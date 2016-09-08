Notes-Worthy: Jon Clarkson

Photo by: Eric Frahm/C.U. Bands and Fans Jon Clarkson

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with X-Krush guitarist Jon Clarkson:

X-Krush is a favorite cover band here in C-U and surrounding areas, you have a great following and you are the lead guitarist, how did you become a part of X-Krush?

Well, it just so happens that September 1st, 2016 marked the 10-year anniversary of my first show with X-Krush. Ten years of people asking me when I'm going to get a mohawk. Prior to X-Krush I was playing with two bands: Poprocks, a very successful '70s/'80s show band that did a lot of corporate shows, weddings, and festival and club dates, and Leather Pistol, a super fun 80s metal parody band. I had been acquainted with Jeff Markland, X-Krush drummer, for many years as he had booked my bands at many shows. Jeff had casually asked me if I knew any guitarists I would recommend for X-Krush, so I made my recommendations and left it at that.

During this time, I had released my first and only solo album, "Toast," and was actually getting some good reviews. I had been featured in Mike Varney's column in Guitar Player Magazine and gotten an endorsement from PRS guitars, but most of my gigs involved me playing the guitar synthesizer 50 percent of the night for audiences that weren't at the event to hear the music anyway. So, that gnawed at me just a bit, even though I really enjoyed the people I was playing with. One night I went to see an X-Krush show in Decatur and they were killing it. I realized I could possibly play with them and was ready for a new opportunity ... and the rest is history.

I've really enjoyed my time in X-Krush. The music we play is all over the map and rarely pre-planned, so it's hard to get tired of it. Most importantly, the guys in the band and the crew we've had are all intelligent, hilarious, down-to-earth people that I always look forward to working with.

Can you tell us about your history in music and why you chose the guitar?

My family is very "artsy," so some kind of involvement in music or the arts was probably always in the cards for me. I was always fascinated with music and grew up listening to a lot Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Peter, Paul and Mary, Burl Ives, and a bunch of classical music ... stuff my parents were in to. My father was a cellist and also sang in church and barbershop quartets. Everything changed when I was on a Boy Scout campout and one of the older kids brought his large silver boombox and a cassette of Van Halen's first album. The first time I heard "Eruption" I was mesmerized ... it was as close to a religious experience as I could possibly imagine. I had amassed a huge baseball card collection and quickly sold it (at a massive loss) to fund my first guitar purchase.

When I reflect back, it's amazing to me that the entire course of my life was shaped just from one listen to Van Halen's "Eruption." It's a testimony to the power of music. I began teaching guitar at Sound Source Music in Mattoon in 1990 and have worked there ever since in various capacities. I'm also very active in music production. In the past few months, I've been privileged to record albums for Mustache ("Better I Be"), Reverend Robert ("Live at the JAC"), and a solo classical piano album by Linda Kirk. Additionally, I work occasionally as a sound engineer at Krannert Center and U of I School of Music. I feel lucky to say that nearly every penny I have made has been related to music, yet I feel like I should be the one paying to do these things.

What is your own personal favorite experience in playing with a band?

At this point, I've played thousands of shows, so it all kind of blends in to one huge good time. For me, the things that really stand out are when something funny or strange happens, responsive audiences, and meeting cool new people. I've gotten to do some interesting gigs including playing the national anthem at professional wrestling events (and hanging with King Kong Bundy!) and the Cal Ripken Little League World Series (with Cal and George Foster standing nearby). I've played in theater pit orchestras. X-Krush played a high school prom about a year ago ... that was certainly different. It's also extremely cool to open for bands that were famous when I was growing up: you find that the people you once put on a pedestal are usually very nice, down-to-Earth people.

What is most rewarding about performing live?

Overall, I always enjoy shows with kids in attendance. To me, there is just something really special about the non-judgmental curiosity they have and making a kid laugh, smile or dance is about as good as it gets. I've been fortunate enough, via my experience in music retail, to be able to play for groups of kids many times and I always have a blast. All that said, my all-time favorite "gig" was accompanying my daughter, Ashlynn, at her very first vocal recital doing "Part of that World" from "The Little Mermaid." I doubt anything could ever top that.

Where can we see X-Krush next?

Anyone interested in seeing an upcoming show can visit facebook.com/xkrush or our website, xkrush.com to find a show near you. One upcoming show I am particularly looking forward to is Danville Culture

Shock on Friday, September 23rd. Last year was the very first year for this festival and the turnout was amazing. It should be even better this year. Come on out ... and buy some of our T-shirts!