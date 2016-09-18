Ask 'Mimi,' Sept. 18, 2016

What is Emily Blue up to?

The pop artist from Urbana, now living in Chicago, has received a lot of attention for her latest single "No Pain." She said it's "all about surviving, the immeasurable pain of sexual violence, and the detriment caused by our society's silence toward victims of abuse."

The video features real female and male survivors of sexual assault, all of whom have equally sad yet incredibly important stories to share. Besides giving survivors voice, Blue will donate profits from "Another Angry Woman," her first solo EP on which "No Pain" will be featured, to Rape Advocacy, Counseling and Education Services (RACES) in C-U. It recently was defunded by the state.

Blue also started a Kickstarter campaign to help her finish her EP, with 75 percent of what's raised there also going to RACES.

Blue will release "Another Angry Woman" on Nov. 4 at The Accord, Champaign, with the Chicago-based band Homme as well as V.V. Lightbody. Blue recorded it in Champaign with James Treichler; her friend Joe Meland from Chicago added sounds.

"No Pain" sounds really polished.

Blue, born Otnes, also plays with her band Tara Terra and fronts a band called BOYCUT. She began playing music publicly while in middle school in Urbana. Her sound, she said, has gone from acoustic singer-songwriter to a more produced, fully realized version of her ideas.

Wasn't the UI Department of Theatre highly rated again?

Yes, College Factual recently released its rankings for 2017. Illinois came in third, behind UCLA and New York University, which is quite impressive. The UI theater program was ranked high for its freshman retention, ethnic diversity and earnings boost — meaning its graduates make an average starting salary of $46,000. The student default rate is low, and the faculty-to-student ratio high: 19 to 1.

Is Bill Engvall still doing standup comedy?

Yes, the multi-award-winning and Grammy-nominated comedian will perform Sept. 30 at the Effingham Performance Center and Sept. 29 at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

Engvall also is doing the podcast "My Two Cents with Bill Engvall" and recently filmed a comedy special and two films: The crime-thriller "The Neighbor," released Sept. 6, and the holiday movie "Wish for Christmas," due Nov. 1.

He finished as a finalist in the 17th season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" but is best known for being part of the successful Blue Collar Comedy Troupe alongside Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy. He starred in and executive produced the TBS sitcom "The Bill Engvall Show" for three seasons.

