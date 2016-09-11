John Frayne: Lang Lang part of impressive Krannert lineup

On Sept. 29 in the Foellinger Great Hall, one of the most famous classical musicians of our time, Lang Lang, will offer a piano recital.

Born in 1982, and now in the 17th year of his international career, Lang Lang has been mesmerizing audiences with his supercharged expressiveness, and at times, giving critics fits for his sometimes histrionic mannerisms.

Lang Lang performed a Mozart concerto here a few years ago, and his stage manners were polite and restrained, as befits Mozart. For his coming recital, he has chosen to play Franz Liszt's epic Piano Sonata in B Minor, S.178. This mighty work, in one long movement, is one of the summits of Romantic pianism, and one would expect Lang Lang to pull out all the stops therein.

On the rest of the program, he will play selections from two firey, classic Spanish works, Isaac Albeniz's "Suite Espaola," Op. 47, and Enrique Granados' "Goyescas," Op. 11. The finale of the printed program will be Manuel de Falla's "Ritual Dance of Fire," an explosive barn burner. And after that, I predict that there will be encores.

One does not hear many performances of Gustave Mahler's gigantic symphonies in our community. So, even more welcome will be the performance on Oct. 8 in Foellinger Great Hall of Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," by the Champaign-Urbana Symphony, conducted by Stephen Alltop, with the UI Oratorio society, prepared by Andrew Megill.

The main text sung by the chorus is two stanzas from the poem "Die Auferstehung" by Friedrich Gottlieb Klopstock and further lines by Mahler himself. There are five movements, a first movement in the form of a solemn funeral march, then three shorter movements, and lastly a stormy finale ending with the highly dramatic, soft entry of the chorus, followed soon by a mighty, triumphant wave of proclaimed faith in resurrection. This work can last from about 80 to 90 minutes.

On Oct. 20 in the Foellinger Great Hall, there will be a concert joining outstanding vocal and instrumental talents from our local community. Opera star Nathan Gunn and pianist Julie Gunn, director of Lyric Theatre Studies at UI, will join forces with the Jupiter Quartet, the university's chamber ensemble in residence.

On the program will be Mark Adamo's 13-minute work, "Aristotle," on words by Billy Collins, who has been U.S. poet laureate. Collins' 74-line poem is a free-associational meditation on the various stages of life using Aristotle's idea in his "Poetics" that a Greek drama must have a beginning, middle and an end. This work was premiered in 2013 by Thomas Hampson and the Jupiter Quartet in Davis, Calif.

Also featured will be Joan Tower's 2002 "In Memory" for string quartet. The composer has described this 12-minute work as follows: "This one-movement piece about death and loss was written in memory of one of my friends, and later, of those who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks."

Jennifer Higdon's 2005 setting for baritone solo and orchestra of Walt Whitman's famous elegy on the death of Abraham Lincoln, "When lilacs last in the dooryard bloom'd" under her title "Dooryard Bloom," was originally written for the 50th anniversary of the Brooklyn Philharmonic. Since then, Higdon, a Brooklyn native, has arranged this 23-minute work for string quartet and baritone solo.

Aside from these works, pianist Julie Gunn will join with husband Nathan in songs by Roger Quilter, Ben Moore and others. In the prospectus, the name of Samuel Barber is mentioned. Perhaps his setting of Matthew Arnold's famous poem, "Dover Beach," for baritone and string quartet may be performed. The composer, himself a baritone, once made a recording of his setting.

This preview series will be resumed next time.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.