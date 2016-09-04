Ask 'Mimi,' Sept. 4, 2016

Photo by: Photo provided by Larry Kanfer Larry Kanfer photographs a field near Henry earlier this summer.

How many photo books has Larry Kanfer put out?

The UI Press just released his ninth, "A Prairie State of Mind," with 124 pages in color of prairie landscapes in Illinois and other states. There will be a book launch event from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Kanfer gallery on South Neil Street.

Kanfer, who's put out other photo books of prairie scenes, told me he believes his composition and technical skills have evolved, that his photos are sharper, with more detail.

"There are several giga-pan, fit-together images. Some have 150 images put together," he said. "It's harder to see them in the book, but if you enlarged them to the size of a lobby wall, you'd see each leaf or each rock."

He's now working on his 10th photo book, which will focus on the places people gather and have fun — without technology. "They will have people in them, so it's very different," he said. "It's very fun so far, but I'm just in its infancy."

Will there be local storytellers at the 44th National Storytelling Festival next month?

Yes, Dan Keding of Urbana at least. He will tell stories at what USA Today calls the leading event of its kind in America — Oct. 7-9 in Jonesborough, Tenn., the state's oldest town.

Also a musician and author, Keding is known for telling world folktales, stories of his Chicago boyhood, ghost stories and original pieces. As a child, he learned stories of the old country from his Croatian grandmother. While telling stories or singing, he plays guitar, banjo and spoons.

He has performed worldwide. Among the awards he's received are two Anne Izard Storytelling Choice awards and the National Storytelling Network ORACLE Circle of Excellence award.

Is Gabrielle Reisman putting on another play in New Orleans?

Yes, the NOLA Project has opened its 2016-'17 season with the world premiere of her new play "Flood City," through Sept. 17 at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. The NOLA Project also had her play "Taste" in '09 and "Catch the Wall" in '13.

Gaby, a 2001 Urbana High alum, said "Flood City" charts the wake of the Johnstown Flood of 1889. It tells of a "motley crew of survivors and surveyors" who are cleaning and rebuilding. The play also moves to a century later to a bar in Johnstown, where "laid-off steel workers wax metaphoric about past lives and future ambitions."

"Traversing time and space, the play is an all-too-apt mirror of our present times. It takes a darkly comic look at both the lunacy of rebuilding and the strength it takes to clean up and start over," she told David Lee Simmons of Popsmart NOLA, a website that covers New Orleans culture.

