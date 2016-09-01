John Frayne: Baton is about to drop on fall concert season

With the heat and humidity lingering over this part of Illinois, it's hard to believe that within a month the Krannert Center will be buzzing with the various sounds of music.

The Sinfonia da Camera is getting off to an early start in the Foellinger Great Hall on Sept. 17 with a youth-accented concert. The program will feature performances by winners of the Sinfonia da Camera Student Concerto Competition. In the high school category, the winner at that level was James Vaughen, whose fine trumpet playing of part of Haydn's Trumpet Concerto I admired in his appearance with the Sinfonia da Camera on Sept. 30, 2014. Vaughen is a senior at University Laboratory High School, and he has been active in playing with the Chicago Youth Symphony as well as Kevin Kelly's East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra. He will be playing Oscar Boehme's Trumpet Concerto in F Minor, Op. 18. Boehme (1870-1938), a German composer, spent most of his life playing in Russia, and he died in exile during the Stalin Purges of the 1930s.

In the more advanced collegiate category, the winner is Han Cheol Kang, who has won many competitions in his native Korea. He has earned a degree from the University of Michigan, and now has a three-year scholarship to pursue doctoral studies at UIUC. Kang will play the first movement of Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 1 in F Minor. This work was first written in 1890-91, but it was revised in 1917. The balance of the program will be Felix Mendelssohn's "Italian" Symphony, followed by pizza in the lobby from Garcia's Pizza in A Pan.

Away from the Krannert Center, The Jupiter Quartet will give a concert from 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 22, the first of two concerts in the Music Barn at Allerton Park, outside Monticello. The most unusual work on the program will be Joan Tower's work "Rising" for flute and string quartet. Jonathan Keeble will play the flute part. This 2009 work was written in honor of the 60th birthday of noted flute virtuoso Carol Wincenc, who premiered it in 2010 with the Juilliard String Quartet. Tower wrote of this piece, "The main theme of 'Rising' is an ascent motion using different kinds of scales — mostly octatonic or chromatic — and occasionally arpeggios. These upward motions are then put through different filters, packages of times and varying degrees of heat environments which interact with competing static and downwards motions." The rest of the program will consist of the No. 5 Quartet of Ludwig van Beethoven's early Op. 18 series, and Antonin Dvorak's 1879 Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat Major, Op. 51. From 7-9 p.m. Sept. 23, jazz singer Erin Bode will appear in the Allerton Barn with Viktor Krauss, bass, and Matt Munisteri, guitar.

One week later, on Sept. 24, the world-famous Chicago Symphony Orchestra led by Riccardo Muti, one of the most highly respected and admired conductors of our time, will perform in the Great Hall. The concert program is a long one, and a high decibel one. Modest Mussorgsky's tone poem "A Night on Bald Mountain" will be heard, most likely in the Rimsky-Korsakov edition. Then will come one of Richard Strauss' early tone poems, "Don Juan," about the famous stage character who gave his name to philandering. The body of the program will be devoted to one of Anton Bruckner's greatest symphonies, the 7th in E Major. Over the years I have noted a curious lack of performances of Bruckner symphonies here in Champaign-Urbana. I remember with pleasure a performance of Bruckner's Symphony No. 4, "Romantic," in May of 2012 by the UI Symphony led by Donald Schleicher. Bruckner has his fervid admirers and there are those who are less pleased by his "heavenly lengths." Sir George Solti's 1988 recording of the Bruckner 7th with the Chicago Symphony is 69 minutes long. The Adagio movement, famous among Bruckner fans for its sublime passages, can last for 25 minutes! I am most happy that this great orchestra and maestro are bringing here this challenging and majestic work.

Next week, the preview will continue.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.