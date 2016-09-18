John Frayne: Mark your calendar to attend fall concerts

The University of Illinois Symphony Orchestra will open its fall season on Sept. 30 with a program in which music director Donald Schleicher will conduct the orchestra in Dimitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 12, "The Year 1917."

This work, first received, and derided, as a paean of praise for Vladimir Lenin, is now thought to be one of Shostakovich's "encoded" works, which has an undercurrent of resistance to artistic oppression. Also on the program will be Max Bruch's beloved and tuneful "Scottish Fantasy," in which Alex Malaimare, a UI doctoral student of Stefan Milenkovich, will play the violin solo.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

On Oct. 21, Ian Hobson will conduct the Sinfonia da Camera and play the piano in a concert of works by Ludwig van Beethoven. Subtitled "The Middle Period," the program includes the 1808 Piano Concerto No. 4 and the 1817 Symphony No. 8. The concert will begin with the seldom-played 1812 "King Stephan Overture," which was part of incidental music designed to celebrate the first king of Hungary, who began his reign in the year 1000.

The concert will begin at 7:30 at Foellinger.

Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana will present a fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Foellinger, featuring Baroque music with Dana Robinson, clavichord, and Amanda Pond, flute.

The second concert in the UI Symphony's season, on Oct. 28, will include John Adam's "The Chairman Dances," an ironic work that is a spinoff from Adam's well-known opera "Nixon in China." Pianist Yujin Na will be soloist in Franz Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1. Then, Donald Schleicher will lead the orchestra in the 1830 revolutionary work by Hector Berlioz, "Symphonie Fantastique."

The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. at Foellinger.

At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Foellinger, the Ensemble Basiani will sing a program of the traditional music of the Republic of Georgia. This group gave a highly successful concert here in October 2012.

For its fall opera offering, Lyric Theatre Illinois will present Claudio Monteverdi's 1642 masterpiece, "The Coronation of Poppea." Monteverdi is credited with pioneering the genre of opera with his "L'Orfeo" in 1607. "The Coronation" is a work that deals with the corruptions of the court of the Emperor Nero in ancient Rome. The opera will be performed in the Tryon Festival Theatre from Nov. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and at 3 p.m. Nov. 13.

Naumburg Cello Competiton winner Lev Sivkov, from Novosibirsk, Russia, will give a concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Foellinger. The program has not yet been announced.

The Sinfonia da Camera concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, conducted by Hobson, will have works for strings and percussion. The string works are Peter Warlock's "Capriol Suite," a reworking of Renaissance dances, Archangelo Corelli's "Christmas Concerto," Opus 6, No. 8, and Peter Tchaikovsky's "Serenade in C." Sinfonia timpanist William Moersch and Sinfonia percussionist Ricardo Flores will join as soloists in Andrzej Panufnik's 1988 Concertino for Timpani and Percussion, a work in five short movements.

Champaign-Urbana Ballet will stage its annual production of Peter Tchaikovsky's holiday classic, "The Nutcracker," in Tryon Festival Theatre on Dec. 1-4. The Champaign-Urbana Symphony will play the Tchaikovsky score.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Foellinger, the UI Symphony will play Richard Wagner's overture to his opera "Rienzi." Then, soprano Rebecca Wilson will be the soloist in Wagner's Song Cycle associated with Matilde Wesendonck, a woman who was in love with Wagner while he was writing "Tristan und Isolde." The balance of the program will be devoted to the music of Igor Stravinsky, including the 1919 suite from the ballet that sent the composer off to world fame, "The Firebird."

The holiday concert of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony will be given at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Foellinger. Stephen Alltop will be on the podium, and also joining the program will be the Central Illinois Children's Chorus and the UI Oratorio Society, prepared by Andrew Megill. Among the pieces offered on the program will be Francis Poulenc's "Gloria," Robert Wendel's "A Chanukah Overture, and the traditional sing-along of Christmas carols.

