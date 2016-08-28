Studio Visit: Crystal Rebone

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Rebone

The second-year graduate student from Beloit, Wis., recently chatted with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli. Rebone, 23, of Urbana is in the UI's jazz bass performance program.

Did you come here to study with Larry Gray?

Yes, my teacher, Matt Hughes, at Western Illinois University recommended checking out the school. I came out and met Larry. I just liked his philosophy because he studies all sorts of music, not just jazz. He's open to a lot of different styles.

When did you start playing the bass?

I seriously started in college, but I started on the bass when my high school jazz band needed a bassist. I didn't have any formal lessons, but our teacher, Chris Behrens, a UI alumnus, was a really good teacher. He recommended a lot of recordings to listen to, and we played at all these festivals (including Essentially Ellington at Lincoln Center). At a summer camp, I met Kelly Sill, a bassist in Chicago, and he kind of gave me some of my first pointers. He was my first bass mentor.

Didn't you start on violin?

Yes, in fourth grade. Then I switched to cello, and now I'm back to the bass.

Why do you like the bass so much?

The feeling I get playing bass is more natural, more fulfilling, jazz in particular. Especially this year, playing with such high-level players. It just feels right. I just like the role of the bass.

When I got to college, I was a cello music education major because I love teaching. So I figured that would be the best path to take. As that first year went on, I realized I was better on bass and wanted to be in the bass section in orchestra. I was the bassist in every jazz ensemble there.

Not to mention gender, but you don't see a lot of women playing upright bass.

It's become more common and people are more aware of it. But, besides the singer in the UI Concert Jazz Band, I'm the only woman. Chip (McNeill) said he thinks there has never been a female bassist in the Concert Jazz Band (the top jazz ensemble at the UI).

What other ensembles do you play in here?

This semester, just the Chip Stephens combo, and I'll be doing a lot of recitals now that Mikel Combs is gone. I've been getting a lot of his gigs. I know I'll be playing a lot. This week I was playing out every day.

I noticed you graduated magna cum laude from WIU. Did you take a lot of general education courses there?

I didn't do anything extra than what was required because I had come late to the bass. I took what I had to take. I took music business, music education and jazz and classical classes.

I really enjoyed the classical and business classes. I was one of the few jazz players who really wanted to study classical as well. Most of my lessons with Matt were classical because I really needed to learn how to play bass.

Have you studied classical here?

Last year, I took a class with Professor (Michael) Cameron, the classical bass teacher. This year, I will probably do a lot of classical as well, more bass technique than learning tunes.

What do you want to do after you get your degree?

I hope to get a doctoral of musical arts degree here in three to four years and then I'll probably move to Chicago and have private students. I can teach violin, cello — all the strings — and get my orchestra chops up and maybe get more of those gigs. I teach now at The Music Shoppe in Champaign. I have five students. It's great. I love them, and a lot of them have been getting awards.