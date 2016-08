Club listings, Sept. 1-8, 2016

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Scott Abney performs in the Hells Bells AC/DC tribute band on Saturday night at the City Center in Champaign. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

THE ACCORD: The Soap Box presents The Roast of Chris Hightower, 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Something Funky DJ Wesjile, outside, 7 p.m.

HOULIHAN'S RESTAURANT AND BAR: Chrissy Sparks (Patio Play/live music performed by local musicians), 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Combo (Carrillo), 7 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Jaime Norton, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Caleb Cook Band, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

THE ACCORD: Marrow, The Phantom Broadcast, Matthus with Maddy Marsan, 8 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: DJ Vic Vapor, outside, 8 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: 90's Daughter, 10 p.m.

HUBER'S: Big Creek Guitar Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: The Prairie Dogs, 5 p.m.

THE MAIN ST. WINGERY, Mahomet: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 7 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SHOVELHEAD SALOON, Danville: King T'z, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 3

THE ACCORD: NIL8 with special guests Roberta Sparrow, Risky Casanovas, 9 p.m.

ALTO VINEYARDS: Billy Galt (Music Among the Vines series), 7:30 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: The Masquerade Ft. Sliink with Matthew and Indigo Child, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Bruiser and the Impalas with Kathy Harden, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Cii La'Cole, 10 p.m.; Crofton Coleman, 11 p.m.; and Bardo, midnight.

HUBER'S: Gloria Roubal and Paul Sabuco, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Bruiser and The Virtues, 6 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Kings Highway, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, Sept. 4

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

COWBOY MONKEY: Hit It Run with DJ Kosmo, DJ Legtwo, 9 p.m.

IRON POST: Whitney Bembenek, 7 p.m.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Last Minute Fire (traditional country), 8 p.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 6

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Donnie Heitler Experience (Tuesday Jazz), 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Bob Watson and Matt Stewart, 6:30 p.m.; Froman Improv, 7:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Open mic night (acoustic/sign-up, 8:45 p.m.), host Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, 5 p.m.; Larry Gray Group, 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7

THE ACCORD: Into It. Over It., 8 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Jantsen X Dirt Monkey, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Trivia with Kris and Holly, 7 p.m.; Shadowplay (Goth/Industrial Night), 11 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Country Night, free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol, DJ playing country dance music (Country Night), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

FATMAN'S WAREHOUSE, Danville: Live Karaoke Band, 8:30 p.m.

IRON POST: McNeill Quintet, 5 p.m.; jazz jam, 10 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

CANOPY CLUB: Moosh & Twist, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Stewart Huff (C-U Comedy), 9 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Something Funky DJ Wesjile, outside, 7 p.m.

HOULIHAN'S RESTAURANT AND BAR: Whiskey Fingers (Patio Play/live music performed by local musicians), 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz #4 Big Band, 7 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Jaime Norton, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

PO' BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Caleb Cook Band, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.