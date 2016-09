Club listings, Sept. 15-22, 2016

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Feudin' Hillbillys' Patrick Sheppard & Co. arrive at the City Center in the 'Shep Shuttle' prior to the John Anderson concert Friday night. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Sept. 15

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Acoustic Happy Hour with Love Sign, 6 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Mank N' Sass, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Champaign Freight, 7 p.m.

HOULIHAN'S RESTAURANT AND BAR: Mike Carpenter (Patio Play/live music performed by local musicians), 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Trombones, 7 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Jaime Norton, 9 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Caleb Cook Band, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

THE ACCORD: National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) 30th anniversary post-party with guests, Larry Smarr, Donna Cox, Ed Seidel (The Pygmalion Festival), 7 p.m.; Joan Shelley, Maiden Radio, Rebecca Rego & The Trainmen, Cody Lee, 9:30 p.m. (The Pygmalion Festival).

CANOPY CLUB: Ghastly, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: The Live Jukebox Show (all requests with David Howie and Lou DiBello), 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Strangetowne, 10 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Britt Black (acoustic southern rock), 5 to 8 p.m.

HUBER'S: Susan Williams Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Todd Rent Quartet, 5 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Motes, Stag Horn, Euriah, 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Big Creek Guitar Band (classic rock and blues), 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Tim Parrish and the Last Minute Band (country), 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

TRAXSIDE PUB AND SPORTS LOUNGE, Tolono: Karaoke with Danny Koester, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 17

THE ACCORD: The Hood Internet X Showyousuck with guests, DJ Belly, DJ Ricky Wells (The Pygmalion Festival), 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Joni Dreyer and the Maytags, 6:30 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: DJ Apollo and DJ Aphrodite, 10 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO: BK Productions Karaoke, 9 p.m.

HUBER'S: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, Sept. 18

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

IRON POST: Knights of Cabiria, 7 p.m.

GAO GROTTO, Danville: Billy Galt, on the patio, 4 p.m.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

ROUTE 45 WAYSIDE, Pesotum: JMT Trio (Sunday Funday/outdoor stage in beer garden with bags and sand volleyball), 1 to 4 p.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 19

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny with special promotions (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 20

THE ACCORD: Punk Rock Karaoke (The Pygmalion Festival), 9 p.m.

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Donnie Heitler Experience (Tuesday Jazz), 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Bob Watson and Matt Stewart, 6:30 p.m.; Froman Improv, 7:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Open mic night (acoustic/sign-up, 8:45 p.m.), host Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Church Street Ramblers, 7 p.m.; Dew Claw, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21

THE ACCORD: The State Of Fiber Internet In C-U with Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, Charlie Smyth, Michael Smeltzer (The Pygmalion Festival), 5:30 p.m.; PechaKucha Night Champaign-Urbana Vol. 22 (10 presentations surrounding the themes of The Pygmalion Festival), 8:20 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: G-Nome Project with EGi, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Trivia with Kris and Holly, 7 p.m.; Shadowplay (Goth/Industrial Night), 11 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Country Night, free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol, DJ playing country dance music (Country Night), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: Chip McNeill Quintet, 6 p.m.; jazz jam, 10 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Sept. 22

CLARK BAR: Gloria Roubal and Paul Sabuco, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.

HOULIHAN'S RESTAURANT AND BAR: Allison and Eric (Patio Play/live music performed by local musicians), 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Combo (Stephens), 5 p.m.; Johnny Rawls with Kilborn Alley, 8 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Jaime Norton, 9 p.m.

RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Stacy Doty and Wendy Dexter (classic rock, contemporary country, classic country, '50s and '60s hit songs), in the beer garden, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Caleb Cook Band, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.