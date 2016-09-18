Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

I'll give them an A+

You never know what Dorothy Martirano's Almost "A" Quintet will play. Mostly Gypsy jazz, but the other night at The Iron Post, they played the Marvin Gaye number "Mercy Mercy Me." All five members — Martirano, George Turner, Armand Beaudoin, Ricardo Flores and Sam Gingher — are great. It's so fun to hear Gingher on piano and also the didjeridoo, melodica and accordion! I saw Dr. Patch Adams and Susan Parenti in the audience, too!

Braving the weather

"Did you get a tattoo?" One of my friends asked me Monday. No, that little bird on my right wrist is a temporary tattoo I got for free at Krannert Center's Opening Night Party last weekend. I thought the weather — tornados to the east — would dampen the attendance or fun. But lots of people showed, and the three bands — Pedrito Martinez Group, Davina and the Vagabands and Red Baraat — also made it here, loud and clear!

Expanding my mind

In the last couple of weeks, I've expanded my mind by reading two international authors: "Death in the Andes," a 1993 novel by Nobel Prize-winning Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa, about the "ancient and modern horrors" at a remote work site in the Andes; and the philosophical "All Souls' Day" by Cees Nooteboom, about a Dutch documentary filmmaker living in Berlin in the '90s. I visited Berlin in 1981. Interesting!