Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Pygmalion Festival

I admit. I don't know most of the bands coming to the Pygmalion Festival, which started Friday and continues through Saturday, mostly in downtown Champaign. Even if you don't dig the music, there is so much other stuff going on, like Pyg's TECH component, with big names like Larry Smarr and Dr. Robert Sapolsky. I love the arts and crafts at the MADE component. New this year is a FOOD component. Man, Seth Fein is ambitious.

The return of Redman

I still remember the Joshua Redman band concert on Sept. 12, 2001, at Krannert Center, how emotional and deeply affecting it was. Redman, a saxophonist and Harvard grad, returns to Krannert on Friday evening to perform in the Joshua Redman/Brad Mehldau Duo. Mehldau is a pianist and like Redman, a major name in jazz circles. It will be followed by a free Afterglow concert in the Krannert lobby by Sonic Liberation 8.

Bear with me

The first part of Deke Weaver's three-part "BEAR" will be Wednesday through Oct. 2, with small groups led through Meadowbrook Park past six stations — one for each month of bear hibernation — made from recycled materials. At the end, the audience will crawl into a "den" for a final story. Weaver's "Unreliable Bestiary" series is so much fun, immersive and educational! Tickets are free & available only at Krannert.