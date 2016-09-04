Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Dynamic duo

The great pianist Donnie Heitler, who just turned 80, will perform with up-and-coming jazz guitarist Jose Gobbo Jr., a grad student in the UI jazz studies program, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Boomerangs Bar and Grill, Urbana. With them: Andrew Walits on bass and the great Josh Quirk on drums. Quirk arranges these Jazz shows every Tuesday at Boomerangs, bringing in each week different and talented musicians. No cover.

Think I'll see it

The trailer for Mike Birbiglia and Ira Glass' new movie, "Don't Think Twice," playing this week at the Art Theater Co-op, really made me want to see the movie. It looks intelligent, nuanced, real and funny. It centers on a popular New York City improv troupe member (Keegan-Michael Key) who's cast on a hit TV show, leaving the other troupe members realizing that not all of them will make it big.

Moving art at Parkland

I was moved by Joan Stolz's paintings of her elderly sleeping mother's face in the Parkland Art and Design Faculty Exhibition, on view through Sept. 17 at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland. Also cool: Chris Berti's long carving, from pine, of a shepherd with sheep. I told him the only thing missing was a border collie! Also worth a look: "Hooded Truths," art by Candace Hunter, Chicago, at the University YMCA.