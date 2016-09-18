Studio Visit: Dennis Rowan

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Artist Dennis Rowan sits in his studio in downtown Urbana.

Dennis Rowan, 78, of Sidney is an artist and University of Illinois emeritus professor of art, having retired 10 years ago after teaching there for 41 years. His collages are on view through Oct. 15 at the Cinema Gallery, Urbana, in the exhibition "Animals, Insects, Amphibians and Ancestors."

A friend wanted to know where you get your materials for your collages.

These are old cabinet cards — old photographs. You can find them in garage sales. Usually, the best ones I buy at antique stores. I travel around the area looking for old paper. When I use the materials, I have them reproduced because I want the paper to be archival.

Do you have a studio in Sidney?

I used to, but my wife took it over. She's a graphic designer. We live in an old church, built in 1899. We've been there a long time. It is, in the truest sense, my sanctuary.

Do you come to your studio here in Urbana every day?

Six days a week. A couple of days, I might drive around to small towns, looking for material.

Where do you get your work ethic?

People always ask me that. I don't know. I was not a very good student. As a youngster, I went to a public school, and it was a very good school (in Whitefish Bay, Wis.) But I didn't do well.

One day, when I was in sixth grade, my father went to Confession. Father Barry asked my father if he had his children in Catholic school. My father said no, and Father Barry told him he wouldn't give him absolution unless he sent at least one of his kids to Catholic school.

My dad came home and told me I was going to go to the Catholic school. So I went there for seventh and eighth grade, and I changed, remarkably, and I was an honor student through high school. I have to give the nuns and priests credit for that. They took a special interest in me. They could see I had potential and I construed their interest as love, and I responded to it.

When did you decide you wanted to be an artist?

After one year at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. I took the second semester of my first year an art class. I had an outstanding drawing teacher, and I knew then that was what I wanted to do, become an artist.

What was your major?

I have a bachelor's of science degree in art, and I received my MFA from the UI in print making.

I came here to work with Lee Chesney, whose work I'd become familiar with. He was a printmaker and painter and a mentor to me. Later, after I graduated, the university decided they wanted to hire me. I taught with Lee for a couple of years before he left.

When did you start making collages?

I was doing it even in my early years at the UI. All the time I was making collages and prints, but I focused on print making. I was incorporating photogravures with etchings at the time and working with a printer in Champaign named George Grubb, who would make photogravures that I incorporated with etched prints. I had success with that. The Art Institute bought this piece, and I showed my work in exhibitions all over the world.

Do you concentrate on collage now?

Collage and drawing. I work back into the collages and draw into them. I also combine some of my early etchings with collage elements.

Do you show your work anywhere besides the Cinema Gallery?

No. I spent so much time and money pushing my work that when I retired, I decided I'm just going to go and do it. I've been getting a lot of encouragement again to enter shows. What I need to do is get a connection in Chicago and New York.