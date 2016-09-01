Great Pumpkin Patch to host bluegrass fest

Photo by: Provided The Atwood-based Mackville band will host the fourth annual Chet Kingery Memorial Bluegrass Festival on Saturday at the Great Pumpkin Patch in rural Arthur.

ARTHUR — Several bluegrass bands — among them three national acts including Grammy-nominated Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver — will perform at the fourth annual Chet Kingery Memorial Bluegrass Festival on Saturday in rural Arthur.

Starting at noon, the festival is in a new location: The Great Pumpkin Patch. The festival, in memory of Mr. Kingery, a well-known bluegrass musician who died in 1998, formerly took place at Rockome Gardens and the Moultrie-Douglas fairgrounds.

"This year we had the opportunity to be at the Pumpkin Patch," said Amy Lee, who handles publicity for Mackville, the Atwood-based host band. "This is the first year we're going to try it. It's not in connection with the (Arthur Amish Country) Cheese Festival but is going on the same day as the Cheese Festival." (The Cheese Festival will be Saturday, Sunday and Monday.)

The Great Pumpkin Patch doesn't officially open for the season until Sept. 10. But it and its Homestead Bakery will be open for the Bluegrass Festival, which will feature music workshops in addition to live music.

For the most part, the bands play traditional bluegrass. However, Blue Mafia from Indiana has a more modern sound, and Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, also from Indiana, is more up-tempo.

The Virginia-based Lawson & Quicksilver, who have won countless awards, including Dove awards, play bluegrass with a Southern gospel influence.

The performance schedule:

— Noon, award-winning guitarist Sam Payne of Urbana

— 12:45 p.m., Mackville, based in Atwood

— 1:30 p.m., Blue Mafia

— 2:30 p.m., Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

— 3:30 p.m., Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

— 4:30 p.m., Supper

— 5:30 p.m., Sam Payne

— 6:15 p.m., Mackville

— 7 p.m., Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

— 8 p.m., Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

— 9 p.m., Blue Mafia

The instrumental-music workshops are mandolin, 2 p.m.; fiddle, 3 p.m.; guitar, 6 p.m.; and banjo, 7 p.m.

Admission to the festival is $25. Advance tickets are $20 and available via bit.ly/2bGu3IP; the deadline for purchasing them is today. Children 16 and younger are admitted free of charge if with a paying adult.

No outside food or drinks will allowed on the festival grounds; food will be sold on site. No animals except service animals will be allowed. People are advised to bring lawn chairs.

The event is outside but a tent will be provided. Handicapped parking will be available.