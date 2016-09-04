That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Music scene

John Anderson visiting C-U

Country star John Anderson will perform Friday at City Center, 505 S. Chestnut St., C. The opening act will be the Matt Poss Band. The show will start at 7 p.m.

The Florida-born Anderson played in a rock band as a teen but pursued country music after he moved to Nashville in 1971. There he played in clubs and helped build the Grand Ole Opry House.

Six years later, he signed with Warner Bros. By 1980, he made his mark on the Top 10, turning Billy Joe Shaver's "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)" into a Top 5 hit.

"Wild and Blue" spent two weeks at No. 1 in 1982; soon after, "Swingin'" was released and shot to No. 1, becoming one of Anderson's signature hits in 1983 and winning the Country Music Association's Horizon Award.

In the early '90s, Anderson's single "Straight Tequila Night" shot to No. 1, setting the stage for five more years of hits, including Mark Knopfler's "When It Comes to You," "Seminole Wind" and the No. 1 "Money in the Bank."

The Matt Poss Band has performed for years throughout the Midwest. The band's fourth album "Buy The Ticket, Take The Ride," released in 2011, was recorded in Nashville.

In 2009 and 2010, the Matt Poss Band headlined the "Pickup Truck Tour" across the Midwest and toured in Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan to perform for U.S. troops.

Tickets to the concert range from $25 to $40. Go to fatcitybarandgrill.com/ for more information.

Enjoy jazz music at Meadowbrook

The 12th annual Jazz Walk will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Meadowbrook Park, 2808 S. Race St., U.

At the free event, visitors walk at their own pace on the paths in Meadowbrook to enjoy live jazz by soloists and small combos, as well as the many sculptures in the park.

Parking will be available at the Race Street entrance to the park, with overflow parking at Stone Creek Church at Race and Windsor Road. In case of bad weather, call 367-9575 for information.

The Jazz Walk is sponsored by the Urbana Park District, Clark-Lindsey and the Urbana Parks Foundation.

Canopy Club to host The Motet

The Motet will make a stop at the Canopy Club, Urbana at 8 p.m. Saturday as part of its fall tour in support of its new album, "Totem."

The Motet released "Totem" in July. Collectively written by the band's seven members, "Totem" was produced by Lettuce and Soulive guitarist Eric Krasno.

"The songs are melodic and steeped in sweaty dance grooves that are extremely entertaining and well-crafted," wrote a critic for Sound & Silence magazine. "'Totem' is a solid record from start to finish, and one of the most assured and accomplished releases of 2016."

Marquee magazine agreed, writing that the album "is a full-on continuation of the band's infectiously danceable funky sound."

The Motet's members are Dave Watts, drums; Joey Porter, keyboards; Garrett Sayers, bass; Ryan Jalbert, guitar; Gabriel Mervine, trumpet; Lyle Divinsky, vocals; and Drew Sayers, saxophone.

Tickets for the Canopy Club show are $15. For more information, call 367-3140 or visit canopyclub.com.

Open-mic space making return

The SPEAK (song, poetry, expressions, art and knowledge) Cafe will resume at the Palette Cafe at Krannert Art Museum from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

It is an open-mic space for poetry, hip-hop, activism and black empowerment. The series is organized and moderated by Shaya Robinson and sponsored in part by the University of Illinois Department of African American Studies, Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center, 40 North/88 West arts council, and Krannert Art Museum

Admission is free.

Popular band coming to town

The band Last Minute Fire from the Bloomington area will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight today at the Rose Bowl in Urbana.

Rose Bowl owner Steve Campbell said the band has performed two or three times at his tavern at 106 N. Race St.

"They're very popular when they're here," he said. "They have a following from both cities. They play country, classic rock, some of their own. They have eight songs ready for a mini-CD. They're just high-energy. They work with the crowd. They're above most of the bands we have here."

The band members are Todd Goodman, Jacob Robertson, Ben Christopher and Seth Leverenz. There is no cover charge to hear them.

Nature scene

Allerton hosting outdoor events

The Allerton Park & Retreat Center invites families to participate in its Family Campout and Exploration, presented by Champaign Surplus, on Sept. 24 and 25.

The second annual event will include overnight camping and hikes and activities led by biologists from the University of Illinois, the Illinois Natural History Survey and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The evening will feature a live wildlife show and a stargazing hike led by the UI Astronomy Department.

Participants also will be able to try out — and win — some of the newest camping gear and gadgets from Champaign Surplus and Kelty, which will sponsor the event for the second year.

Another partner is the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, which had 12 campers at last year's event. Guests at Allerton's annual Garden Party fundraiser helped cover the cost of the meals, tents and activities for the club members.

Registration will be limited to 200 participants, and there is a fee. To register, visit Allerton.illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

Museum scene

Lincoln facility needs volunteers

People who would like to work as volunteers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield are invited to attend an orientation program on Sept. 15.

The two-hour session, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the presidential library's Multi-Purpose Room, will acquaint people with volunteer opportunities and inform those attending what they need to know about the library and museum.

The volunteers will be asked to attend three additional training sessions on Sept. 27, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. Each session will start at 5:30 p.m. and last approximately three hours.

To register, contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services, at 558-8872.

Lawn party in Springfield

New landscaping at the Old State Capitol in Springfield will be unveiled next Sunday at the annual "Canapes at the Capitol," a lawn party to raise money for completing a beautification project on the downtown square.

The goal is to complete a major overhaul before the 2018 bicentennial of Illinois statehood.

Presented by the Old State Capitol Foundation with local businesses, the party will take place on the southwest corner of the Old State Capitol grounds from 5 to 7 p.m. If it rains, the event will move inside the capitol.

Guests will enjoy mushroom tarts, roasted apple bites, Kahlua chocolate pecan cake and other treats by chef Michael Higgins of Maldaner's, and wine from Southern Wine & Spirits of Illinois. The event also will feature coffee from Custom Cup, chocolates from Coco Blue and music by Amy Benton.

Tickets to the event are $75 each and may be purchased at oldstatecapitolfoundation.org. Free parking will be available underground on Sixth Street between Adams and Washington streets.

For more information, contact Justin Blandford at 622-5279 or justin.blandford@illinois.gov.