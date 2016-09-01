Notes-Worthy: Jon Lecouris

Photo by: Provided Jon Lecouris

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with Jon Lecouris:

You are multitalented in photography and music, directing short films or videos; if you had to give one of these passions up, which one would it be and why?

I've never quite known which direction to point myself in. If I really had to choose, I suppose I would give up the film and focus on the music. Music was my first love and it brings me the most joy. For all the work I've put into film and photography, I must say that they have never brought me quite the same amount of happiness and exhilaration as getting up and performing in front of an audience, or toiling away for hours in my studio (which is currently also my dining room) recording tracks and trying to make everything sound just the way I want it. I'm so proud of the films I've worked on. "Nightmare On Walnut Street" was really the biggest project I had ever done at the time and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out as my first "serious" short film. Then, "Baby Weight" was produced entirely in one weekend as part of the 48 Hour Film Competition, which brought its own unique challenges. Even as I was hard at work on those films, I was always writing music and trying to get out and perform as often as possible.

You directed and shot for Pens to Lens 2016 — written by local student Madeline De Coste; what was that like?

"Bumps in the Night" was a lot of work. Filmmaking is always a lot of work. The whole process begins months in advance. Reading numerous scripts, picking your favorite and trying to figure out what kind of "look" you want for the film. It's really an arduous process. Then you get to the actual filming, which was all completed over one VERY long weekend. Our young actresses, Katarina Blakeslee and Josie Evans, were absolute professionals. They worked so well with the rest of the stellar cast, which included the inimitable Breelyn Mehrtens (who also did all the incredible makeup), Bill Kephart (whom I had wanted to work with since I first saw him in "Clowns are NOT Scary") and my boyfriend Hunter Hannin (who has continued to love and support me even when I am obsessively wrapped up in my work). I also can't forget to thank Alison Lecouris, my amazing mother, who did an insane amount of work to make sure the film happened. I really couldn't have done it without her. So, after the filming itself was complete, there was quite a lot of editing to do and then I also wrote and recorded all the music for the film. There are always things I could say I would have done differently, but overall I'm immensely proud of the work I, and the rest of my crew, did on that film.

You have been featured twice at C.U. Bands and Fans original artist night, and have become a favorite with us; where does your talent come from and how important is support for original music?

I've never felt like a naturally talented person when it comes to music. I was never someone who could just pick up an instrument and make music come out. I suffered from a debilitating writers block for years, but luckily I seem to have come out of it with enough life experiences saved up that I'll be writing about them for a very long time. I wouldn't say I live in the past though; it's just something I mine for inspiration for my songs, which are often quite personal. Recently, songwriting has simply come naturally to me and I'm so glad I've been able to showcase some of my songs at the original artist nights. I think it's absolutely imperative to support local music. Austin Duncan (who goes by the stage name Snayl) has been a huge supporter of my music and I'm so appreciative of that. I was so sad to hear that the Institute 4 Creativity wasn't going to be doing any more shows. It was really a great place to perform. I also need to give a couple shoutouts to Black Mage, who just released "Welcome to Level 1" on iTunes and Amazon and also to Emily Blue, whose new song/video "No Pain" was truly stunning.

Where can we hear you next?

I'll be performing Sept. 3 at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center around 8:30. They're having a full-day benefit for the IMC and I was honored to be asked to perform. I'll be doing a few new songs and a few older things too.