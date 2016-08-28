Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

A trio to check out

The UI fall semester always brings numerous recitals, many of them free, by the first-rate faculty members in the School of Music. One is viola player Rudolf Haken, who at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the beautiful Smith Memorial Hall will play as part of the South Shore Trio, which includes clarinetist Trevor O'Riordan and pianist Jennifer Muniz. Their program: works of W.A. Mozart, John Novacek and Libby Larsen.

Attending Labor of Love

If you're a locavore in all things like I am, you might enjoy Labor of Love, a festival from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Independent Media Center in the old Urbana post office building. Christopher Todd of Nightjar Promotions put it together, and he's great at curating shows featuring local musicians. Urbana artist Sandra Ahten will sell her art to benefit the IMC and kick off WEFT radio's fall pledge drive.

Asian culture on display

The Japan House Matsuri festival of food, drinks, arts and Asian culture is 2 to 7:30 p.m. today on the grounds of Japan House & UI Arboretum on South Lincoln Avenue, Urbana. Last year, I was impressed by the scene, entertainment and turnout. Japan House has geared up this year for more people. There will be lots of activities and music by drum group Ho Etsu Taiko and Tsugaru-shamisen performer Michiyoshi Sato.