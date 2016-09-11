Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Tribute to Wilder

Last weekend, I really appreciated seeing at the Art Theater Co-op "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," starring Gene Wilder in the title role. A definitive, even iconic portrayal. The actor, who died Aug. 29, said in a 2013 interview that "'Willy Wonka' worked very well, oddly enough. I get five emails a day [from fans]... all because they saw 'Willy Wonka.'" I believe it. What a brilliant portrayal and movie. Wilder was unique.

See the movie

I also saw "The Light Between the Oceans," starring Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander, who fell in love on location in New Zealand with co-star Michael Fassbender. It's an old-fashioned movie, fable-like, about the couple living in an isolated lighthouse, unable to bear their own children. After a dinghy washes up on shore with a dead man and his crying infant girl, the couple keep the baby. The plot thickens.

Excellent exhibition

Mandy Danowitz and Kelly White did a great job curating and hanging "George Norton Foster Retrospective" at Gallery 217, 9 E. University Ave., C. There's lots of information and photographs of the artist, pages from his sketchbook and his palette nicely displayed above the opening wall text. My only quibble: I wanted to see even more of Foster's art, particularly his oil paintings, which are so nicely textured.