Richard J. Leskosky: A bounty of corn in films

Critics have often labeled films "corny" — a derogatory adjective meaning "trite" or "sentimental."

Contemporary critics in the 1930s and 1940s dubbed Frank Capra's sentimental comedies "Capra-corn." That corn includes "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" (1936), "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939), "Meet John Doe" (1941) and "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946) — all now considered Hollywood classics.

But real corn figures prominently in more films than you might expect. And often it's a source of danger. And I don't mean the danger that real corn causes this late in the growing season when it makes it impossible to see vehicles in rural areas approaching from crossroads.

No, it's not what cornfields might be hiding on the roads that stirs the imaginations of filmmakers but rather what might be lurking within those fields.

After all, who knows what those 8-foot-tall stalks could be hiding? You can't see very far into a cornfield, but you can hear rustling. Is it the wind stirring the stalks and leaves ... or something else? Something sinister?

Stephen King's 1977 short story, "Children of the Corn," about the children in a small Nebraska town who killed off all the adults on orders of some supernatural entity called "He Who Walks Behind the Rows," inspired a whole series of films. "Children of the Corn" (1984) and "Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice" (1992) saw theatrical release, while "Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest" (1995), "Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering" (1996), "Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror" (1998), "Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return" (1999), "Children of the Corn: Revelation" (2001) and "Children of the Corn: Genesis" (2011) went directly to video.

A television movie version of the original appeared in 2009, and "Children of the Corn: Runaway" is slated for a 2017 release.

"The Maze" (2010) features a corn maze with a psychopathic killer slaughtering a group of college-aged friends playing tag there at night. "Corn" (2004) turns to science for its horrors — GMO corn experiments have unintended consequences, including violent sheep and birth defects. "Dark Harvest II: The Maize" (2004) has a psychic dad trying to protect his daughters from evil cornfield spirits, and this even has a sequel, "The Maize 2: Forever Yours" (2006), which appears to be separate from the "Dark Harvest" series. "Rows" (2015) has a witch casting two girls into a cornfield forced to repeat horrific actions until they figure out how to escape.

Of course, cornfields used to have scarecrows in them, and way too many cornfield films boast killer scarecrows, usually possessed by vengeful spirits or the occasional demon.

Killer scarecrow films include: "Dark Night of the Scarecrow" (1981), "Scarecrows" (1988), "Dark Harvest" (1992), "Night of the Scarecrow" (1995), "Psycho Scarecrow" (1996), "Scarecrow" (2002), "Slash" (2002, South Africa), "Scarecrow Slayer" (2003, and not about someone who slays scarecrows, either), "Dark Harvest 3: Skarecrow" (2004), "Scarecrow Gone Wild" (2004 — yes, inspired by the "Girls Gone Wild" videos), "Messengers II: The Scarecrow" (2009), "Scarecrow" (2013), and "Scarecrow" (2014).

"Jeepers Creepers" (2001) and "Jeepers Creepers II" (2003) feature a flesh-eating monster that sometimes hangs out in cornfields pretending to be a scarecrow.

Pretty much all the films mentioned so far provide vocabulary challenges for critics, both professional and amateur, to come up with synonyms for "bad."

"The Scarecrow" (1972), however, was a reasonably well-regarded TV movie with a respectable cast (Nina Foch, Norman Lloyd, Blythe Danner and Gene Wilder). It was based on poet/playwright Percy MacKaye's play, "The Scarecrow." The play in turn was based on Nathaniel Hawthorne's 1852 short story, "Feathertop," about a scarecrow brought to life by a witch who returns to his original lifeless form when he realizes what he really is. The animated "The Scarecrow" (2000) adapts the same story more loosely as a children's tale.

Of course, the best movie scarecrow is undoubtedly the one Dorothy finds in a cornfield shortly after her arrival in Oz in "The Wizard of Oz" (1939). And the best spirits inhabiting a cornfield are certainly those who emerge from an Iowa cornfield to play on the baseball field built by Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) in "Field of Dreams" (1989).

Still, even in non-horror films, cornfields can be dangerous places. In the romantic action film "Knight and Day" (2010) Roy Miller (Tom Cruise) has to land a passenger jet in a cornfield after he's killed all the crew and passengers (bad guys all) except for auto restorer June Havens (Cameron Diaz).

And in one of the most violent scenes in Martin Scorsese's "Casino" (1995), mob hitmen bludgeon loose cannon Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci) and his brother with baseball bats and then bury him still alive in the middle of a cornfield — and interestingly also in the middle of his voice-over narration.

In M. Night Shyamalan's "Signs" (2002), invading extraterrestrials use crop circles in the cornfields surrounding Rev. Graham Hess's (Mel Gibson) house as signals directing their assault. Two other science fiction films, "Looper" (2012) and "Tomorrowland" (2015) both have important hazard-filled scenes taking place in cornfields or just outside them.

Steve McQueen's last film, "The Hunter" (1980), about real-life professional bounty hunter Ralph Thorson, features a chase through a cornfield involving a Massey Ferguson 760 combine. It uses two tropes that were common from car chase films of the 1970s — the overhead shot of vehicles plowing out paths through the corn and the shot out the front window of corn stalks breaking over the hood of the car.

Of course, the classic cornfield action scene is Cary Grant being pursued by the crop duster plane through an Illinois cornfield in Alfred Hitchcock's great thriller, "North by Northwest" (1959).

As it happens, though, modern farming techniques would make that scene — and almost all the cornfield scenes in the other films listed here — impossible.

Whereas corn rows were planted 30 inches apart back when Hitchcock shot his film, today new seed hybrids permit rows to be planted 12 inches apart. And when those stalks leaf out, you wind up with almost a solid wall of vegetation.

You can drive a combine through it (or a passenger jet, I guess), but a car? Not very likely. And forget about running between the rows no matter whether a crop duster, an alien invader or a killer scarecrow is chasing you.

Richard J. Leskosky taught media and cinema studies at the University of Illinois and has reviewed films for more than 30 years. He can be contacted at filmcritic@comcast.net.