Krannert's opening-night event: 'Good fun, good food, good music'

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/For The News-Gazette

URBANA — Megan Dietrich likes Krannert Center's Opening Night Party so much, she's volunteered to work it the past three years.

This year, she's at it again, this time as a props artist who is decorating the lobby today for the party, which gets underway early Friday evening.

"I think it's good fun, good food, good music," she said. "How often do you see all of your community come together in one space? It's exactly what this center stands for."

Krannert expects 2,500 people to show up for its Opening Night Party, the biggest party of the year in C-U. Here are eight things that will help you navigate it:

1 As always, admission is an affordable $5 for all. Tickets may be bought in advance today at Krannert's ticket office and at Krannert on Friday. Food and beverage tickets are $1 each. Most food and drink items cost five or fewer tickets. Ticket sales will be throughout the lobby.

2 Six food vendors will set up under a 40-by-100-foot tent on the southeast terrace: Siam Terrace, Caribbean Grill, Piato's, Rick's Bakery, KoFusion and, new this year, El Oasis, which has a shop at Five Points in Urbana selling a variety of Mexican treats.

"We're super-excited to have them," said Lisa Lillig, co-director of patron services at Krannert.

She said Krannert tries hard to offer a variety of food at the event to meet all needs, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free.

3 Three bands with great beats will provide music through the evening in the lobby.

"I just think the music will build as the night goes on," Lillig said. "That's what we're hoping. We're going to clear out the tables in the center of the lobby. We want people to dance and have a great time."

4 The first group starts at 6:30 p.m.: The Pedrito Martinez Group, an Afro-Cuban band. Martinez, above, is a Cuban-American percussionist, songwriter and vocalist who's performed or recorded with Wynton Marsalis, Bruce Springsteen, Ruben Blades, James Taylor, Paquito d'Rivera and Sting.

5 Next up, at 7:30 p.m., is the Minneapolis-based Davina and the Vagabonds, who two years ago rocked Outside at Research Park. The group has played other venues in C-U and Danville and has become a regional favorite. The band's really a national act, having performed at least twice at the Monterey Jazz Festival and elsewhere. Its influences are varied: New Orleans jazz and funk, Memphis soul swagger and gospel.

6 Red Baraat, set to go on at 8:45 p.m., was dubbed "the best party band in years" by NPR.

"It's something they said about us some years ago, which is cool; it's a fine statement," said band leader Sunny Jain, above. "It's a simple statement that we use, but there's much more happening."

And Red Baraat is much more than a world-music band, a term others might use for it but one it does not.

"It's a box that people put us in, when they see something that's not Western and has the influence of Indian music in it," Jain said. "The roots are the Indian brass-band tradition that dates back to the 18th century. It's easier to says it's New Orleans brass band with Bollywood melodies.

"The band really erupts from New York. I think it's the influences of everything we're bringing in there — New York sounds and urgency and beats, informed by go-go music and jazz. We set it up to be its own thing."

The lineup even features a sousaphone, an instrument Jain remembers hearing in many brass bands he heard in India.

"It has such a great sound," he said. "It's really a tuba, but the bell points backward. It creates a different sound, a big fat sound."

Jazz is also a bedrock of Red Baraat's sound. Most of its members come from a jazz background; Jain formerly was a jazz drummer, designated a Jazz Ambassador by the U.S. Department of State and the Kennedy Center.

He also traveled the world for several years as a kit drummer and dhol player with the Sufi rock band Junoon, the biggest rock band to come out of South Asia. He's referred to as the Hendrix of dhol, a double-headed drum widely used in India.

At Krannert, Red Baraat will perform a mix of originals and covers of Indian pop, wedding and Bollywood songs.

7 Besides live music, there will be free craft activities for kids and adults. At the kids craft zone near the Intermezzo, kids can assemble marigold-colored garlands using tissue paper. In the nearby Studio Theatre, adults will be invited to fill in jumbo-size coloring books, with crayons supplied by The I.D.E.A. Store.

8 Another nice touch: Free temporary tattoos will be offered throughout the evening by Body Art by Allison, based in Chicago. Sit and listen to the music while getting "tattooed."

If you go

What: Krannert Center for the Performing Arts presents its Opening Night Party, featuring the Pedrito Martinez Group, Davina and the Vagabonds and Red Baraat.

When: Doors open and food sales begin at 6 p.m.; live music starts at 6:30 Friday.

Where: Krannert's lobby and terrace, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Admission: $5.