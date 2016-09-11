Ask 'Mimi,' Sept. 11, 2016

Photo by: Melissa Merli/The News-Gazette The Urbana Free Library and Habitat for Humanity set up a pop-up library in front of Sipyard on Main Street as part of Imbibe Urbana's First Friday event last weekend.

Who's behind Imbibe Urbana?

Annie Adams and Kristin Walters, who describe themselves as an "Urbana lady duo promoting Urbana art, business and people." I checked out their First Friday event last week. It had a great vibe.

Lots of people were wandering the streets. The Urbana Free Library set up a pop-up library on the "Curbana" in front of Sipyard, collaborating with Habitat for Humanity, which provided comfy chairs. I sat for a while and enjoyed "Historium," a large book with great illustrations of objects from ancient civilizations.

I also took in three art shows, at the Community Center for the Arts, Cinema Gallery and the Kraft Building. Carolyn Baxley of Cinema Gallery wondered aloud who was behind First Friday, noting they seemed well-organized because she had a steady stream of visitors.

Did you know Danville native Gene Hackman is Star of the Month on TCM?

Yes, and I saw on my TV screen a familiar face introducing "Bonnie and Clyde" last week: Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips, a frequent Ebertfest guest.

TCM will show movies on Fridays through September in which Hackman appears or stars. TCM regards him as "one of the most versatile and well-respected actors in American cinema" who over six decades has turned in "exquisite performances" on stage and screen.

In his intro to "Bonnie and Clyde," Phillips said Hackman and Dustin Hoffman were voted by their acting school classmates as the least likely to succeed. I remember hearing when I lived in Danville that Hackman's friends told him he was nuts when he moved to Hollywood to try to break into acting. Looks like he's had the last laugh!

Did Krannert Center do something with the lighting in Foellinger Great Hall?

Yes, every light fixture other than those over the stage was changed from an incandescent to an LED. "That's well over 1,000 light bulbs," the UI News Bureau reported.

The upgrade happened as part of a $403,000 grant from the Student Sustainability Committee. Architecture Professor Gaines Hall, a special adviser on capitol planning to the College of Fine and Applied Arts, initiated the grant proposal; the upgrade cost $100,000.

Besides the Great Hall, the grant money will help pay for replacing house lights in Krannert's Tryon Festival Theatre and Colwell Playhouse. The center started with the Great Hall, its largest space, and the switch to LEDs in it is expected to save the university $45,000 per year in energy costs. The old lighting fixtures were original to the building, which opened in 1969.

