Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Support local artists

I hope you all support local artists at the second annual Urbana Art Expo, a juried fine arts exhibition and sale, next Sunday at the Urbana Civic Center. More details are in That's Entertainment in today's section. Also, check out the new exhibition at Cinema Gallery, Urbana, of retired UI art Professor Dennis Rowan's meticulously done collages. They're surrealist in a whimsical, fun and engaging way.

Get crafty

If you are a "maker" or into crafts, check out, after the Art Expo next Sunday, the Cr-After Party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the U-C Independent Media Center in the old Urbana post office. Lumen Events will have a pop-up cocktail bar there, and Makerspace will have supplies on hand for beginner crafters. Bring your own supplies too. Art clubs from all over town will be there. Imbibe Urbana hosts the Cr-After Party.

Mark your calendars

Krannert Center offers two cool performances this week: The RUBBERBANDance Group, a Montreal-based troupe led by L.A. native Victor Quijada, will perform Tuesday evening dance informed by hip-hop, ballet and contemporary styles. Thursday and Friday, composer Benot Charest will conduct the Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville performing a score to the Oscar-nominated animated gem "The Triplets of Belleville."