George Norton Foster: His life's work

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Kelly White (left) and Mandy Danowitz, co-curators of the 'George Norton Foster Retrospective,' set up the exhibit at Gallery 217 in Champaign last week. The artist died in 1999, leaving behind a large body of work. Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

CHAMPAIGN — Jim Foster remembers a telling detail his uncle told him about his father, artist George Norton Foster.

As young boys, the two often were tasked with picking rocks out of fields in Gallatin County in far southern Illinois.

"Uncle Carl said he'd pick up a rock and throw it over the fence line. Dad would pick up a rock and study it," Jim Foster related.

George Foster couldn't stop his compulsion to look. He became an artist, sketching, painting and putting together collages and assemblages to reflect what he saw and felt.

He died in 1999, leaving behind a huge body of work and meticulously kept documents.

Many of his pieces will be shown for the first time since last century in the exhibition "George Norton Foster Retrospective," opening Thursday at Gallery 217 in Champaign.

Jim Foster said his father made so much art, a second event is planned: an exhibition/sale opening from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 in the conference room near the east entrance of Lincoln Square Village in Urbana. The sale there will be on Oct. 21-22.

Mr. Foster died at age 81 in 1999. He was well-known to the Champaign-Urbana community; Wesley United Methodist Church was packed for his memorial service, said Jim Foster, 70, the oldest of George and the late Miriam Thrall Foster's four sons.

Besides making art, Mr. Foster loved to teach; he was an art professor at the University of Illinois for 38 years.

"In addition to his classroom work, he took groups of students on art trips through the American West and overseas," Jim Foster said.

In Italy, France, Switzerland and even the Galapagos Islands, Foster and his students would sketch and paint, visit artists' studios and go from museum to museum.

"He was just a very involved professor, very beloved by his students," said Mandy Danowitz of Lola's Brush and Gallery 217, the venue for the Foster retrospective.

She co-curated the exhibition with Kelly White, executive director of the 40 North 88 West Champaign County arts council.

White said Mr. Foster became primarily known in the art world for his collages made of copper, aluminum, brass and other metals and the innovative way he put them together.

Mr. Foster was into nature, and many of his collages and oil paintings depict landscapes.

One metal collage shows a magnificent bird, beak down, an apparent victim of DDT, the pesticide that was banned in 1972.

"What's amazing to me is the variety of his techniques and media and subjects over a period of time," said White, an accomplished artist herself. "It's like every decade he reinvented himself."

"The major message we're trying to send," Danowitz said, "is he was an important artist and a prominent member of the UI and the community. We're reintroducing his work and want people to know about him. It's a rare show."

The exhibition also will include Mr. Foster's painting palette, the stool he sat on while he painted, photographs of him and other documents, among them a smaller, photographic version of a huge mural he painted for the mess hall at Camp Pendleton in California.

He was in the Navy at the time, stationed across from Camp Pendleton.

"This is somebody's life in a space," White said of the retrospective at Gallery 217, which also will feature a 1948 newspaper clipping of another aspect of Mr. Foster's life.

It features photographs that include a design Mr. Foster and UI professors Gordon A. Phillips and William Eng made for a monument in St. Louis, in a competition sponsored by the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial Association.

The UI design proposed a large landscaped area featuring seven pillars, each remembering a historic event; a museum building; a wide, terraced garden; and trees around the entire area.

The UI design placed second in the contest, and Mr. Foster admitted the winning Gateway Arch was the better proposal.

Still, he, Phillips and Eng won $20,000 in the contest, a nice sum of money in the late 1940s.

If you go

What: "George Norton Foster Retrospective," curated by Mandy Danowitz and Kelly White

When: Opening reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday; viewing thereafter from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25

Where: Gallery 217, 9 E. University Ave., C