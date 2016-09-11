Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was
Tribute to Wilder
Last weekend, I really appreciated seeing at the Art Theater Co-op "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," starring Gene Wilder in the title role. A definitive, even iconic portrayal. The actor, who died Aug. 29, said in a 2013 interview that "'Willy Wonka' worked very well, oddly enough. I get five emails a day [from fans]... all because they saw 'Willy Wonka.'" I believe it. What a brilliant portrayal and movie. Wilder was unique.
See the movie
I also saw "The Light Between the Oceans," starring Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander, who fell in love on location in New Zealand with co-star Michael Fassbender. It's an old-fashioned movie, fable-like, about the couple living in an isolated lighthouse, unable to bear their own children. After a dinghy washes up on shore with a dead man and his crying infant girl, the couple keep the baby. The plot thickens.
Excellent exhibition
Mandy Danowitz and Kelly White did a great job curating and hanging "George Norton Foster Retrospective" at Gallery 217, 9 E. University Ave., C. There's lots of information and photographs of the artist, pages from his sketchbook and his palette nicely displayed above the opening wall text. My only quibble: I wanted to see even more of Foster's art, particularly his oil paintings, which are so nicely textured.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.