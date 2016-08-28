That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Arts scene

Celebrations in Tuscola

The Vault Arts Collective and the Sound Bank in Tuscola will host their anniversary celebrations together at 6 p.m. Saturday at 100 N. Main St.

The event will feature a music trivia competition, an art contest, giveaways, speed painting and free refreshments.

The focus will be Thee Tournament of Rock & Pop Trivia, a competitive quiz-show contest hosted by Cavetone Records in which two-person teams must demonstrate their musical knowledge. The grand prize is worth more than $300 from The Vault, with the Sound Bank providing prizes for rounds.

In between rounds of the bracket-style tournament, Karl Jendry will perform speed painting while vintage pop and rock records spin. Meanwhile, the Vault will host an art knowledge contest downstairs, with various prizes.

As with all Vault and Sound Bank events, hors d'oeuvres and refreshments are served, and all ages are welcome. There is no admission fee.

The night commemorates the third anniversary of The Vault Arts Collective and the first of the Sound Bank, a vinyl-only record store and music space on the second floor of The Vault.

The Vault opened in late August 2013, after the "Original 7" artists left The Factory in Sullivan. Now more than 70 artists show and sell their work at The Vault in a former bank building.

Those interested in competing in Thee Tournament of Rock & Pop Trivia may sign up at the front desk of The Vault or email John McDevitt at john.mcdevitt@thevaultarts.com or send a message through The Vault's Facebook page. There is no entry fee, and any team of two people are welcome.

The doors to the event will open at 6 p.m., and the tournament will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

Purchase small works of art

For the past year, a group of artists from Bloomington have produced a large quantity of a small-scale art — Artist Trading Cards — generally the size of a baseball card.

The more than 60 artists sell the ATCs in the Downtown Bloomington Gallery District, usually at select First Friday events. The price starts at $5; most are $15 or less.

The next sale will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Originally called ACEO's (Artist Card Editions and Originals), ATCs began in the 1990s when a Swiss artist started using altered playing cards as business cards. Other artists followed and soon began selling them as affordable small works of art.

Nominations for ACE Awards

Nominations are being accepted at 40north.org for the 2016 ACE Awards. The deadline for submitting nominations is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 19.

The ACE (arts, culture and education) Awards are presented annually by 40 North 88 West Champaign County Arts Council as part of National Arts and Humanities Month.

There are seven categories: advocate, artist, volunteer, business, teacher, student and lifetime achievement. Nominations will be reviewed by an independent panel of community-based judges.

Anyone may submit a nomination and may nominate multiple candidates; self-nominations are accepted, too. Nominees must be 14 or older and a resident of Champaign County to be eligible to win. Previous nominees may be resubmitted.

The nominees and winners will honored at the ACE Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at City Center, Champaign.

Fun Fridays in Urbana

Imbibe Urbana's First Fridays series will kick off this Friday from 4:30 to 11 p.m.

The participants will hop from happening to happening along downtown Urbana streets: art openings, performance art, live music, food and drink specials, fitness activities and retail deals. The map will be available soon online and in print Friday.

For more information, go to imbibeurbana.com.

Music scene

Jon Pardi to play in Hoopeston

Country music star Jon Pardi, who recently landed his first No. 1 radio single with "Head Over Boots," will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the McFerren Park Annex as part of the 73rd National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston.

Besides "Head Over Boots" being the first No. 1 radio single on both the Billboard and MediaBase country airplay charts, it's the No. 1 most-Shazamed country song of the year so far and has tallied more than 100 million streams across all platforms.

Written by Pardi and Luke Laird, the certified gold "Head Over Boots" is the lead single on Pardi's recently released album, "California Sunrise."

Advance tickets to the concert in Hoopeston are $20 and may be purchased via hoopestontickets.com.

The National Sweetcorn Festival runs from Thursday through next Monday. The schedule of events is at hoopestonjaycees.org/tickets/16%20Schedule.pdf.

Labor of Love Festival

Nightjar Promotions and the Independent Media Center will present a full day of music and art featuring 18 local music acts and art by Sandra Ahten, from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the IMC, 202 S. Broadway, in the former Urbana post office building.

The Labor of Love Festival will celebrate the end of the summer and start of fall to support the return of music, art and drama performances at the IMC and to serve as a kickoff to Community Radio 90.1 WEFT-FM's fall pledge drive.

The artists scheduled to appear at the event include Mark Laughlin, Gloria Roubal, John Coppess, Kevin Elliott, Anne Clements, the Jed Adam Band from Effingham, Geoff Beran & the Mystery Van from Bloomington, Young Club, NTR Prodity, CJ Run, Isaac Arms, Justin Rondn, Tyler Kimble, Kayla & the Moon Lace Band, Jon Lecouris, and King of the Coast.

The event is free, but donations are requested for the IMC and WEFT-FM. Food will be available at the venue. For more information, go to the event's Facebook page.