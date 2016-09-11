That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Arts scene

Works for sale at annual expo

The second annual Urbana Art Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Sunday at the Urbana Civic Center, 108 E. Water St.

Nineteen artists will exhibit and sell their works at the one-day juried event. They are: Allen Creamean, Anna Williams, Carolina Rodriguez, Caroline Goldsmith, Daniel Hadley, Debra Domal, Jenny Chi, Lisa Kesler, Lori Fuller, Lynn Hawkinson Smith, Madalyn Davidson, Michael Owen Thomas, Nathan Westerman, Paula McCarty, Phil Strang, Rosalind Weinberg, Rick Larimore, Safir Kaylan and Travis Hocutt.

The event is free and open to the public.

"The Urbana Art Expo gives area artists the opportunity to show their works in a festive setting," said Pauline Tannos, public arts coordinator for the city of Urbana. "It is also an opportunity for the community to meet and get to know local artists, enjoy high-quality art and to purchase affordable artworks."

The Urbana Art Expo is presented by the Urbana Public Arts Program with 40 North 88 West Champaign County Arts Council.

Bead artist teaching class

Bead artist Nydia Mercado of Urbana will teach a six-week course, starting Wednesday, on tambour bead embroidery at The I.D.E.A. Store, 32 E. Springfield Ave,. C.

The class will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 19. The tuition and cost for materials is $218 per student.

In the beginning-level course, participants will learn and practice basic skills of tambour bead embroidery, a craft that dates back to the 1700s, and with step-by-step guidance, create a decorative pillow.

An intermediate course in tambour bead embroidery is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26 through Nov. 30.

Students may register for the course at the-idea-store.org/ or at the store. For more on Mercado, go to Melissa Merli's Studio Visit with her at bit.ly/2aXwiXs.

Free lecture at art museum

Paul Hatch, an industrial designer and founder/president of TEAMS Design USA in Chicago, will present the talk "Design for Local" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Krannert Art Museum's Auditorium (Room 62).

Hatch, who will speak as part of the University of Illinois School of Art + Design Lecture Series, will showcase notable national and international artists, designers and scholars. His lecture is free and open to the public.

Paper-making workshops at UI

Drew Matott and Jana Schumacher of the Peace Paper Project will be in-residence at Unit One/Allen Hall from today through Thursday, presenting workshops each day.

Matott is a master paper maker who uses traditional paper making as trauma therapy, social engagement and community activism. He directs the vision and strategy of Peace Paper Project, which designs community-based papermaking studios that use paper arts for healing and community empowerment. Schumacher, a fine artist based in Hamburg, Germany, joined the Peace Paper team in 2016 and directs St. Pauli Paper, where she leads workshops for artists and healing populations. Their schedule:

Today

— Brunchtime. Pedal-power demonstration and samples in the commons.

— 7 p.m. "Global Papermaking and Social Justice; the Role of Peace Paper Project in the Renaissance of Global Papermaking," plus a mini workshop on hand paper making in the south rec room.

Matott and Schumacher will discuss the use of the portable paper studio in developing programs for orphans in Turkey, ex-combatants and survivors of the sex trade in Ukraine, survivors of Soviet occupation in Poland and Syrian refugees in Germany.

Monday

— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Early Chinese paper making using hemp netting and mulberry fibers, in front of Allen Hall

— 7 to 9 p.m. Nepalese-style paper making using traditional Chinese fibers in front of Allen Hall. This process explores a fusion of Nepalese-style paper making with DIY creativity to make huge paper paintings.

Tuesday

— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Japanese paper making (mulberry paper processes) in front of Allen Hall.

— 7 to 9 p.m. Making giant paper using traditional Japanese fibers (kozo and gangi) in front of Allen Hall.

Wednesday

— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traditional Islamic and early European paper making with hemp, linen and cotton rags in front of Allen Hall.

— 7 to 9 p.m. Making giant pieces of paper with traditional Islamic and early European fibers, such as hemp, linen and cotton rags, in front of Allen Hall.

Thursday

— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Peace Paper Project and 21st-century paper making in front of Allen Hall. Matott and Schumacher will use the pedal-powered Hollander beater and pulp-printing techniques to make personal paper art from underwear, military uniforms, flags, currencies, refugee clothing and Illinois wear.

— 7 to 9 p.m. Bookbinding Workshop in south rec room. The participants will make books out of paper made throughout the week, including some of the giant sheets.

Bible journaling class offered

The Danville Art League will offer a Bible journaling class taught by Linda Schumaker, beginning Saturday.

The class will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

Students should bring a Bible dedicated for journaling or a notebook, without lines; Prisma, watercolor and graphite pencils; an eraser; and clear gesso.

The fee is $55. For more information, call 442-9264 or visit danvilleartleague.com.

Music scene

Familiar name in country music

Country musician John Michael Montgomery will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at City Center, 505 S. Chestnut St., C.

Montgomery received the Country Music Association Horizon award and was named the ACM's Top New Vocalist, setting off a long series of awards that included the CMA's Single and Song of the Year, Billboard's Top Country Artist and a Grammy nomination.

The Danville, Ky.-born musician had parents who gave him a lifelong love of music. He played in his family band on weekends.

After his parents divorced, Montgomery sang lead in the family band and also performed for a while in a band called Early Tymz with his brother, Eddie, and their friend Troy Gentry.

By the early '90s, Montgomery had a record deal.

The hits followed steadily: "Rope The Moon," "If You've Got Love," "No Man's Land," "Cowboy Love," "As Long As I Live," "Friends" and "How Was I To Know."

Tickets for his show at City Center range from $20 to $40.

WEFTfest set for Saturday

WEFT Community Radio will present its WEFTfest, or 35th anniversary celebration, from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in front of the WEFT studio at 113 N. Market St., C.

The performances will be by local bands such as RALA, Sambolo, Anger Management and The Painkillers. Also, food and drink will be available for purchase through festival sponsor Seven Saints.

The street fest is free and considered a gift to the community for the support it has given the station through the years.

Film scene

Documentary about gun violence

A free screening of the documentary "Under the Gun," hosted by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Virginia Theatre, Champaign.

Produced by Katie Couric and directed by Stephanie Soechtig, the documentary looks at America's gun violence problem as witnessed by victims and their families and examines why politicians have failed to act.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with experts from gun violence prevention organizations, survivors and researchers from the University of Illinois.

People planning to attend may register in advance at every.tw/2cawG6P.

Theater scene

Auditions for 'Ordinary People'

The Red Mask Players will have auditions at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville, for the first play of their 80th season, "Ordinary People."

The drama by Nancy Pahl Gilsenan is adapted from the novel by Judith Guest.

There are roles for six males — three adults and three teens — and three females — one adult and two teens. The show is directed by Mike Boedicker. Scripts are available for in-library reading at the Danville and Oakwood public libraries. The performances will be Nov. 4-6 and 11-13.

Museum scene

Canine-friendly event on Saturday

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will welcome pets Saturday as it celebrates famous presidential pets during its second "Pets in the White House" extravaganza.

The free event includes demonstrations of dogs helping police and arson investigators. The Henson-Robinson Zoo will display animals such as a ball python and bearded lizard. Museum visitors may make a pet toy, have their faces painted and take part in a scavenger hunt.

There also will be contests and prizes for the dogs with the best bark, pets who look most like their owners and pets who can perform the best stupid pet trick. There also will be a pet parade.

A historic interpreter portraying Abraham Lincoln will visit, as will Speedy, the Springfield Sliders mascot.

The participants also will learn about presidential pets, and historic interpreters from Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site will explain the role of sheep at the White House and demonstrate how wool is turned into clothing. Experts from the Illinois State Museum will discuss the history of dogs and their relationship to mankind.

Pets in the White House will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All pets must be on leashes. A veterinarian will be on hand for emergencies. No animals younger than 8 weeks old will be allowed, and all pets must have proof of appropriate shots.

For more details, go to PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. Pets in the White House is presented with the Animal Protective League.