. It had been MGM's most expensive production to date, but the film didn't become widely known to the public until regular television broadcasts began in 1956."