Frank's Faves: Movie car chases

Screeching tires, roaring engines ... this is me burning rubber to fulfill a hot-rod Faves request!

One of the coolest things about movies is we get to live vicariously through them, experiencing heart-stopping, death-defying and otherwise absolutely foolhardy pursuits without ever leaving the security of our theater seats or sofa cushions. Through movies, we know exactly what it's like to pilot a starfighter against a Death Star or outgun a saloon-full of pistol-packing bad guys.

And while most of us over the age of 16 know what it's like to drive an automobile at speeds fast enough to be deadly, it takes a movie to put you behind the wheel of one taking roller-coaster hills at 100-plus miles per hour while a posse of ne'er-do-wells tries to run you off the road, guns a-blazing and oncoming traffic veering around you on either side.

At least I hope it does.

Which brings me to this week's Faves, which were suggested by a News-Gazette co-worker who informed me that the new Matt Damon superspy vehicle "Jason Bourne" may feature the best movie car chase yet. I am, of course, dubious until I see it for myself. After all, in these days of "Fast and Furious"-style CGI-manipulated action sequences, so chock full of exaggerated, illogical explosions and special effects that nothing on- screen seems remotely connected to real life or the laws of physics, let's just say that even seeing isn't believing any more.

Then again, I could be wrong. Maybe they made that ballyhooed chase the way they used to, like these rare, blood-pounding action scenes I call:

MY FIVE FAVORITE MOVIE CAR CHASES

"Bullitt" (1968): This is the great-great-granddaddy of all live-action car chases, featuring the legendary Steve McQueen in his classic Ford Mustang GT doing some of his own stunt driving as he first flees, then pursues two hit men in a Dodge Charger over those horrendous hills in San Francisco. The nearly 11-minute chase, with its driver's point-of-view shots and actual speeds of more than 110 mph, has influenced countless movie car chases ever since, but the thrills it still gives audiences haven't aged a day. Credit director Peter Yates, as well as film editor Frank P. Keller, who won an Oscar for his work on this perennial fan fave.

"The French Connection" (1971): Danville native Gene Hackman's high-speed pursuit of an elevated train through Brooklyn is one of the most iconic, white-knuckle sequences in movie history — with good reason: You can't beat it for realism. Director William Friedkin filmed from the back seat while doing without police, permits, extras or any warning to the public, making every close call just as scary as it seemed, including an unaware driver smashing into Hackman's car. The moment that makes actor and audience gasp together is when his careening Pontiac LeMans narrowly avoids a woman walking a baby stroller — a stunt that ironically has become fairly cliche in subsequent actioners.

"Smokey and the Bandit" (1977): Burt Reynolds was the box-office king of the Hollywood car chase in his day, due in no small part to a black Trans Am and the fact that he did many of his own stunts — though not that famous creek jump. The film itself is one continuous chase, and the soundtrack of Jackie Gleason one-liners and Jerry Reed's "Eastbound and Down" doesn't hurt a bit.

"Ronin" (1998): Natascha McElhone driving a BMW M5 vs. Robert DeNiro in a Peugeot 406 race through the streets and tunnels of Paris and one pileup after another in one of the most realistic car chases ever filmed — highlighted by their wrong-way duel into oncoming traffic on a French freeway. Adding to the realism is the absence of any special effects or music, coupled with the actual presence of the principal actors in the front seats of the professionally driven vehicles. Sure, they look cool, but tense; it's not all acting.

"The Blues Brothers" (1980): At the opposite end of the realism index, we have this comic smash-em-up in which John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd lead a ridiculous fleet of law enforcement vehicles through a busy shopping mall and into downtown Chicago's Loop. At least 70 cars were destroyed during filming of the chase — which peels out on the immortal lines: "We've got a full tank of gas, a half a pack of cigarettes, it's dark and we're wearing sunglasses." "Hit it!"