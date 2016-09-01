Entertainment listings, Sept. 1-7, 2016

Special events

This weekend

NATIONAL SWEETCORN FESTIVAL

What: Sponsored by the Hoopeston Jaycees. Sweet corn, National Sweetheart Pageant, carnival, rodeo, music, Bill Orr Memorial 5K, car shows, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, contests, flea market, beer garden and more. Free sweet corn Saturday, Sunday and Monday afternoons.

When: Gates open, 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 1, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 2, 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to midnight Sept. 4 and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 5.

Where: Hoopeston.

Cost: Gate fee $3, 7 years and under are free. Tickets, Jon Pardi with Trey Hughes, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, $20 in advance. All weekend annex pass, $25 (rodeo, truck and tractor pull, demolition derby).

More info: hoopestonjaycees.org/festival, hoopestontickets.com.

60TH ANNUAL DELAND HOMECOMING CELEBRATION

What: Friday night, bingo in the park, music by the Harvest Sons Band and mechanical-bull riding. Saturday includes animals from the Scovill Petting Zoo, a kiddie pedal pull, inflatable bounce house, tractor/truck pull, car show, 50/50 raffle and grand prize drawings, and at night hypnotist Dan Ladd and the Nickel and Dimes Band. Food, games, assorted vendors and more throughout the event.

When: 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 3.

Where: Village of DeLand.

More info: Email delandcelebration@gmail.com or facebook.com/DeLand-Celebration-540559986096002/.

FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS

What: Free carousel rides and Balloons by Pookie. Entertainment/performances near the fountain.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 (first Friday of each month).

Where: Food court at Market Place Mall, Champaign.

More info: Call 356-2700.

ARTHUR CHEESE FESTIVAL

What: Free cheese and crackers, Amish farm shops, sidewalk sales, crafts/food vendors, pony, wagon and buggy rides, kids' area, entertainment. Pancake breakfast, car-truck-motorcycle show, ice cream social, wine and beer tents with stage entertainment, National Cheese Eating Championships and International Cheese Curling Championships (family and kids' divisions in each event), Sept. 3. Church service (10 a.m.), antique tractor show, kiddie tractor pull, cheese-carving competitions, music, Sept. 4. Breakfast at community center, Rat Race & Cheese Chase, antique tractor show and slow races, National Cheese Curd Spitting Contest, competitions, Sept. 5. The New 3rd Saturday Market will be open, Sept. 3, 4, 5 at the fairgrounds.

When: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Where: Arthur Welcome Center at the north end of the festival and at the Cheese Tent at Illinois and Vine streets in the center of the festival. Throughout Arthur.

More info: Call 800-722-6474 or arthurcheesefestival.com.

AKC DOG SHOWS

What: Danville Illinois Kennel Club's annual AKC all-breed conformation dog shows. Food is available on the grounds. No unentered dogs are allowed on the show site.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4.

Where: Georgetown Fairgrounds, 413 N. Seminary Ave. , Georgetown.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: Call 694-4759 or 356-1921, akc.org or email sond838@aol.com. For specific breed times, call 694-2759 or 751-2128.

JURASSIC QUEST RETURN OF THE DINOSAURS

What: An interactive experience takes you through time from the Middle Triassic to the Late Cretaceous era with the help of 50 museum-quality and animatronic dinosaurs. Beyond the exhibit, lots of fun, engaging activities for kids of all ages. Young paleontologists get to see, touch, ride and dig up their favorite dinosaurs.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 4.

Where: Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

Cost: Tickets are $18 for kids, military and police; adults, $23; $27, VIP kids.

More info: Call 359-6960, fluideventcenter.com, jurassicquest.com or email info@fluidevents.org.

LABOR OF LOVE FESTIVAL

What: Nightjar Promotions and Independent Media Center present a full day of music and art, featuring music acts and art by Sandra Ahten, to benefit IMC and a kickoff to WEFT 90.1 FM's fall pledge drive. Artists include singer-songwriters Mark Laughlin, Gloria Roubal, John Coppess, Kevin Elliott, Anne Clements, Isaac Arms, Justin Rondon, Tyler Kimble and Jon Lecouris; Jed Adam Band (Americana rock), Sombolo (Brazilian dance) and Geoff Beran & the Mystery Van (power pop); rap/poetry/hip-hop by NTR Prodity, CJ Run and Young Club; RALA (electro rhythm/soul), Kayla & the Moon Lace Band (harmonious pop) and King of the Coast (rock). Food will be available.

When: 1 to 11 p.m. Sept. 3.

Where: IMC, 202 S. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Free, but donations requested for IMC and WEFT-FM.

More info: Labor of Love Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/1166293350094078/.

CATLIN LIONS CLUB SECOND FISH BASH 5K AND STREET FEST

What: Inflatables, bags tournament (cash prize), all-you-can-eat fish dinner, hot dogs and barbecue, dunk tank, cake walk, bingo, 4 to 8 p.m.; American Legion Beer Garden, 4 to 10:30 p.m.; 5K run/walk, 5 p.m.; music by Bad Medicine, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; raffle drawing, 8 p.m.

When: 4 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Run/walk registration, 4 p.m. Bags tournament, 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown business district, Catlin.

Cost: Bags tournament, $25 entry fee per team.

More info: Email davidcdutton@sbcglobal.net or, to register for bags tournament, call Glenn Bressner at 714-2523.

THE TOURNAMENT OF ROCK & POP TRIVIA

What: The Vault Arts Collective and the Sound Bank are hosting their anniversary celebrations together. Event features a music trivia competition, an art contest, giveaways, speed painting and refreshments. Any team of two people can sign up for the trivia contest. Between rounds of the bracket-style tournament, Karl Jendry will do speed painting while vintage pop and rock records spin. Downstairs, The Vault will host an art knowledge contest with prizes.

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., tournament at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.

Where: The Vault, with Sound Bank on the second floor, 100 N. Main St., Tuscola.

Cost: Free.

More info: Sign up at The Vault, send a message through their Facebook page or email John McDevitt at john.mcdevitt@thevaultarts.com.

DEWITT COUNTY FARM CRAWL AND TRACTOR DRIVE

What: A farm-organized event. The farms will open their doors to the public. In addition to hosting demonstrations and fun activities, each farm will sell its products to increase the economic viability of local family farms. Local school clubs and organizations will sell food. New this year, tractors will parade across the DeWitt County countryside and make stops at each farm during the Farm Crawl.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. Start at either farm and spend as much time as you like, but expect to spend 30-60 minutes at each farm (plus a 2-10-minute drive between farms).

Where: Triple M Farm: Mariah's Mums & More, 16727 Airport Road, Clinton, and Timberview Alpaca Farm, 7910 White Oak Road, Clinton.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 722-3531, mariahsmums.com or email mariahandgreg@mariahsmums.com, call 309-275-4027 or email Timberviewalpacas@hotmail.com.

Next week

THIRD ANNUAL JORDAN AUSTIN MEMORIAL FUN SHOW

What: Judged games, fun classes and timed events. High-point buckles awarded. Food concessions.

When: Registration, 8 a.m.; show, 9 a.m. Sept. 10.

Where: Piatt County Trailblazers, Interstate 72 Exit 166, 1 mile north on Old Route 47, Monticello.

Cost: Entry fee $5 per class horse rider combination or $40 to ride all day.

More info: pctrailblazers.org, call 621-7752 or facebook.com/pctrailblazers.org.

PRAIRIE STORIES

What: Go back in time and experience what life was like in 19th-century East Central Illinois. Day begins with artisan demonstrations (including blacksmithing) and outdoor cooking; hands-on activities beginning at noon; live American folk music and dancing; and in the archaeology area, discover how people of the past used their gardens for more than just food.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10.

Where: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 586-2612 or email kriopelle@ccfpd.org.

INTERTRIBAL POWWOW

What: Activities include dancing, food, native crafts and jewelry, corn maze, children's activities and a chance to visit the bison herd.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11. Corn maze, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

Where: Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park, just north of LeRoy. GPS address is 8144 N. 3100 E Road, Arrowsmith.

Cost: Entry fee, adults $5, kids 6-12 and elders $3, kids under 6 free.

More info: facebook.com/grandvillagekickapoo/, email grandvillagekickapoopark@gmail.com or call 309-261-3043 or 309-846-6720.

CU PRIDE FESTIVAL & PARADE

What: LGBTQ-focused workshops and seminars directed by community agencies and members at Big Grove Tavern. The UP Center kicks off the Family Friendly Festival Area with vendors and free family-friendly events, including a bounce house, bubbles, lots of entertainment, noon to 6 p.m. in the city parking lot, Hill and Neil streets, Champaign. Parade steps off at 3 p.m. (same route as Parade of Lights). At 6 p.m., Pride HQ for the evening will be at The Accord on Main Street with live music and drag shows. Other entertainment includes live music and DJ at Barrelhouse 34, Live Comedy with CU Comedy at Soma and dancing and more drag at C Street. Drag Brunch at V. Picaso at 11 a.m. Sept. 11.

When: Starts at noon Sept. 10 and 11 a.m. Sept. 11.

Where: Downtown Champaign.

Cost: Tickets for Drag Brunch, $30.

More info: unitingpride.org.

Future highlights

THE PYGMALION FESTIVAL

What: Outdoor food festival, featuring some of the best chef-driven restaurants in the area, debuts this year. Music festival lineup includes Future Islands, Vince Staples, Wolf Parade, Louis The Child, Frightened Rabbit and Alvvays. Literary festival lineup includes Jean Thompson, Tyehimba Jess, Eula Biss, Neil Steinberg, Literary Death Match and Bookfort. Tech, Food, Lit and Made festivals are free and open to the public, for all ages.

When: Entire festival runs Sept. 16-24, food festival Sept. 16 and 17, and music part Sept. 22-24.

Where: Various locations in Champaign and Urbana. Food festival downtown Champaign.

Cost: Festival passes, day passes and single-show tickets for music are available online.

More info: thepygmalionfestival.com.

AMBUCS SCARECROW FESTIVAL

What: The annual festival will include hayrack rides, barrel train rides, games for the kids, a flea market, food and drink, and a car and motorcycle show.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17.

Where: AMBUCS Park, 1200 E. University Ave., U.

More info: Call 367-7112, thegccambucs.org or email keith@echowater-urbana.com.

MONTICELLOBRATION

What: Downtown festival, live music, vendors and food. Feudin' Hillbillys performance, along with Jim Markham Swing Band and more.

When: Sept. 17 and 18.

Where: Downtown Monticello.

More info: Call 762-9318.

URBANA ART EXPO 2016

What: A juried fine arts exhibition and sale presented by the Urbana Public Arts Program in collaboration with 40 North 88 West: Champaign County Arts Council.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18.

Where: Urbana Civic Center, 108 E. Water St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanaartexpo.com.

JULIUS W. HEGELER II MANSION

What: The stately residence will be open to the public. See Danville's rich history displayed in the beautifully decorated mansion. Sponsored by Chittick Family Eye Care, Danville Area Tour of Homes. Proceeds benefit CRIS Healthy Aging Center and Puzzled Minds Autism Support Group.

When: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Where: 1521 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $15, available at the mansion's door during the event.

More info: Call 497-1037.

CULTURE SHOCK

What: Formerly the Taste of Downtown Danville. Free three-day festival celebrating all different cultures. Over 40 bands, food and craft vendors, street performers, magic, Fischer Theatre tours, car and motorcycle shows, Urbana Hairarchy Show, flow artists and more. Presented by Goose Island and Shock Top.

When: Sept. 23-25.

Where: Downtown Danville.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 431-2424, cultureshockdanville.com or email downtowndanvilleinc@gmail.com.

OPEN BARREL SHOW AND RODEO WEEKEND

What: Illinois High School Rodeo Association.

When: Sept. 23-25.

Where: Piatt County Trailblazers, Piatt County Trailblazers, Interstate 72 Exit 166, 1 mile north on Old Route 47, Monticello.

More info: pctrailblazers.org, call 932-3886, facebook.com/pctrailblazers.org

APPLE 'N PORK FESTIVAL

What: Harvest festival featuring more than 25 food stands offering numerous old-fashioned food items; a juried art show; 19th-century craft demonstrations and sales; tours of the historical C.H. Moore Mansion; an antique tractor show; live music; meal-grinding, rope-making, woodcarving and blacksmith demonstrations; Civil War living history camp; tomahawk throwing; pony rides; farm museum displays; children's miniature train rides; and a large flea market. Rain or shine.

When: Sept. 24 and 25.

Where: C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

Cost: Free admission to the grounds and flea market; small fee for tram and bus transportation to and from the museum grounds.

More info: chmoorehomestead.org/apple-pork.htm or call 935-6066.

FLANNEL FEST

What: Champaign Park District's day of fun fall festivities. Timberwork's Lumberjack Show demonstrations throughout the day, music, art, games, crafts, food trucks and more. An attempt to break the Guinness World Record for human mattress dominoes with 2,000 participants. Mattresses used in the record attempt will be donated to fill central Illinois shelters and homes in need.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24.

Where: Centennial Park, Champaign.

Cost: Mattresses discounted to $200 each, now through Sept. 15.

More info: champaignparks.com/dominoes or call Mike Namoff at 202-2821.

RANTOUL FALL FEST

What: Backyard barbecue cook-off, 7 a.m. setup, chicken at noon, ribs at 12:30 p.m., winners announced at 3 p.m. "Run for Your Life" Halloween 5K Run Walk (registration, 8 a.m. at Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul), at 10 a.m., to support Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs in central Illinois.; dress in costumes, prizes and trick-or-treating for children at the finish line. Police and Fire Open House at 10 a.m. Food, vendors, beer, kiddie carnival, demonstrations and music.

When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Downtown Rantoul.

Cost: Run/walk tickets, adults $30, youths 5-12 $15, under 5 free. 50/50 raffle tickets, three for $5, seven for $10 or arm's length $20.

More info: facebook.com/rantoulfallfest/.

Films

This weekend

THE FILMS OF ANDREW STANTON

What: "Finding Nemo" (2003). Rated G. 100 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5 (or see all three for $10); additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE FILMS OF ANDREW STANTON

What: "WALL-E" (2008). Rated G. 98 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5 (or see all three for $10); additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

URBANALOVE SUMMER MOVIE NIGHT SERIES

What: "E.T." Weather permitting. Bring your own blankets and chairs. Activities, music and food beforehand.

When: About 8 p.m. (sunset) Sept. 3.

Where: Outside in the Busey Bank drive-thru, 201 W. Main St., U.

More info: urbanalove.org or facebook.com/events/917627525030245/.

Next week

TEEN SCREENS

What: What film will be shown? You'll help decide! For middle and high school students.

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org or call 403-2070.

THE FILMS OF ALEJANDRO G. INARRITU

What: "Grams" (2003). Rated R. 123 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 8.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5 (or see all three for $10); additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES

What: Classic comedy featuring Cary Grant, Priscilla Lane and Raymond Massey (1944). Call to reserve a seat.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7.

Where:Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 267-3170.

THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF 'STAR TREK'

What: Witness history in the making. Commemorate with the USS BortaS Sci-Fi Club an original series marathon.

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 8.

Where: Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 893-3955 or rantoul.lib.il.us.

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Drop by on a Thursday afternoon to watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8 through Dec. 29, except Nov. 24.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

Future highlights

THE FILMS OF ALEJANDRO G. INARRITU

What: "Birdman" (2014). Rated R. 119 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and 15.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5 (or see all three for $10); additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

DOCUMENTARY

What: "Under the Gun." The film, produced by Katie Couric, examines America's gun violence epidemic and the inaction of America's political leaders.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: underthegunmovie.com, call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES

What: "Casablanca" (1942). Rated G.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

SATURDAY MATINEE

What: The monthly series for adults kicks off with a screening of one of the classics of American cinema: 1941's "Citizen Kane."

When: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org or call 403-2070.

THE FILMS OF ALEJANDRO G. INARRITU

What: "The Revenant" (2015). Rated R. 156 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27 and 29.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5 (or see all three for $10); additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Music

This weekend

ACE FREHELY

What: Hall of Fame guitarist comes to Danville. With special guests, Enuff Z'Nuff and Scorpion Child.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 1.

Where: David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St., Danville.

Cost: Ticket $20, general admission.

More info: palmerarena.com/upcoming-shows/ or call 431-2424.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:With the Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Eric Gordon. A pulled pork sandwich dinner will be served by Monticello Boy Scouts at 5 p.m.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8 or $25 for family of four.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

Music at Kickapoo Park

What: Live music featuring Salt Fork Ramblers .

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2.

Where: Kickapoo Landing at Kickapoo State Park, Oakwood.

More info: kickapoolanding.com or call 446-8399.

CHET KINGERY MEMORIAL BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

What: Bluegrass and gospel music. Shows running all day. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeepers, Blue Mafia and host band Mackville. Arthur Cheese Festival is happening the same weekend.

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 3.

Where: The Great Pumpkin Patch, just south and east of Arthur.

Cost: $25 for adults; children 16 and younger free with paid adult.

More info: mackvillebluegrass.com/chet-kingery-memorial-bluegrass-festival or call 578-3868.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Down Home Country Opry with Steve Hargis and Friends (classic country music) and dancing.

When: Meal at 5 p.m., opry at 6 p.m. Sept. 3.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

Next week

MARVIN LEE COUNTRY SHOW

What: This Tuesday night show features guest entertainers joining on stage playing gospel and country music with all proceeds going to Salt & Light. Bring a lawn chair. The Philo Firemen will sell pork chop sandwiches, and the Sidney Moo Mobile will have ice cream.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

Where: Pavilion, Hale Park, Philo.

More info: Call 493-4177.

BACH'S LUNCH CONCERTS

What: Guido Sanchez-Portuguez, classical guitarist. Bring a lunch or purchase a box lunch through the park district by noon on the Wednesday before performance.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 9.

Where: Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Performance is free. Lunches are $9; beverage, $1.25.

More info:Call 398-2376, email michelle.olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparkdistrict.com.

Music at Kickapoo Park

What: Live music featuring Steve Rodman Band.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

Where: Kickapoo Landing at Kickapoo State Park, Oakwood.

More info: kickapoolanding.com or call 446-8399.

12TH ANNUAL MEADOWBROOK PARK JAZZ WALK

What: The garden is a beautiful backdrop for live, local jazz music during this sunset event. A selection of jazz soloists and small combos will be scattered along the paths of the park. Listen to as many as you like as you walk at your own pace through the garden.

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9; rain date, Sept. 10.

Where: Wandell Sculpture Garden, Meadowbrook Park, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-1544; postponement information, call 367-9575.

OPENING NIGHT PARTY

What: With the Pedrito Martinez Group (Afro-Cuban), 6:30 p.m.; smoky-voiced Davina and the Vagabonds (Memphis-meets-Chicago blues band), 7:30 p.m.; and Red Baraat (party band merges North Indian Bhangra with a twist of rock, jazz and go-go), 8:45 p.m.

When: Food sales and doors open, 6 p.m. Sept. 9.

Where: Lobby, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5, kids under 5 are free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SONG STAGE MIDWEST SEASON 2

What: Be a part of a live voting audience for the music competition show that will be distributed nationally on PBS. Eight undiscovered singer-songwriters compete with their original music to win the hearts of the audience. The entire season will be shot exclusively at Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center, all on one night

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9.

Where: Doudna Fine Arts Center, EIU,1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $7.

More info: Call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

TWIN CITY JAZZ COLLECTIVE

What: Enjoy live jazz music with the smooth sounds of this bluesy quintet.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 10.

Where: Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565 or curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/.

MELVIN MUSIC SHOW

What: Featuring The Back Paiges. Food for sale by the Lutheran church.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 10 (doors open at 5:30 for those wanting to purchase food).

Where: Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Cost: Admission $10; children 12 and younger free.

More info: Call 388-2853 or melvinillinois.org.

Future highlights

DENNY K.

What: Country music by a local favorite. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

CHRIS NEWMAN & MAIRE NI CHATHASAIGH

What: Piper's Hut Concert. House concert and potluck. Seating is very limited. Reservations are required. Harp and guitar workshops are available.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

Where: Near downtown, Champaign.

Cost:Tickets $20.

More info: pipers-hut.com/concerts or email pipers.hut@gmail.com.

THE TRIPLETS OF BELLEVILLE

What: A cine-concert with live music. Experience the adventure of this Oscar-nominated animated film, screened to live accompaniment of the original hot jazz score. Composer Benoit Charest with Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville. Film by Sylvain Chomet.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$20.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: A "Hee Haw" style show with Bement Country Opry Band and guest, Marcia Shelton. A dinner will be served by the Lions Club at 5 p.m.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Sept. 16.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

Music at Kickapoo Park

What: Live music featuring Big Bluestem.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Where: Kickapoo Landing at Kickapoo State Park, Oakwood.

More info: kickapoolanding.com or call 446-8399.

ALLERTON FESTIVAL FEATURING RUSTED ROOT

What: Concert series presented by the University of Illinois Community Credit Union. The series' concert in the meadow features Lupe Carroll (bluesy and rustic folk sound), I-Pan (variety of musical styles including soca, calypso, jazz, Latin and pop) and Rusted Root (unique fusion of acoustic rock, world and other styles).

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Where: Meadow, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $15 in advance; $18 at the gate. Food and drink will be available for purchase at all shows.

More info: allerton@illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

THE LAURIE BERKNER BAND: THE GREATEST HITS

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. "The undisputed queen of kindie rock" continues her work at the forefront of creating "songs that matter for children." Along with band members Susie Lampert, keyboards, Brady Rymer, bass, and Bob Golden, drums/percussion, Berkner joyfully shares her smart, distinctive style. For all ages.

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$15.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THE PRAIRIE DOGS

What: Bluegrass and Americana music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Featuring Deb Schneider and the Pride of the Prairie Band.

When: Meal, 5 p.m.; opry, 6 p.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

'THE BRITS ARE COMING'

What: The sixth annual From Page to Stage benefit for the Danville Library Foundation, under the direction of David and Jennifer Woodrow, celebrates all things British, from music to literature. The Saturday gala includes an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and desserts, a preview of Sunday's concert, a Beatles tribute band and a live auction. Sunday is a family-friendly concert.

When: 6 p.m. (CT) Sept. 17 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18.

Where: Sept. 17 at The Beef House, 16501 N. State Road 63, Covington, Ind.; Sept. 18 at Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St.

Cost: Tickets for Sept. 17, $125, include a free ticket to Sunday's concert. Tickets for Sept. 18, $5-$15.

More info: Call 477-5220, ext. 114, or email mehrlich@danvillepubliclibrary.org.

RONNIE MILSAP

What: Multi-Grammy-winning country music performer.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Tickets $60 and $85 reserved seating. $5 ticket-handling fee assessed at checkout. Meal, $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com, ronniemilsap.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

SINFONIA DA CAMERA

What: "Sounds of Youth." Concert season opens with a youth-accented concert. The program will feature performances by high school and college winners of the Sinfonia da Camera Student Concerto Competition.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $6-$12, youths 17 and younger are free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

CORN DESERT RAMBLERS

What: Bluegrass music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 18.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

UFLIVE! PRESENTS SCHLOMO'S SCHLEPPERS

What: They play Klezmer music — known as the mournfully happy music of the Jewish diaspora. Clarinetist Sol Baer will be joined by Derick Cordoba (on guitar) and popular bassist Josh Houchin.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 18.

Where: The Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-4405 or urbanafreelibrary.org.

'A TOUCH OF CLASS, PATSY CLINE TRIBUTE & COMEDIAN RALPH SHERMAN'

What:Dinner theater performances of the most beloved Patsy Cline songs by Marvina Bowker. Joined by comedian Ralph Sherman. A dinner theater format with on-site catering featuring Amish-style food.

When: Noon and 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Where: Best Western Plus Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites and Convention Center, 917 Green Mill Road, Arcola.

Cost: Tickets $40.

More info: gmvtheatre.com, email info@gmvtheatre.com or call 268-4400.

ALLERTON MUSIC BARN FESTIVAL

What: Concert series presented by the University of Illinois Community Credit Union. Jupiter String Quartet, featuring Jonathan Keeble, Sept. 22. Jazz singer Erin Bode with Viktor Krauss bass, and Matt Munisteri, guitar, Sept. 23. Advance ticket purchases required

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23.

Where: Allerton Music Barn, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $20, each day; $35, both days. Drinks available for purchase.

More info: allerton.illinois.edu/event/music-barn-festival/, email allerton@illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

THE PYGMALION FESTIVAL

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. Krannert Center hosts a headline musical performance by Scottish indie rockers Frightened Rabbit, alongside Canadian fuzz-pop band Alvvays, as well as Car Seat Headrest, Lucy Dacus and Julie Jacklin. In addition, the Lit Fest's headlining author, Jean Thompson, will be featured, and the Tech component will showcase a keynote speaker and a full demo throughout the evening.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

More info: thepygmalionfestival.com, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SUDDEN SOUND CONCERT SERIES

What: The first concert of this season series that presents leading artists in the fields of improvised music and jazz avant-garde. Featuring Secret Keeper, a creative musical collaboration of Mary Halvorsen, guitar/composer, and Stephan Crump, bass/composer.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

Where: Krannert Art Museum, lower level, Classroom Studio B (formerly CRL Gallery), 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 333-1861 or kam.illinois.edu/events/experiences.html.

JOSHUA REDMAN/BRAD MEHLDAU DUO

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. Reunion of two critically acclaimed jazz musicians in an intimate set of brilliant standards, contemporary covers and new originals.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$48.

More info: thepygmalionfestival.com, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

DRUMMERS OF SONIC LIBERATION 8

What: Hear the dynamic folkloric drummers of this Afro-Cuban group. An amazing variety of traditional rhythms including drum toques saluting the Afro-Cuban orishas and song adaptations to secular rumba guaguanco. All ages.

When: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Sept. 24.

Where: The Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-4405 or urbanafreelibrary.org.

BIG BLUESTEM

What: Bluegrass and Americana music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 24.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: Part of Marquee Great Hall Series. The 34th performance at Krannert by Chicago Symphony Orchestra, hailed as one of the greatest orchestras in the world.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$60.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

D.R. DIXIE JAZZ BAND

What: Dixieland jazz. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

PARKLAND COLLEGE BAND AND PARKLAND ORCHESTRA

What: Concert by Parkland Guitar Ensemble.

When: 3 p.m. Sept. 25.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 351-2270 or faa.parkland.edu/music/calendar.html.

ILLINOIS WIND ORCHESTRA AND ILLINOIS WIND SYMPHONY

What: Illinois Wind Orchestra excels at a wide range of musical styles as it undertakes works for large or small groups, traditional pieces, and new compositions. Illinois Wind Symphony, an ambassador for the historic Illinois bands program, excels at playing the traditional band repertoire, works for small chamber groups and innovative new pieces.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26. (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

SEAN TYRRELL

What: Piper's Hut Concert. House concert and potluck. Seating is very limited. Reservations are required.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

Where: near downtown, Champaign.

Cost:Tickets $20.

More info: pipers-hut.com/concerts or email pipers.hut@gmail.com.

LANG LANG

What: Marquee Great Hall Series. Pianist Lang Lang, named a member of Time magazine's annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, is heralded by The New York Times as the "hottest artist on the classical music planet."

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$55.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

TRAVIS MORRIS

What: World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist. Proceeds go to these Elks charities: Elks Children's Care, Elks Scholarships and the Veterans.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge No. 2497, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy.

Cost: Tickets $15, available at the lodge.

More info: Call 359-2497.

BLACK VIOLIN

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. Violinist Kevin "Kev Marcus" Sylvester and violist Wil "Wil B." Baptiste make up this inspiring duo. They are backed by DJ SPS, turntables and Nathaniel "Nat" Stokes, percussion.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$24.

More info: thepygmalionfestival.com, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: The premier orchestra at the University of Illinois will perform a variety of works at this concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

GRACE POTTER

What: Described by Spin as "one of the greatest living voices in rock," Potter continues to impress critics and audiences alike with her captivating shows. Her epic musical journey has included four studio records, countless collaborations, plus a new milestone with the August 2015 arrival of her solo CD debut, "Midnight."

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $29.50-$44.50. Additional per ticket processing fees apply: $4 (online only).

STEVE KELTON KAROAKE

What: Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Down Home Country Opry with Steve Hargis and Friends (classic country music) and dancing.

When: Meal at 5 p.m., opry at 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

MELVIN MUSIC SHOW

What: Featuring Mike Porter & Panther Creek Band. Food for sale by Melvin Methodist Women.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 1 (doors open at 5:30 for those wanting to purchase food).

Where: Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Cost: Admission $10; children 12 and younger free.

More info: Call 388-2853 or melvinillinois.org.

CORN DESERT RAMBLERS

What: Bluegrass music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 2.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

BACH'S LUNCH CONCERTS

What: Charlie Maybee (folk, rock guitar and percussion). Bring a lunch or purchase a box lunch through the park district by noon on the Wednesday before performance.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 7.

Where: Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Performance is free. Lunches are $9; beverage, $1.25.

More info:Call 398-2376, email michelle.olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparkdistrict.com.

BIG BLUESTEM STRING BAND

What: Bluegrass and Americana music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 8.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

Dancing

This weekend

ILLINI SWING SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE

What: Two hours of swing dancing DJ'd by local dancers. All are welcome. No special shoes or dress required.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Sept. 1.

Where:Room 314, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: illiniswing.org.

CONTRA DANCE

What:Urbana Country Dancers' event featuring music by Big Bluestem. Caller, Neal Schlein. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m. prior to most dances.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 2.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5, under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Backsliders on the second, Battle Creek on the third and Champaign Country Opry featuring Chrissy Sparks Band with guests on the last Saturday.

When: 7 to 10:30 p.m. every Saturday except on County Opry Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; last Saturday of each month, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

Next week

INTERNATIONAL DANCING

What: Sponsored by the Illini Folk Dance Society. Features mostly easy and intermediate dances from around the world.No previous experience or partner is needed.

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6 to Dec. 20.

Where: Room 314, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U. Check schedule in north lobby because room assignments get changed without advance notice.

Cost: Free.

More info: http://illinifolkdance.s3.amazonaws.com or call 390-6900.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Miscellaneous 3. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

ILLINI SWING SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE

What: Two hours of swing dancing DJ'd by local dancers. All are welcome. No special shoes or dress required.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8 through Dec. 1.

Where:Ballrooms 170 A/B/C, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: illiniswing.org.

Future highlights

ILLINI SWING SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE

What: Two hours of swing dancing DJ'd by local dancers. All are welcome. No special shoes or dress required.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Dec. 1.

Where:Ballrooms 170 A/B/C, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: illiniswing.org.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' Welcome Dance welcomes new dancers to the group and regulars back after the summer. Featuring music by Euphor. Caller, Kristi Emilsson. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m. prior to most dances.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5, under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE IN THE GARDEN

What: Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required. From 7 to 8 p.m., an introduction to the basics for new dancers who would like to give it a try.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden by the Museum of the Grand Prairie, Mahomet.

Cost: Admission is $3.

More info: Call 359-8225, centralillinoisecd.org or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Bev Wolfe. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

CONTRA DANCE

What:Urbana Country Dancers' event featuring music by Euphor. Caller, Miriam Larson. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m. prior to most dances.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 23.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5, under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Captain's 3. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

Performing arts

Future highlights

RUBBERBANDANCE GROUP/VIC'S MIX

What: Victor Quijada and his Montreal-based troupe of hyperagile dancers craft innovative dance works imbued with street attitude, theatrical staging and a delicate mix of tenderness, humor and humanity.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$34.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

GOING BROADER AND DEEPER: NEW PLAY READING

What: Illinois Theatre presents reading of new plays once each semester. An informal setting allows audiences to engage in discussion about the content.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BEHIND THE TOMBSTONE

What: Vermilion County Museum Society hosts a resident-guided walking tour. "Dr. and Mrs. William H. Fithian" will conduct tours of the cemetery and introduce their guests to historical characters. All proceeds benefit the museum.

When: Sept. 16, 17 and 18. Performances at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16; tours at 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m., 1, 1:30, 2, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Sept. 17; times start at 12:30 p.m. and run every half-hour, with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m. Sept. 18.

Where: Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville. Parking available in the back lot of the YMCA off Jackson Street; a shuttle will be available to transport guests to the English Street entrance of the cemetery.

Cost: Tickets $12 in advance, $15 the day of the tour.

More info: Call 442-2922.

Theater

Next week

'HUCK FINN'S HIGHTAILIN' ADVENTURES'

What: Red Mask Players' fall children's show, adapted from the Mark Twain classic by Susan Pargman.

When:7 p.m. Sept. 9, 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

Where: Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $5.

More info: Call 442-5858 or email redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.

'PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER'

What: A humorous and fantastical back story for the beloved character of Peter Pan and his archnemesis Captain Hook. Presented by Twin City Squared (Twin City Theatre Company).

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 9 and 10, 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, 16 and 17, 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $12-$15.

More info: twincitysquared.com, facebook.com/twincitysquared or email twincitysquared@gmail.com.

Future highlights

'ALICE IN WONDERLAND'

What: Creative Dramatics Workshop.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9.

Where: Homer Opera House, 101 N. Main St.

Cost: Tickets $5-$8.

More info: HomerOperaHouse.com or call 493-6175.

'DISNEY'S SLEEPING BEAUTY—KIDS'

What: Presented by Champaign Park District Youth Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 and 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 24.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $8-$10.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

'DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA'

What: Presented by Illinois Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'MURDER ON THE DISORIENTED EXPRESS'

What:Interactive Mystery Theatre. A dinner theater format with on-site catering featuring Amish-style food.

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 11, noon Sept. 14, 4 p.m. Sept. 25, 6 p.m. Sept. 28, noon Oct. 12 and 19, 4 p.m. Oct. 30.

Where: Best Western Plus Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites and Convention Center, 917 Green Mill Road, Arcola.

Cost: Tickets $40.

More info: gmvtheatre.com, email info@gmvtheatre.com or call 268-4400.

Outdoors / nature

This weekend

NATURE PLAY PRE-K: REMARKABLE RODENTS

What: Outdoor program for preschoolers ages 2-6 and their parents/grandparents. What is a rodent? Learn the answer to this question as participants study the similarities among mice, squirrels and hamsters. Dress for the weather. Register by Aug. 30.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 2.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $5.

ALLERTON PARK FRESHWATER MUSSEL SURVEY

What: Seventeen mussel species have been documented alive in the park since 2007. Bring an old pair of tennis shoes and a change of clothes and help Allerton staff and local biologists survey the Sangamon for mussel diversity. Surveys are conducted by hand in the river, but if you don't want to get wet, bring a cup of coffee and watch from the bank. Registration is suggested.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 3.

Where: Meet at the Centaur Statue Parking Lot, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: Donations appreciated.

More info: brand@illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

PUBLIC HAYRIDE

What: Meet at staff office parking lot.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 3.

Where: Forest Glen Preserve, east of Westville.

Cost: $1.

More info: Call 662-2142, vccd.org or email asteeples@vccd.org.

SUNDAY MORNING BIRD WALKS

What: Walk with Champaign County Audubon Society leaders and search for birds in Meadowbrook Park's natural areas. Learn and practice basic bird-watching and identification techniques. Bring binoculars or borrow them from Anita Purves Nature Center with a refundable credit card deposit of $15, pickup 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sundays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 30.

Where: Meet at Race Street parking lot, Meadowbrook Park, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 384-4062.

Next week

GROWING UP WILD: REMARKABLE RODENTS

What: Outdoor program for preschoolers ages 2-6 and their parents/grandparents. What is a rodent? Learn the answer to this question as participants study the similarities among mice, squirrels and hamsters. Dress for the weather. Register by Sept. 2.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 6.

Where: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

SUMMER FUN RUNS

What: Second Wind Running Club's outdoor group runs 1-mile warmup, followed by a 3-mile run with a 15-minute break between. All abilities encouraged to attend; determine your own pace per mile.

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6 through October. Time typically changes to 6 p.m. in late September.

Where: North side of Meadowbrook Park, Urbana.

More info: secondwindrunningclub.org.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

FIFTH ANNUAL OGDEN MASONIC CHARITY TRAIL RUN

What: The Trail Run features 4.25-mile or 1.25-mile noncompetitive scenic fun runs through miles of woods and prairie lands along the banks of the Salt Fork River and Homer Lake. All proceeds will benefit Crisis Nursery.

When: Race begins at 8 a.m.; registration will also be available race day, 7 to 7:30 a.m. Sept. 10.

Where: Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost:$20.

More info: active.com/homer-il/running/trail-run-races/5th-annual-masonic-charity-trail-run-2016.

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION WALK

What: Event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer's disease. Participants complete a 2-mile walk and learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association. Also, a tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease.

When: Registration, 8:30 a.m.; ceremony, 9:30 a.m.; walk, 10 a.m. Sept. 10.

Where: Centennial Park, 2202 W. Kirby Ave., C.

Cost: No fee to register.

More info: alz.org/walk, call Maggie Schnittker at 309-319-9066 or email mschnittker@alz.org.

MODEL ROCKET LAUNCH

What: Central Illinois Aerospace model rocket club.Fliers with rockets of all sizes are welcome, and all spectators are invited to watch. Followed by night launching of rockets equipped with lights, beepers, etc. Call Greg Smith at 840-1678 around 11 a.m. for status of the launch.

When: Meet at 2 p.m. to set up and plan to start flying around 3 p.m., until dark Sept. 10.

Where: Dodds Park, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 359-8225, CIARocketry.org or email cia-info@ciarocketry.org.

CUAS FAMILY SKYWATCH

What: Join members of the Champaign Urbana Astronomical Society under the stars for the monthly observatory open house. See planets, star clusters and the moon through their 16-inch telescope. Event canceled if weather is unfavorable.

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 10.

Where: CUAS Observatory, located between Champaign and Sadorus; take Interstate 57 south to Monticello exit, go 1.4 miles west to 700 E, turn left and the dome is 0.8 mile to the south, on the left.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 351-2567.

Future highlights

WALK MS ILLINOIS

What: Annual fundraiser of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Illinois Chapter.

When: Registration opens, 11:30 a.m.; walk begins, 1 p.m. Sept. 11.

Where: Meadowbrook Park, 101 W. Windsor Road, U.

More info: Call 855-372-1331 or walkms.org.

GRANDPARENTS DAY

What: Drop in to enjoy the outdoors. This program encourages grandparents and grandchildren to engage in nature-related activities together.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.

Where: Natural Playscape, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email sclementz@ccfpd.org.

GIANT SCALE WARBIRDS & CLASSICS OVER MONTICELLO

What: Model air show. Family fun, exciting entertainment, top-notch flying and good food. Check out warbirds of all eras and civilian classics in the skies over Monticello.

When: Sept. 15-17.

Where: Eli Field, Monticello.

Cost: Registration fee, $25 on or before Aug. 25, $30 after.

More info: EliField.com or email cpuckett@horizonhobby.com.

HOME-SCHOOL PROGRAM: PRAIRIE ADVENTURE

What: This multidisciplinary outdoor learning experience incorporates settlers' harvesting, and prairie animals and plants. Recommended for children 8 years old and up, with parental accompaniment suggested. No toddlers or strollers. Registration required.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16.

Where: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: $3 per child.

More info: Call 586-2612, email historyed@ccfpd.org or museumofthegrandprairie.org.

NATURE AT NIGHT: NIGHT RAIDERS

What: Learn about what makes these nocturnal animals, raccoons, so special and why they're seen as tricksters on this hike. Along the way, use the light of the almost full moon to see many nocturnal species. Dress for the weather. Registration required.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $3.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

THIRD SATURDAY GARDEN TOUR

What: Allerton Park has 14 formal gardens, created by Robert Allerton between 1899 and 1946. Join one of the tours and experience the beauty of each garden while listening to the history behind its creation. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

When: 10 a.m. third Saturday each month, Sept. 17 through Oct. 15. Tours typically last 45-60 minutes.

Where: Start at the Visitor Center, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: Donations appreciated.

More info: brand@illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

THE NATURE PLAY CHALLENGE

What: A fundraiser to help bring the Friendship Grove Nature Playscape to life outside the Anita Purves Nature Center. At 3 p.m., venture on a unique hunt through Busey Woods with Hike It Baby, a parents' group dedicated to getting families together and into nature with their little ones.

When: Come and go anytime between 2:45 and 5 p.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Anita Purves Nature Center, 1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Registration fee, $10, family, deadline Sept. 12; $15, family at the door; includes a nature play swag bag and wooden house to paint during the event. Additional craft and photo opportunities.

More info: urbanaparks.org/register/, keyword: "playscape," or call 384-4062.

MAKE-A-WISH ILLINOIS WALK & RUN FOR WISHES

What: Costumed walk and fun run. Individuals and teams can participate and raise funds to make wishes come true for local children with life-threatening medical conditions. A brief program, a children's parade, a 5K fun run and a leisurely 1-mile walk around the park area in a cross-country setting. Refreshments, music and other entertainment, with prizes awarded for top fundraisers as well as best youth and adult costumes.

When: Registration at 8 a.m.; program and parade at 9 a.m.; 5K fun run and 1 mile walk at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Hessel Park, Champaign.

Cost: Registration is $30 for adults, $15 for students ages 18-22, and $10 for children 12 and under; add $5 to the fee after Sept. 5. Registration is free for wish families, "Virtual Walkers," infants and toddlers.

More info: walkrunwish.org or call 309-530-0080.

MODEL ROCKET LAUNCH

What: Central Illinois Aerospace model rocket club. CIA Section Meet: Missiles of October. In addition to the usual sport launches of the day, there will be the following contest events: Plastic Model Conversion; B Altitude (altimeter). Call Greg Smith at 840-1678 or email operations@ciarocketry.org around 11 a.m. for status of the launch.

When: Meet at 2 p.m. to set up and plan to start flying around 3 p.m. Sept. 24.

Where: Dodds Park, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 359-8225, CIARocketry.org or email operations@ciarocketry.org or cia-info@ciarocketry.org.

RIVER TO RAIL RIDE

What: A benefit ride for construction of the Kickapoo Rail Trail (24.5-mile rail trail that stretches from Urbana to Kickapoo State Park). The scenic route takes you from Middle Fork River Forest Preserve in Penfield to Kickapoo State Park near Danville. Choose from one of three routes: 15, 31 or 62 miles. Lunch will be served outside the Activity Center; plus musical entertainment.

When: Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 24. Lunch served,11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Activity Center, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve District, 2485 County Road 2700 E, Penfield.

Cost: Register by Sept. 2 to receive a ride T-shirt. Registration fee is $35 until Sept. 21. Day of Registration, $40. Lunch is free with a paid registration.

More info: kickapoorailtrail.org/events.html.

ALPACA FARM DAYS

What: Featuring alpacas, alpaca products and artisans spinning fleece into yarn. Pet an alpaca at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25.

Where: Sundrop Alpacas, 656 E. 1000 N Road, Bement,

Cost: Free.

More info:sundropalpacas.com or call 607-227-8458.

SPARKY SONGER MEMORIAL RIDE

What: American Legion Riders are having a ticket ride to honor Sparky Songer, who was instrumental in starting the Vermilion County War Museum. All vehicles are welcome. Registration includes tour of museum and meal at the end of the ride. All proceeds from the ride will be donated to the museum.

When:Registration at 10:30 a.m., ride leaves at noon Oct. 1.

Where:Starts at Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville and ends at American Legion Post 210 off Jackson St. in Danville.

Cost: $15 a rider/ $10 passenger.

More info: Call 497-4401 or 474-8280 or email shannonfarns@gmail.com.

FALL SCAVENGER HUNT

What: A scavenger hunt through the Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden looking for signs of autumn. Participants will also learn about simple and compound leaves, identify various trees and take a guided tour of the area. Registration required.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: $3 per child.

More info: Call 586-2612, email planted@ccfpd.org or museumofthegrandprairie.org.

CUAS FAMILY SKYWATCH

What: Join members of the Champaign Urbana Astronomical Society for an evening with the stars.Meet at the Interpretive Center at 7 p.m. for a short presentation by Staerkel Planetarium Director David Leake, then drive to the Walnut Hill Shelter area to view the stars, planets, and more.No cloud date.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 1.

Where:Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 351-2567.

UI museums

Krannert Art Museum

What: Permanent galleries are Bow Gallery: European and American Art before 1950; Trees Gallery: Medieval and Early Modern Art; Arts of Ancient Peru: Andean and Meso-American Art before 1500; Art of the Ancient Mediterranean: Egyptian, Greek, and Roman Art; Moore Gallery of Decorative Arts: Ceramics, Pottery, Metalwork, Furnishings, etc.

When 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Thursdays open until 9 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Where: 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission; suggested donation, $3.

More info: kam.illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

Spurlock Museum

What: With approximately 45,000 objects in its artifact collection, the Spurlock Museum celebrates our shared humanity by collecting, preserving, documenting, exhibiting and studying objects of cultural heritage.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and university holidays.

Where: 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free, suggested donation, $3.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 333-2360.

Other museums

BICENTENNIAL ART CENTER AND MUSEUM

What: "Annual Midwest Juried Photography Exhibition." Through Aug. 26.

What: Opening reception for "The Brightness of Nature — Works by Edna Bright." Through Sept. 30.

When: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Where: 132 S. Central Ave., Paris, Ill.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: parisartcenter.com or call 466-8130.

C.H. MOORE HOMESTEAD AND DEWITT COUNTY MUSEUM

What: Building and grounds depicting the elegant Victorian era.

When:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; through end of December.

Cost: Admission $1-$3, children under 12 years old, free.

Where: 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

More info: chmoorehomestead.org or call 935-6066.

DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM

What:Artifacts covering a variety of interests including military, medical, toys, historical clothing, housewares, organizations and clubs, art, schools, railroads, businesses and trades, farming and agriculture, radio, quilting and crafts.

When:9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and holidays.

Where:700 S. Main St., Tuscola.

Cost:Free admission; donations welcome.

More info: Call 253-2535, douglascountymuseum@hotmail.com or facebook.com/docomuseum.

FORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WATER TOWER MUSEUM

What:Current exhibit features Ford County schools of the past.

When: Summer hours, 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through December. Museum tours available on request.

Where: In the remodeled city water tower and pump house, corner of Market and Center streets, Paxton.

More info:Call 379-4111 or 379-3723, sites.google.com/site/fordcountyhistoricalsociety/ or email ilfchs@gmail.com.

I&I HISTORIC FARM MUSEUM

What: Established by I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club. Preserving the history of agriculture with antique farm machinery and tools, household exhibit, restored log cabin, blacksmith shop and church. Featuring Hart-Parr No. 3 and gas-powered turbine I-H HT-340 on loan from Smithsonian Institution.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10; or by appointment. Open second Saturday of each month, April through September.

Where: 309 E. Busey St., Penfield.

More info: 595-5413 or 863-2681, antiquefarm.org.

MUSEUM OF THE GRAND PRAIRIE

What: "The Worth of Water," through Dec. 31.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. daily, Sept. 1 through Dec. 31

Where: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 586-2612 or museumofthegrandprairie.org.

Orpheum Children's Science Museum

What: "Growing Prairies and Growing Minds" butterfly garden and an archaeology exhibit.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday.

Where: 346 N. Neil St., C.

Cost: General admission, $4-$5.

More info: orpheumkids.net or call 352-5895.

SOUSA ARCHIVES AND CENTER FOR AMERICAN MUSIC

What:"Transient Journeys: The Life and Music of Harry Partch."

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday; through Sept. 29. Closed weekends, some holidays.

Where: Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C.

Cost: Free; donations accepted.

More info: For guided tours, call 244-9309 or sousa@uiuc.edu.

VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM AND FITHIAN HOUSE

What: Two permanent exhibits of Lincoln-Lamon law office in Danville (1852-56) and a one-room schoolhouse; natural history displays, a coal mine shaft; and "Vermilion County in the Civil War."

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Where: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.

Cost: Museum admission, $1-$3. Museum and Fithian House admission, $1-$5. Children 12 years old and younger, free.

More info: vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922.

VERMILION COUNTY WAR MUSEUM

What: Exhibits with items from the pre-Revolutionary War through the operations in Afghanistan. New items have been acquired for the displays for the Civil War. Displays of Gulf wars, Spanish-American War, Korean War, World War I, World War II, D-Day and the Research Library. Combat weapons for all wars and items from the Vietnam and Spanish-American wars.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays.

Where: 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: $2-$4; children under age 6 free.

More info: vcwm.org, call 431-0034 or email vcwm@comcast.net.

Planetarium

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

Sky show:"Summer Prairie Skies," 7 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 9 and 16. Closed Sept. 2 and 3 for holiday.

Main features: "Solar Superstorms," 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 29.

Full dome light shows: "Dark Side of the Moon," 9 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10.

Children's features: "Solar System Safari," 7 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 22.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Show admission, $5-$6.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

Exhibits

ALICE CAMPBELL ALUMNI CENTER

What: "The Art of Coach Bob Zuppke" exhibition, curated from the collections of the UI Alumni Association, University Archives, Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and others. More than 20 of his oil paintings, watercolors and sketches, plus photos and artifacts from the Zuppke era at Illinois.

When:8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday, Sunday; and Nov. 24 and 25. Through Dec. 23.

Where:601 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

More info: Call 800-355-2586, email illinoisalumni@uillinois.edu or illinoisalumni.org/events/the-art-of-coach-bob-zuppke/.

BOOTH LIBRARY

What: Series kicks off with an opening program and reception for a national traveling exhibit, "For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights," in West Reading Room. Keynote address by Janice Collins, assistant professor in the Journalism Department at the University of Illinois, on "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: Race, Relations and Reflection." Exhibit is accompanied by a series of programs, including lectures, book discussions and a musical performance.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Open, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 1 a.m. Sunday; Sept. 1 through Oct. 20.

Where: EIU, 600 Lincoln Ave., Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: library.eiu.edu or call 581-6072.

COMMON GROUND FOOD CO-OP GALLERY

What: Art gallery show by Parkland College metalworking and jewelry students.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. every day; through Sept. 23.

Where: Lincoln Square Village, 300 S. Broadway Ave., #166, U.

Cost:Free.

More info: Call 352-3347 or commonground.coop/store/classroom/art-gallery.

40 POINT ONE ART SPACE

What: "Paper Trail," a juried exhibition featuring works on, in, of or about paper from 30 local artists.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through Oct. 28.

Where:1300 S. Neil St., C.

More info: 40north.org/programs/40-point-one.

Giertz Gallery AT PARKLAND COLLEGE

What: Opening reception for the artists of "2016 Parkland College Art and Design Faculty Exhibition" will include a gallery talk by Denise Seif and music by the Sam Peters Trio. Exhibiting faculty members include Louis Ballard, Chris Berti, Lisa Costello, Bryan Heaton, Melinda McIntosh, Laura O'Donnell, Denise Seif, Peggy Shaw, Sheila Schneider, Joan Stolz, Matthew Watt, Kelly White, Liza Wynette and Paul Young.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday; through Sept. 17. Closed Sept. 5.

Where: 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

More info: artgallery.parkland.edu, call 351-2485 or email giertzgallery@parkland.edu.

HOMER INTERPRETIVE CENTER

What: Center's exhibit for 2016, "Fawnsfeet and Fatmuckets: Freshwater Mussels of Illinois."

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; through December.

Where: Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

ILLINOIS TERMINAL

What: Wall displays, "MTD Art: Moving Pictures Through Your Neighborhood": "Ifeoma" by Sierra Shaw, "All-seeing Philodendron" by Lydia Puddicombe, "Murmuration" by Megan Hinds and "Left to Rust" by Judy Jones, the artists chosen to be featured inside all MTD buses.

When: All day, every day; through Oct. 31.

Where: Across from the elevators on the first floor, 45 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 40north.org/programs/mtd-art or call 384-8188.

KENNEKUK ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION CENTER

What: "Nature Photography by Lara Darling," an exhibit by environmental educator with the Vermilion County Conservation District, a lifelong Vermilion County resident.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Kennekuk County Park, 2296 Henning Road, Danville.

More info: Call Lara Darling, 442-1691, or email ldarling@vccd.org.

MURPHY GALLERY

What: Art at the Y exhibition, "Hooded Truths," by Candace Hunter. Gallery talk with Hunter at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturdays and Sundays. Through Oct. 7.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

More info: 337-1500, universityymca.org/art.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER

What: "A Dark Matter ," Main Gallery; "Erin Washington: Ephemeros," Brainard Gallery; and "On Video: A Dark Matter," the first Blackbox, an ongoing series of video works, eGallery.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Oct. 30. Closed Mondays and holidays.

Where: 2010 Ninth St. (South Ninth Street at Cleveland Avenue), Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info:eiu.edu/tarble, call 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

CITY OF URBANA

What: Urbana Public Arts Program's "Artist of the Corridor" exhibit, "Mini Masterpainters," by Urbana artist Judiee.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Urbana City Building; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Urbana Free Library; through Sept. 12.

Where: Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St.; and Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/artexhibits or call 328-8265.

Galleries

ALLEY GALLERY

What: Closing reception for the exhibit of photographs by Katie Clayton, a photographer in Hoopeston.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9. Open, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday and Thursday; and by appointment. Through Sept. 9.

Where: 113 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

More info: Call 497-2286.

Farms / markets

URBANA'S MARKET AT THE SQUARE

What:Features locally grown fresh produce, other locally made products, live music, arts, crafts and more.

When: 7 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, every Saturday, Sept. 3 through Nov. 5.

Where: Corner of Illinois and Vine streets, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/market.

DOWNTOWN DANVILLE FARMERS' MARKET

What: Registered farmers' market vendors will have craft and baked goods to sell. Registration packets may be obtained at the Danville Public Library checkout desk at 319 N. Vermilion St. On Sept. 10,Tex Wynn will play cowboy music from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Hegeler Stage, and Faith in Action also will have an information booth.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Sept. 3 through Oct. 15.

Where: Lawn, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St.

More info: facebook.com/DanvilleFM.

NEW THIRD SATURDAY MARKET

What: More vendors both indoors and outdoors, filled with creative crafts, Amish baked goods and unique finds.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3-5 (during Arthur Cheese Fest) and regular market on Sept. 17 (third Saturday of every month, January through December).

Where: New location — Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds, Arthur.

More info: Call 520-3349 or email dbissonett@gmail.com.

CHAMPAIGN FARMERS' MARKET

What: Locally produced fruit, vegetables, flowers, dairy and baked goods from a variety of vendors. Also find children's activities, community groups and a chance to get to know your local farmers.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 25 (3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in October).

Where: Parking Lot Mat 310-330 N. Neil St., C (off Neil Street between Washington and Main).

More info: Call 840-2128, thelandconnection.org or email market@thelandconnection.org.

FARMERS' MARKET

What: Hosted by Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club. A variety of locally made, handcrafted items, foods, farm products and seasonal produce will be available for sale.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 10.

Where: Parking lot of the Gibson Family Health Care Clinic, Potomac.

More info: Email MiddleforkSeedersandWeeders@gmail.com or Angie Walsh at jawalsh76@yahoo.com.

The CU FLEA Market

What: Final market of the season. A variety of goods, concessions stands. Local crafters, antique sellers, home-based businesses and anyone with treasures to sell. Hosted by Illini Radio Group.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17.

Where: Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

Cost: Admission $2, children ages 12 and younger are free. Free parking.

More info: champaignurbanafleamarket.com.