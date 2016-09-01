Frank's Faves: Seven favorite films

Photo by: Warner Bros. Stephen Boyd, left, and Charlton Heston star in "Ben-Hur" (1959).

If you're party to the Twitter world, or even if you're not, you may have heard of a popular spin on faves these days trending as #7favoritefilms.

I don't know if my friend, fellow oldies junkie and senior softball league captain Dan Hughes, is savvy to that particular social-media trend (though I suspect he is), but the other night on the softball fields at Dodds Park, he challenged me to come up with my favorite seven films. "No categories," he clarified, anticipating my usual sidesteppin' shimmy shuffle style. "Just your seven favorite films."

Wow. No categories. Seven all-time faves. Can I do that?

What're you kidding? Of course I can! My only hesitation is the nagging certainty that I will be boring you, the reader, by rattling off seven movies that will be no surprise to anyone who reads this column semi-regularly, as I've already listed each of them before and described in detail why they're among my faves.

But Dan asked for it — well, actually, he pretty much demanded it, and as Dan is not only the guy who decides my spot in the batting order; he's also a respected, retired broadcasting professor for Parkland College and former general manager of WPCD-FM, I feel rather obligated to comply.

So here you have it, Dan, and anyone else out there curious as to which movies I consider worthy of that ultimate Faves title:

MY SEVEN FAVORITE FILMS

"Ben-Hur" (1959): It's no secret I regard this year's big-budget remake of the original big-budget mega-epic as a mega-waste of time and money. Seriously, are you gonna do better than Charlton Heston and Stephen Boyd lashing each other at breakneck speed around an arena-sized chariot track? Even Morgan Freeman himself isn't enough to improve on this tale of love, betrayal, revenge and redemption, which remains at least tied for the most honored movie in Oscar history (11). But hey, director William Wyler's biblical blockbuster was itself a remake of the 1925 silent classic, so perhaps I ought not begrudge a remake of the best remake ever. Just don't expect it to rock your sandals off like this one either.

"Tombstone" (1993): This is my favorite telling of my favorite Old West tale featuring some of my favorite performances by my favorite actors speaking some of my favorite movie lines. Ever. Also one of a very select number of movies I can sit down and lose myself in any time it's on — and never tire of it.

"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975): Jack Nicholson became my favorite actor when he personified the role of Randle Patrick McMurphy locked in a mortal combat of wills with Louise Fletcher's Nurse Ratched for the hearts and minds of a super cast of cuckoos.

"The Sting" (1973): I've always loved mysteries and their inherent challenge to solve a riddle from subtly provided clues. Trouble is, I generally solve way too many movie mysteries so early on in the story that I'm bored to distraction long before the anticlimactic reveal, and there's little I hate in a movie more than predictability. On the other hand, I love a flick that fools me into thinking I've figured out where it's going, and finding myself pleasantly misdirected, which is why I'm a sucker for con movies, and this is, hands down, the best. Best cast. Best villains. Best script. Best music. Even best gesture (finger laid aside one's nose to signal "it's all good").

"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969): I love a good buddy flick, and nobody buddies up better than Paul Newman and Robert Redford. And how many Westerns can end with the heroes going down in a blaze of glory and still leave us chuckling over their last words?

"Cool Hand Luke" (1967): OK, this is the third Paul Newman title on my list. But what can I say? The man made some great movies. And no one plays it cooler — whether taking a bare-fisted pounding or eating 50 hard-boiled eggs in an hour.

"Dances With Wolves" (1990): Kevin Costner's epic ode to Native Americans and the American frontier is a tough pick for the seventh spot on this list, but it's another film I can lose myself in every time I see it, which I guess pretty much defines my criteria for an all-time fave. So ... what are YOUR #7favoritefilms?