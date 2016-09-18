That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Music scene

Fundraiser for nursing home

Boomerangs Bar & Grill in Urbana will host the "Boom-Bash" concert from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. next Sunday to benefit the Champaign County Nursing Home.

Boom-Bash will feature two bands on an outdoor and indoor stage: 90's Daughter, voted the Best Cover Band in CU's Buzz magazine three years in a row, and The Brat Pack, celebrating 20 years of making music.

The event is free with a suggested donation of items requested by the staff of the nursing home for its residents. The list can be viewed at boomerangsbarandgrill.com/events. Cash also will be accepted. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will be used to purchase the requested items, which will be personally delivered to the nursing home by Boomerangs' owners Tom and Christy Grassman.

The event coincides with the birthday of Tom Grassman. He and his wife have owned Boomerangs since 2011 and strive to support local charities and organizations such as the CU Autism Network and The Swan Center.

Tom Grassman also is a traveling musician of more than 25 years and is a founding member of The Brat Pack, in 1996; the current leader of 90's Daughter; and technical director of the First Gig Rock and Roll Camp for Kids, a summer camp at Parkland College, Danville Area Community College and Decatur's Eisenhower High School.

Boomerangs Bar and Grill is at 309 E. Washington St., U.

Plainsong will play in Urbana

Nightjar Promotions and the C-U Folk & Roots Music Festival will bring Plainsong — made up of music legends Iain Matthews and Andy Roberts — to perform next Sunday evening at the U-C Independent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway Ave., U.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. Opening acts Kevin Elliott, John Coppess and Jeff Arrigo will begin performing at 6 p.m. Admission is $20.

Matthews, considered one of the greatest singer/songwriters of all time, started the Fairport Convention with Richard Thompson, sang duets with Sandy Denny, had a hit solo career throughout the '70s, played in many bands and then re-established himself as an Austin, Texas-based songwriter in the '90s. After 50 years in the music business and at the age of 70, he continues to release two or three new projects a year.

In 1972, Plainsong released the masterpiece album "In Search of Amelia Earhart."

Roberts also came out of the '60s British folk scene, starting in the band The Liverpool Scene. He met Matthews in 1971 and has now been his music partner for 45 years. Roberts has released a handful of acclaimed solo projects over the years and performed with the likes of Cat Stevens, Maddy Prior, Richard Thompson and even Pink Floyd.

In 1978, he wrote a Broadway musical, and he's scored dozens of television shows and motion pictures.

The performance by Matthews and Roberts is part of their first tour of America in more than a decade. They are promoting their newest release, a tribute to the late '60s folk legend Richard Farina, "Reinventing Richard: The Songs of Richard Farina."

Kiss tribute band coming to town

The Kiss Army, a tribute band to the famous band Kiss, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at City Center, 505 S. Chestnut St., C.

The band formed 18 years ago. Its members are Marc Shadows, Steve Clark, Bryan Angel and Rob Evans. They have performed at theme parks, casinos, fairs, festivals and other venues.

Tickets are $10.

Jazz performers will visit campus

Several jazz performances are scheduled for this coming week at the University of Illinois:

— Sudden Sound, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Krannert Art Museum's Lower Level, Classroom Studio B, formerly CRL Gallery, will feature Secret Keeper, a musical collaboration between guitarist/composer Mary Halvorson and bassist/composer Stephan Crump. The concert is free.

— The Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau Duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Krannert Center's Tryon Festival Theatre.

Among the most critically acclaimed jazz artists of their generation, Redman and Mehldau first collaborated in the early 1990s, when both were up-and-comers in the New York jazz scene.

Redman, a Harvard alum and saxophonist, and pianist Mehldau, a New School alum, have since received Grammy nominations, gone on global tours and worked in high-profile collaborations.

Tickets are $48 for adults; $43, senior citizens 65 and older and retired UI faculty and staff; $15, non-UI college students; $10, UI students and youths high school age and younger. Call 333-6280.

— After the Redman-Mehldau show, Sonic Liberation 8, an eight-member ensemble, will perform during a free Afterglow in the Krannert lobby. Sonic Liberation 8 is rooted in the traditions of Afro-Cuban music, fusing it with composed jazz, modern chamber composition and the Orisha spirit.

Lake Land choir extends invite

The Lake Land College Community Choir will begin its fall rehearsals Sept. 27, with rehearsals from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Lake Land College Theater.

The choir has 50 or so mixed voices, including students, college employees and community members. All singers 18 and older are welcome to participate. No audition is required; participation is free except for people seeking college credit for being in the choir.

The fall season will end with a concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the theater, with gospel and American folk songs, plus Christmas songs and carols. Call Nancy Caldwell at 234-5464 for more information.

Arts scene

Kids can sign up for art classes

The Danville Art League will offer children's home-school and after-school classes beginning Monday.

The classes meet for eights weeks, all materials are provided and the children are divided by age and ability.

For more information or to register, call the Art League at 442-9264 or visit danvilleartleague.com.

Film scene

AsiaLENS lineup announced

"My Life in China" will launch the fall AsiaLENS film series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Knight Auditorium at Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Director Kenneth Eng will introduce and discuss his 2016 film, a personal story of migration passed down from father to son through the reverse retracing of a precarious journey from rural China to the United States in search of a better life.

Eng also will speak earlier in the day, at noon, at the Food for Thought Program at the Asian American Cultural Center, 1210 W. Nevada St., U.

The other films, all shown at 7 p.m. in the Knight Auditorium:

— Oct. 18, "Threads," a 2015 documentary by Cathy Stevulak, co-produced by Leonard Hill. It is about Surayia Rahman, a self-trained Bengali artist who frees herself and other women and families from poverty by creating masterworks of hand-embroidered art now in collections throughout the world.

As part of the Spurlock Museum Guild Lecture and Performance Series, Hill will give an introduction to the 30-minute documentary. He was a U.S. diplomat posted to Bangladesh when he first met Rahman and became fascinated by her art. He also will speak at noon the same day as part of Food for Thought at the Asian American Cultural Center.

Madhu Viswanathan, the Diane and Steven N. Miller Centennial Chair in Business, will lead a post-screening discussion.

— 7 p.m. Nov. 15, "All Eyes and Ears," a documentary directed by Vanessa Hope that explores the complex links between the United States and China by interweaving the stories of U.S. Ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, his adopted Chinese daughter, Gracie Mei, and blind legal advocate Chen Guangcheng. The speakers will be announced later.

Museum scene

New exhibition at Spurlock

The exhibition "Medieval Irish Masterpieces in Modern Reproduction," opening Friday at the Spurlock Museum, celebrates two significant University of Illinois collections: facsimiles of Irish metalwork at the Spurlock and illuminated manuscripts from University Library.

"A hundred years ago, an English professor named Gertrude Schoepperle worked very hard to establish an Irish Foundation here," said Charles D. Wright, professor of English and the exhibition curator.

"As part of that endeavor, the University's Museum of European Cultures, now a part of the Spurlock, was encouraged to purchase the metal artworks we now show in the exhibit.

"The manuscript facsimiles were also acquired by the Library on Schoepperle's behalf. Though she was unable to fulfill her dream of a foundation, her legacy lives on through these artifacts."

Schoepperle's efforts to celebrate Irish accomplishments circa 1916 took place during the struggle for Irish national identity and separation from Great Britain that ended in the "Easter Rising" of 1916.

Irish national identity also was closely tied to the Gaelic Revival, an arts and literature movement inspired by medieval Irish culture. The Spurlock exhibit weaves together these political threads with the stories of the artists and scribes whose work is on display.

The metalwork is from the shop of Edmond Johnson, a Dublin silversmith whose works included electrotype facsimiles of famous artworks from the Irish Bronze Age and the Middle Ages.

His facsimiles found a global audience through their exhibition at the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago; many ended up in the collections of museums in America and Europe. The artworks on display include Johnson's Tara Brooch and Cross of Cong.

The manuscript facsimiles reflect a range of reproduction methods from lithography and collotype to modern digital imaging. Among them are the great illuminated gospels, the Book of Kells and Book of Durrow, and facsimiles of medieval Irish literary manuscripts from handwritten copies made in the 19th century by Seosamh O. Longain, sometimes called the "last Irish scribe."

In connection with the exhibition, Spurlock will host events and tours, all free and open to the public":

— 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday: Opening celebration with refreshments, gallery exploration, a short introduction to the exhibit by Professor Charles D. Wright and a performance by Port Mor.

— 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 1: A symposium featuring the delivery of papers by leading scholars from Ireland and the United States on medieval Irish metalwork and manuscripts and their modern reproductions. For the symposium schedule, go to spurlock.illinois.edu.

— 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2: Screening of "1916: A Terrible Beauty," a docudrama of the men and women of the Easter Rising in Dublin. Introduced by Sandy Camargo of the UI Department of English and Cinema Studies.

— 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. March 5: Exhibition tour led by Wright. Registration is required. Contact Kim Sheahan at 244-3355 or ksheahan@illinois.edu.

The exhibit will be on display through April 2, 2017. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Special event at war museum

The Vermilion County War Museum, through its association with the Smithsonian Institute, will participate in "Museum Day Live!" on Saturday.

Admission will be free to everyone that day. The museum, at 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville, will feature the exhibitions "Women in the Military" and an expanded World War II area.

General hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Lecture scene

Allen Hall guest Tristan Taormino

Tristan Taormino, an award-winning feminist author, sex educator, filmmaker and radio host, is guest in-residence this week at Allen Hall/Unit 1 on the UI campus.

Her schedule:

— At 7 p.m. today, Taormino will talk about her personal journey from activist undergraduate to law school reject to struggling writer to author, columnist, sex educator and adult film director.

— At 7 p.m. Monday at "The Path to Sexual Empowerment," Taormine will explore the concepts of sexual health and erotic power, talk about why they are important, and share her ideas for how everyone can become sexually empowered.

— At 7 p.m. Tuesday at "The Ultimate Guide To Women's Sexual Pleasure," Discover the ABCs of sexual pleasure for women, from the basic to the advanced in a supportive, non-judgmental environment. Hear Tristan's unabashed straight talk about sex in the human sexuality class that most people never get to take.

— At 7 p.m. Wednesday at "Consent: A Facilitated Discussion," Taormina will lead an open student-centered discussion about the issues they and others face, including sexual communication and negotiation, boundaries, power dynamics and social inequities.

— From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at "Sex Positivity and Social Justice" at the Women's Resources Center, 703 S. Wright St., second floor, Taormina will talk about how people can frame their bodies as intersection points to connect marginalized folks with different identities and agendas.

— At 7 p.m. Thursday at "Beyond Monogamy: Open Relationships," Allen Hall main lounge, Taormino will offer a new strategy for creating loving, lasting relationships. Drawing on in-depth research, interviews with more than 100 women and men and her personal experiences, Taormina will explore the benefits and challenges of open relationships.