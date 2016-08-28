Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Two great reads

My reading of late has included two excellent short-story collections by women: The 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning "Interpreter of Maladies" by Jhumpa Lahiri. Perfect examples of the form. And "Miss Grief and Other Stories" by Constance Fenimore Woolson, a late 19th-century writer whose work was published widely in her time but whose "stellar reputation" had faded by 1906, according to the book's editor.

Trumpeter back in town for events

Last weekend, the great trumpeter and former UI music Professor Ray Sasaki was back in town, performing with the Tone Road Ramblers at the Community Center for the Arts one night and the Jazz Sextet the next night at The Iron Post. The first event included talk of micro-tonal music and performances that left quizzical looks on some faces. The jazz the next night was easier listening, and top-notch.

Great young talent

Tuesday evening, I was at Boomerangs for its free weekly jazz show, arranged by drummer Josh Quirk. Hearing UI grad students Justin Copeland on trumpet and Crystal Rebone on bass (subject of this week's Studio Visit) had me feeling grateful I live in a university town and can experience and watch the growth of talented young musicians such as Copeland, Rebone and guitarist Jose Gobbo Jr. We're lucky here!