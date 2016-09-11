Music in the meadow

Photo by: Nathan Ekis Photography Since forming in the early 1990s, Rusted Root has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide.

MONTICELLO — The Allerton Park and Retreat Center will do something different for the Rusted Root concert Friday: It will be in the 14-acre meadow rather than the smaller Gatehouse Lawn, the usual venue for the concert series.

"We think Rusted Root's distinctive sound and upbeat tempo will fit nicely with the atmosphere and space in the Allerton Meadow," said Derek Peterson, associate director at Allerton Park.

The Pittsburgh-based Rusted Root plays a fusion of roots and world-rock music, with a strong percussion section that draws from African, Latin-American and Native-American styles.

After their self-released debut album, "Cruel Sun," Rusted Root signed with Mercury Records and released the 1994 platinum-selling breakthrough "When I Woke," featuring the hits "Send Me On My Way," "Ecstasy" and "Martyr." The band has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide since it formed in the early '90s.

Rusted Root has toured with Santana, The Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, The Allman Brothers Band and was part of the Jimmy Page/Robert Plant reunion tour.

We caught up with Rusted Root founder/leader Michael Glabicki to ask him five questions:

1. What will be the lineup and instrumentation for your gig at Allerton Park?

I'll be on lead vocals and acoustic electric guitar. Liz Berlin will be singing backup, and she's going to be playing various percussion instruments like washboard, djembe and talking drum. And then Dirk Miller's going to be on electric guitar and pennywhistle, and Patrick Norman will be on vocals and bass guitar. And Cory Caruso's going to be on drum kit and djembe.

2. How many are original members?

Cory Caruso on drums is new and Dirk Miller on electric guitar is also new. The rest of us have been with the band since it started.

3. For people who have never heard you, how would you describe your sound?

I usually don't try to describe our sound. It's very unique. In a large setting, it's also a very ritualistic sound because we can take in the energy of the audience and work with that energy. It's sort of like an extreme focus. It's not just entertainment. There's a community kind of vibe to it.

4. I read where you try to show a lot of love and heal your audiences. How does that work?

Over the years we've gotten that response. A lot of people come up and say our music has gotten them through tough times, and some tell us they decided not to end their lives because of it. So we've gotten that feedback. I was always focused on writing from the 'we' perspective rather than the 'I.' And I think music, to be at its best, brings you to the place of understanding our oneness. I think that's always been my focus. There are rock stars out there and there are people who are presenting themselves in different portrayals. I'm not that interested in that. I'm more about bringing people together. I'm not good at being the egotistical rock star.

5. Has Rusted Root recorded anything since "The Movement," released in 2012 on the Shanachie Records label?

Not yet. We're working on it. We're right in the middle of recording a new album. We'll be playing two or three new songs that night (at Allerton Park), and we'll do a cover and a half. We play Elvis' "Suspicious Minds" and half of David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel." We play half of "Rebel Rebel," and it sort of medleys into a tune of ours.

If you go

What: Rusted Root, with opening acts Lupe Carroll, a singer from Bourbonnais and contestant in Season 5 of NBC-TV's "The Voice," and the I-Pan Steel Drum Band of the University of Illinois School of Music

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Carroll; 7 to 7:30 p.m., I-Pan; and 7:30 to 9 p.m., Rusted Root

Where: Allerton Meadow, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello

Information: allerton.illinois.edu or 333-3287

Note: Food and beverages will be sold. No alcohol may be brought in from outside, and the park will be closed after 5 p.m. to people without concert tickets. Bring blankets or chairs!