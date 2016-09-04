Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was
Wonderful film festival
Rebecca Ferrell put together a great program for the Flatlands Dance Film Festival last week. The shorts, among them a dazzler featuring the punkish Lombard twins tapping to Astor Piazzolla's "Escualo," knocked my socks off. Loved watching Misty Copeland in "A Ballerina's Tale" — even as a kid she had elegant form — and learned how there were actually many black ballerinas before her. Wonderful!
Not a whale of a film
I wanted to return to the dance film fest Saturday night but had a slight headache so stayed home and watched on HBO "In the Heart of the Sea," directed by Ron Howard, telling of an 1820 sea-faring adventure involving a mammoth-size whale that inspired Herman Melville to write "Moby-Dick." The famed novel is way better; "Heart of the Sea" is flat and peculiarly un-engaging, despite nice special effects.
Stress relievers
Discovering my debit card had been hacked, I felt unnerved Wednesday but relaxed while interviewing Logan Kirby (subject of today's Studio Visit) in Fairmount and then catching pianist Chip Stephens' triumphant return to The Iron Post, Urbana, after he took the summer off to be with his mother, who subsequently died. I felt way better after hearing him, bassist Matt Hughes and drummer Joel Spencer.
