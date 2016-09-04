Studio Visit: Logan Kirby

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Logan Kirby

Studio Visit is a Q&A with a local artist. Logan Kirby, 24, of Fairmount, a country musician who loves the music of the '50s and '60s, recently chatted with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli.

You have a lot of Elvis and Hank Williams posters in your studio. Are they big influences?

Yeah, and Johnny Cash. I like George Jones. I like a lot of music. Buddy Holly.

What about rap, techno, electronica?

Absolutely not.

Contemporary country?

No, I don't think it's country.

How did you get into the older music?

My granddaddy. I was raised on that kind of stuff. My grandma liked the Four Seasons, Neil Diamond, and I like that too.

When did you start playing music?

I started playing guitar when I was 7 and started performing about seven years ago.

With whom do you play?

I've been lucky to perform with a lot of talent. Marvin Lee found me down in Georgetown at a little honky-tonk jam session about seven years ago. He called me about a week later, and I've been playing with him ever since.

What other bands do you play in?

I've got my own, Stone Creek Band, and I was lucky enough to be picked by the Woodrows to play Johnny Cash in the "Million Dollar Quartet" at the Beef House. That show is over, but the four of us will keep things going, but under the name Sun's Legacy, after Sun Studio. Then I play with the Crissy Sparks Band, too, and several oprys around the state.

What instruments do you play?

Guitar, piano, banjo, harmonica. And I sing.

Do you write songs too?

I've got a few. I've got a couple of gospel songs and couple of country songs — old-style, Hank Williams style.

I see that newspaper article with the headline saying you've faced some health adversities?

Yes, I had a stroke three years ago, and a pretty good one. It took me six months of physical therapy and about eight or nine months to get up to speed. They said my age kind of helped.

I had both hands operated on for carpal tunnel, in 2003, and then a month later, I had the stroke. They never did say what caused it, but I've had high blood pressure most of my life.

Did it affect your music?

I really couldn't play the guitar, and I didn't talk for a long time. It slowed me down for quite some time.

What do you want to do with your music?

I'm just going to go with the flow and see where it takes me. I'm going to Branson and see if we can get on stage and sing down there. It's all about timing. You've got to have somebody spot you. I went to Nashville last year. We went to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Tootsie's had an open-mic night, and I was going to go up and sing, and I thought I'd better not. The crowd was kind of rowdy. So we just went to the sites and the cemetery to see the musicians who had passed away. That was my favorite part of the trip.

Have you ever recorded?

I have a little recording system here, and I've made several records and people enjoy them. But I've never gone to a studio.

When are your next gigs?

I have one coming this Tuesday night with the Marvin Lee Band at Philo Park. We have two of those left. On Sept. 10 at 5 o'clock, the Stone Creek Band will play at Catlin Park. And the 17th of September is when Sun's Legacy does its debut at the Danville VFW, at 7 o'clock. There's a lot of stuff going on.