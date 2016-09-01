Labor Day parades: Keep up the good work

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Ironworkers from Local 380 of Champaign throw candy to the crowd in downtown Danville during the annual Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 1, 2014. Image

Labor Day isn't just another Monday off. The parades and picnics celebrate you, the worker.

And this is a parade that's been around.

The first Labor Day was marked Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City. In 1884, it was moved to the first Monday in September. In 1894, the U.S. Congress voted to make it a national holiday. Even some of the smallest towns used to have a parade to honor working men and women.

But union membership isn't what it used to be, and for many people, Labor Day has come to mean the end of the summer. A few area towns have shut down their festivities, such as Gibson City's Laborfest.

The oldest?

Westville Labor Day Parade Chairman Charlie Sermersheim noted that this is the 106th edition of the parade, making it the oldest in the state.

"We think we are, anyway," he says.

The town has a long history in the labor movement, with its traditional role for coal miners, many of whom were immigrants who helped the area grow.

Sermersheim belongs to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen as well as the Lions Club.

The biggest?

Danville's Labor Day celebrations began in 1930.

Its parade has been the largest sponsored by organized labor in downstate Illinois, says Connie Ostrander, who has coordinated it since 2008.

"I think we still hold this title. We have more than 80 registered organization/participants," she says. "This number will continue to grow until Sept. 4."

The Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO is the sponsor.

The smallest?

Not parade — vehicles.

Chris Hicks of the Illini Shrine Club promises that the yellow go-karts everybody loves will appear at the Champaign County Labor Day Parade in Urbana. And maybe some exotic bicycles, too.

"We're trying to see if we have enough young guys to use them," he joked.

It's all in fun, but it also raises awareness for the work of Shriners Hospitals for Children, he says.

Beam me up

Brian Diskin of Ironworkers Local 380 said members of his union will once again show off their skills by climbing columns.

It's a column, not a beam, as some people mistake it.

"When it's horizontal, it's a beam; when it's upright, it's a column," he explained.

They do it both at the Champaign County and Danville parades.

Local 380 serves 17 counties in Illinois and Indiana.

They want candy

The Champaign County Labor Day Parade is also known as the Candy Parade. But Westville and Danville also have prime spots for sweets.

"Some of our people give out Popsicles, but it's mostly candy," says Patty Rudicil, office manager of IBEW Local 601 in Champaign.

Another regular giveaway is American flags. Fred Holhubner of the Exchange Club of Urbana said it's a proud tradition.

Everything in its place

Mike Dodge of the Vermilion County Federation of Labor says labor gets its due in Danville — but so do first responders.

"We usually put labor first in the parade, behind the emergency vehicles," he says.

End-of-the-summer swim

The calendar says different, but many people see summer as Memorial Day to Labor Day. At Champaign's Sholem Aquatic Center, the last day is Sept. 5. The Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center also closes on Labor Day. But with lifeguards and concession workers already back in school, Danville's pool closed Aug. 12.

Getting the message across

Westville's parade has a theme every year.

"This year, it's 'Small Town USA,'" Sermersheim says. "Last year, it was 'Together We Serve' for military veterans, as well as police and firefighters."

Floats and signs promote Westville's community values.

"Our billboard has a silo and a windmill," he says. "We'll have tractors and such. On Friday night, the event is Farm to Table, everything locally grown."

That event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Zamberletti Park.

A labor of love

Ostrander has been part of American Federation of Government Employees Local 1963 since 1987.

"To me, our parade signifies a part of our American Dream," she says. "We can go out into the world and make our mark."

The Danville parade federation includes health care professionals, laborers, carpenters, electricians, musicians, teachers, factory workers, public-service workers, United Auto Workers, firefighters, electrical workers, grain-mill workers, transportation workers and plumbers, she says.

If you go

DANVILLE: The parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Davis and Vermilion streets in Danville.

URBANA: The parade begins at 10 a.m., starting at Lincoln Square Mall and ending at Prairie Park with a picnic immediately following. Lunch and drinks will be served.

WESTVILLE: The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. in the south end of Westville, near Delaware Street, and continues to Zamberletti Park, where there are a number of events scheduled.