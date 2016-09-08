Club listings, Sept. 8-15, 2016

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Winners of a giveaway contest high-five each other during Sunday night's Last Minute Fire show at The Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

BENTLEY'S PUB: Surfabilly Freakout Radio presents Los Despeinados (raw rockabilly surf trio playing hot Mexican nuggets and originals/performing live at WEFT 90.1 FM on the Surfabilly Freakout show, 6 p.m.), 8 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Moosh & Twist, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Stewart Huff (C-U Comedy), 9 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Something Funky DJ Wesjile, outside, 7 p.m.

HOULIHAN'S RESTAURANT AND BAR: Whiskey Fingers (Patio Play/live music performed by local musicians), 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz #4 Big Band, 7 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Jaime Norton, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

PO' BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Caleb Cook Band, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

THE ACCORD: The Big Gay 80s Prom (The UP Center Of Champaign County Presents C-U Pride Fest Pre-Party), 9 p.m.

ATTIE'S BAR AND GRILL: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your favorites by request), 7 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Indie rapper, Tech N9ne's The Calm Before The Storm Tour with JL and Stoarrzz, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: JMT Trio, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Heel Dragger, 10 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: John Anderson, with Matt Poss opening, 7 p.m.

HUBER'S: Don Hayes, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Jazz Friends, 5 p.m.; Rainbow Flag, 9 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Nickel & Dimes, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Terminus Victor, 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Groove Avenue (classic rock blues and country), 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Backyard BBQ Band, 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

VFW POST NO. 630, Urbana: The Devillez, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 10

THE ACCORD: Drag Shows, Carnivale Debauche, Defy Gravity, Eric Sirota, Isaac Arms, Kayla Brown, Well Spring Duo (The UP Center Of Champaign County Presents C-U Pride Fest), 6 p.m.

ALTO VINEYARDS: Candy Foster and the Shades of Blue (Music Among the Vines series), 7:30 p.m.

BUNNY'S TAVERN: Riders of the Golden Maize (roots-rock and country), 8 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: The Motet, Steady Flow, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Koko & Sparks, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Sunset Strip, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: The Live Jukebox Show, solo edition with David Howie (all-request show), 8 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: ESP, 9 p.m.

HUBER'S: New Twang City, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Almost A Quintet, 6 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Birds on a Wire, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: Stand-up comedy show, headliner Scott Duff, feature act Drift Roberts, and guest set from Whitney Chitwood (C-U Comedy teams up with Pride Fest), 8 p.m.

VFW POST 5520, Champaign: Karaoke contest finals, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, Sept. 11

THE ACCORD: Angelspit, Die Sektor, The Dead Room, 8 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GAO GROTTO, Danville: "Hoosier Daddy" aka: Mike Russel, on the patio, 4 to 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Mikel Combs, 7 p.m.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Surreal Deal ( blues, jazz, and classic rock), 8 p.m.

ROUTE 45 WAYSIDE, Pesotum: Kilborn Alley (Sunday Funday/outdoor stage in beer garden with bags and sand volleyball), 1 to 4 p.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 12

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: BOOM-JAM open stage (guitar, bass, drums and PA provided/bring the band or play with the house band), 9 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny with special promotions (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Donnie Heitler Experience (Tuesday Jazz), 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Anne Clements, 6:30 p.m.; Froman Improv, 7:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Open mic night (acoustic/sign-up, 8:45 p.m.), host Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Larry Gray, 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: C.U. Bands and Fans Presents Original Artist Night (A night to feature original artists and their music/check C.U. Bands and Fans website for artist line-up), 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14

THE ACCORD: Lydia Loveless, Will Courtney and the Wild Bunch, The Bashful Youngens, 8 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Nickel & Dimes, 6:30 p.m.; Shadowplay (Goth/Industrial Night), 11 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Country Night, free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol, DJ playing country dance music (Country Night), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: SSG Trio, 6 p.m.; jazz jam, 10 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Sept. 15

CLARK BAR: Mank N' Sass, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Champaign Freight, 7 p.m.

HOULIHAN'S RESTAURANT AND BAR: Mike Carpenter (Patio Play/live music performed by local musicians), 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Trombones, 7 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Jaime Norton, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Caleb Cook Band, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.