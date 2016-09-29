Entertainment listings, Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2016

Special events

This weekend

ARTESIAN FALL FESTIVAL

What: Sponsored by village of Potomac. Opens evening of Sept. 29 with bracelet night, rides, games and food vendors, $20. Sept. 30, carnival opens at 5 p.m., rides and games; beer and dinner sponsored by Potomac Sons of the American Legion; 8 p.m. to midnight, music by Flattville Road. Oct. 1, Middlefork Seeders and Weeders' Junk in the Trunk Event in the morning; parade at 2 p.m. starts at Potomac Grade School and follows Route 136 through town, ending at the park; beer tent, noon to midnight, with music by DJ Keith Eyre and Nickel & Dime band; Luke Esteppe hosts a bags tournament at 4 p.m. On Oct. 2, a community church service in the morning at the park; carnival opens at noon.

When: Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.

Where: Millie Curtis Park, Potomac.

More info: Call 987-6900, or for bags tournament call 497-1079; or facebook.com/MiddleforkSeedersandWeeders.

HEARTLAND MAKER FEST 2016

What: Makerspace Urbana's annual event celebrating the amazing makers in Champaign-Urbana and surrounding communities. Event shares the work of over 25 new and returning crafters, artists, tinkerers, engineers, inventors and performers.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Urbana's Lincoln Square Mall, 201 Lincoln Square.

Cost: Free.

More info: heartlandmakerfest.org or email contact@heartlandmakerfest.org.

RANTOUL FALL FEST

What: Backyard barbecue cook-off, 7 a.m. setup, chicken at noon, ribs at 12:30 p.m., winners announced at 3 p.m. "Run for Your Life" Halloween 5K Run/Walk (registration, 8 a.m. at Forum Fitness Center in Rantoul), at 10 a.m., to support Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs in central Illinois; costumes, prizes and trick-or-treating for children at the finish line. Police and Fire Open House at 10 a.m. Food, vendors, beer, kiddie carnival, demonstrations and music.

When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Downtown Rantoul.

Cost: Run/walk tickets, adults $30, youths 5-12 $15, under 5 free. 50/50 raffle tickets, three for $5, seven for $10 or arm's length $20.

More info: facebook.com/rantoulfallfest.

PRAIRIE GARDENS FALL FESTIVAL

What: Full Moon Farms Petting Zoo and Pony Rides, ends at 4 p.m. Face painting by The Joy of Face Painting. Local food trucks, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free straw maze. Pumpkin decorating. Wild Time Exotics animal meet-and-greets, Saturday only. Free kids' games. Free hot apple cider and food sampling. Make your own swag or fairy garden; registration required.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2.

Where: Prairie Gardens, 3000 W. Springfield Ave., C.

Cost: Pony rides, $5. Petting zoo, $1 for feed. Pumpkin decorating, $3 per project.

More info: prairiegardens.com/handsonevent, prairiegardens.com/fallfestival or call 356-6532.

C-U OKTOBERFEST

What: Annual fall celebration of music, beer and food. Festivities begin with the Dirndl Dash 5K run/walk, including chip timing, pretzels, German beer, music and gifts. Oktoberfest begins at 3 p.m. The Regent Ballroom offers free polka lessons at 3:30 p.m. The bands, Die Musikmeisters, The Polkaholics and The Bolzen Beer Band, will play polkas, waltzes and traditional German music starting at 4 p.m. Beer from local brewers and traditional German beer, will be served; a variety of food and festive items will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Developmental Services Center.

When: 5K run/walk, registration at 10 a.m., race, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; annual fest, 3 p.m. to midnight Oct. 1.

Where: 5K run/walk at Crystal Lake Park. Annual fest under big tents in the parking lot area in front of the Orpheum Children's Science Museum, Neil and Washington streets, downtown Champaign.

More info: cuoktoberfest.org or call 356-9176 or 898-5117.

PRESENCE UNITED SAMARITANS MEDICAL CENTER'S 29TH ANNUAL GALA

What: The event, with a theme of "Come Home to Presence Covenant," will re-create a college homecoming celebration and feature a silent auction, dinner and dancing. Stephen Bardo, point guard for the Flyin' Illini, NBA player and basketball analyst, is special guest emcee. Proceeds will support the work of Presence Pro Ambulance. Seating is limited, and jackets are required.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Colonnades Club at Memorial Stadium, South First Street, Champaign.

Cost: Tickets $150.

More info: Call 337-4714 or presencehealth.org/covenant-medical-center-annual-gala.

BALDWIN ASYLUM HAUNTED HOUSE

What: Baldwin Asylum was ranked among the top 10 haunted houses by HauntedIllinois.com and was voted Visitors' Favorite Haunt. With over 10,000 square feet of terror, it is a terrifying adventure for those who love to be scared. A special "lights out night" on Oct. 9. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

When: Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14-16, 20-23, 27-31.

Where: 2040 Lon Drive, Rantoul.

Cost: Tickets $15 at the door.

More info: slayervilleproductions.com or email slayervilleinfo@gmail.com.

VET MED OPEN HOUSE

What: More than 350 veterinary students will host a behind-the-scenes look at the state's only veterinary college. More than 40 fun and educational exhibits and hands-on demonstrations. Lots of animals, including cows, horses, dogs, lizards, snakes, ferrets, cats, sheep, parrots and owls, plus animal-related activities for young and old.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

Where: University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, 2001 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

Cost: Free and no registration is required.

More info: http://vetmed.illinois.edu/openhouse/.

COMMUNITY CHOICES CHILI COOK-OFF

What: Chili tasting and competition; veggies, cornbread, dessert; silent auction; live music and more. Fundraiser for Community Choices.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

Where: AMBUCS Park, 1140 E University Ave

Cost: Suggested donation, $10 per person.

More info: communitychoicesinc.org or email becca.communitychoices@gmail.com.

Next week

GEORGETOWN FALL FEST

What: Georgetown Mural Committee event. A pie-judging contest will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. A cruise-in will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 with DJ Butch Fields of Something Different playing tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s, plus country. Cars will cruise around town at 2 p.m. Craft and food vendors, face painting, garage sale, bake sale, raffle, silent auction. Money raised by the committee will help pay for more murals in Georgetown.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8.

Where: Georgetown Fairgrounds, Georgetown.

Cost: Entry fee for pie contest is an additional pie, so two pies are needed. Mural committee's 16-month calendar, $10.

More info: Call 662-6000 or georgetownil.net/georgetown-spotlight/260948 or.

URBANA FIRST FRIDAYS

What: An evening of diverse cultural events, retail deals and restaurant specials. Offerings are: a Prince dance party at the IMC, a bags/corn hole tournament at Black Dog Urbana, West African drummers with Midwest Mandeng at the Urbana Free Library, live music at The Iron Post, artist demos at Cinema Gallery and, of course, more wine tastings.

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Where: Downtown Urbana.

More info: facebook.com/events/147717525681413/ or email imbibeurbana@gmail.com.

FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS

What: Free carousel rides and Balloons by Pookie. Entertainment/performances near the fountain.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 (first Friday of each month).

Where: Food court at Market Place Mall, Champaign.

More info: Call 356-2700.

MIDWAY OF MADNESS HAUNTED ATTRACTION

What: Opening for its fifth year. Join the crazy carnies and ghouls in a dark maze on the midway. New additions to the event. Covered waiting and free parking.

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 7-29, and Oct. 31.

Where: Champaign County Fairgrounds 1302 N. Coler Ave., U.

More info: Call 202-4729, midwayofmadness.com or email cuscared@comcast.net.

SECOND ANNUAL MEMORIAL WAY OPEN CAR SHOW

What: Open to motorcycles, trucks, cars, basically anything with wheels. No judging. First 100 registrants get a custom event dash plaque. Entertainment by Marc Chenoweth, Salt Fork Ramblers and Tin Shed. A silent auction, raffles and hourly drawings. Sponsored by Pape Family Funeral Home, Anchor Lodge 980 and Further Light Lodge 1130. Proceeds benefit local Memorial Way Fund and Danville Police Association Charitable Organization.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Registration, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stage entertainment, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Raffle drawings at 4 p.m.

Where: Pape Family Funeral Home parking lot, 10 E. Williams St., Danville.

Cost: No entry fees. Gun raffle tickets, $5 each; buy four, get one free. 50/50 raffle tickets, $1 each or wingspan for $10. Food for monetary donation. Custom event T-shirts for sale.

More info: facebook.com/events/1569754409995055.

HOT WINGS AND HOT RODS

What: In addition to a great car show, the event will include a hot-wing cook-off, a wing-eating contest, a hottest-wing contest, a full day of bands and lots of great vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Car registration, noon to 2 p.m.; voting, 2 to 4 p.m.; top 10 awards at 4:30.

Where: Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

More info: Call 637-2477 or 359-6960, fluideventcenter.com or email Jeff@fluidevents.org.

28TH ANNUAL MAGIC WEEKEND

What: Free magic shows, face painting, carnival games and prizes. Be sure to enter the famous Haunted Room (recommended for ages 5-plus) and be prepared to be spooked.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9.

Where: Dallas & Company Costumes & Magic, 101 E. University Ave., C.

More info: Call 351-5974 or dallasandco.com.

WOOFSTOCK

What: Humane Society of Danville's annual fundraiser. Theme is "Woofstock: At the Hop!" Dress up in your favorite '50s sock hop clothes and twist the night away! Live music, silent auction, car show, food, raffles, 50/50 drawing, mystery grab bags and a jitterbug contest.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Show and Shine, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Gao Grotto, 2400 Denmark Road, Danville.

Cost: Tickets $5. Car show entry fee, $10.

More info: Call 446-4110.

THE FUR BALL DINNER/AUCTION

What: Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, silent auction and live auction. Emcees Doug Jean of Rewind 92.5 and Alicia Schneider. Fundraiser for Champaign County Humane Society.

When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C.

Cost: Tickets $90. Vacation raffle tickets, $100; only 100 will be sold.

More info: cuhumane.org/NewsEvents/FurBall.aspx, call Erica Wood at 344-7297 or email erica@cuhumane.org.

Future highlights

LIVING HISTORY FALL FESTIVAL

What: Family fun. Music by Old Time Fiddlers, cooking and blacksmith demonstrations, petting zoo, spinning and weaving, chair caning, food preservation, magic featuring the Amazing Andrew, 19th-century magician, phrenologist and more.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9.

Where: The Five Mile House, 4810 Illinois 130, Charleston.

Cost: Free admission for all demonstrations and shows, but there will be vendors selling various products.

More info: Call 348-8603, fivemilehouse.org or email info@fivemilehouse.org.

2016 SIGNATURE CHEFS AUCTION

What: Annual gathering of the area's finest culinary talent in support of the March of Dimes. Enjoy the chefs' creations for a 90-minute tasting experience before taking your seats for the live auction. Have dessert as you bid one of the unique packages.

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St.

More info: Call 530-6880, signaturechefs.org/champaign-urbana or email pabusch@marchofdimes.org.

HARVEST FEST

What: Spooky stories and autumn activities including pumpkin carving and decorating, scarecrow making, open-fire cooking, and spooky (but family-friendly) stories. Registered guests will receive one pumpkin per family.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15.

Where: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: $3, children 2 and under free.

More info: Call 586-2612, email kriopelle@ccfpd.org or museumofthegrandprairie.org.

SHARE OPEN HOUSE

What: The nonprofit horse rescue facility is open for the public to visit its shelter horses. Walk around the three barns to read stories about adoptable horses and sanctuary horses; hayrides, Kiss the Pony booth, food for purchase (hot dogs, apple cider, sodas, bake sale), costumed horses parade, pony rides, Brush a Pony (for the little ones) and pumpkin/face painting.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16.

When: Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergency, 2946 County Road 800 E, Dewey.

Cost: Free admission. Food for purchase. Public can vote on the horses' best Halloween costume by donation.

More info: s-h-a-r-e.net, call 897-1435 or email sharehorses@gmail.com.

Films

This weekend

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Drop by on a Thursday afternoon to watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 29 through Dec. 29, except Nov. 24.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

REWIND 92.5 FILM SERIES

What: "Dirty Dancing" (1987). Rated PG. 100 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

FILM SCREENING

What: "1916: A Terrible Beauty," a docudrama of the men and women of the Easter Rising in Dublin in 1916. Introduced by Sandy Camargo, University of Illinois departments of English and cinema studies. Held in conjunction with "Medieval Irish Masterpieces in Modern Reproduction" exhibition.

When: 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

Where: Knight Auditorium, Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 333-6729, cas.illinois.edu or email cas@cas.uiuc.edu.

Next week

MOVIE MATINEE

What: Join in for an afternoon movie matinee.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 3.

Where: Douglass Branch Meeting Room, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St. Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: douglassbranch@champaign.org or call 403-2090.

THE FILMS OF KATHRYN BIGELOW AND MEL BROOKS

What: "Point Break" (1991). Rated R. 114 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

AFTERNOON MOVIE MATINEE

What: A businessman is reunited with the four lost souls who were his guardian angels during childhood, all with a particular purpose before joining the afterlife. For adults. Reservations required. Light refreshments served.

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 5.

Where: Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., Westville.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 267-3170.

THE FILMS OF KATHRYN BIGELOW AND MEL BROOKS

What: "Strange Days" (1995). Rated R. 145 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE FILMS OF KATHRYN BIGELOW AND MEL BROOKS

What: "The Hurt Locker" (2008). Rated R. 131 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Future highlights

MOVIE MATINEE

What: Join in for an afternoon movie matinee.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 10.

Where: Douglass Branch Meeting Room, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St. Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: douglassbranch@champaign.org or call 403-2090.

AFTERNOON MOVIE MATINEE

What: This 2016 film tells the story of Mowgli. Rated PG. Free popcorn.

When: 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 10.

Where: Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 893-3955 or rantoul.lib.il.us.

EARLY SCREENING

What: Join the Champaign Public Library and WILL-TV for an early screening of "Hamilton's America," the PBS documentary about Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster musical "Hamilton" before it premieres on WILL on Oct. 21. This 90-minute documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of "Hamilton," including interviews with historians, actors and fans. For adults.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070.

THE FILMS OF KATHRYN BIGELOW AND MEL BROOKS

What: "The Producers" (1968). Rated PG. 88 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 13.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

SATURDAY MATINEE

What: "The Miracle Worker." (1962).

When: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org or call 403-2070.

ASIALENS FILM SERIES

What: "Threads: The Art and Life of Surayia Rahman" (2015). 30 minutes. Directed by Cathy Stevulak. Produced by Cathy Stevulak and Leonard Hill. Introduction and post-screening discussion. In Bengali and English with English subtitles.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 18.

Where: Knight Auditorium, Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

More info: aems.illinois.edu or email aems-email@uillinous.edu or call 333-9597.

THE FILMS OF KATHRYN BIGELOW AND MEL BROOKS

What: "Young Frankenstein" (1974). Rated PG. 106 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 20.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: FIVE NIGHTS OF HITCH!

What: "Vertigo" (1958). Rated PG. 128 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: FIVE NIGHTS OF HITCH!

What: "The Birds" (1963). Rated PG-13. 119 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: FIVE NIGHTS OF HITCH!

What: "North By Northwest" (1959). Not rated. 136 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: FIVE NIGHTS OF HITCH!

What: "Rear Window" (1954). Rated PG. 112 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MOVIE MATINEE

What: Join in for an afternoon movie matinee.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28.

Where: Douglass Branch Meeting Room, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St. Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: douglassbranch@champaign.org or call 403-2090.

NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: FIVE NIGHTS OF HITCH!

What: "Psycho" (1960). Rated R. 109 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Music

This weekend

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: With The Joan Hickey Trio. Wine samples selected and served by Breakthrough Beverage.

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

LANG LANG

What: Marquee Great Hall Series. Pianist Lang Lang, named to Time magazine's annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, is heralded by The New York Times as the "hottest artist on the classical music planet."

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$55.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY WIND SYMPHONY AND CONCERT BAND

What: Concert of band music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$6.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

TRAVIS MORRIS

What: World-champion Elvis tribute artist. Proceeds go to these Elks charities: Elks children's care, scholarships and the veterans.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge 2497, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy.

Cost: Tickets $15, available at the lodge.

More info: Call 359-2497.

ELEPHANT REBELLION

What: Chicago hip-hop collective will perform a show in conjunction with the seminar "Growing Up Asian," featuring songs about discovering one's identity, and a mashup of hip-hop and sijo, a classical Korean style of poetry. Presented by the Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies with help from the Association of Asian Studies, the Confucius Institute and the Center for Global Studies.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Main Lounge of Allen Hall/Unit one, University Housing, 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U.

Cost: Free.

More info: facebook.com/UnitOne.AllenHall/ or eaps.illinois.edu/K12-Seminar/index.html.

BLACK VIOLIN

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. Violinist Kevin "Kev Marcus" Sylvester and violist Wil "Wil B." Baptiste make up this inspiring duo. They are backed by DJ SPS, turntables and Nathaniel "Nat" Stokes, percussion.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$24.

More info: thepygmalionfestival.com, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: The premier orchestra at the University of Illinois will perform a variety of works at this concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

GRACE POTTER

What: Potter is described by Spin as "one of the greatest living voices in rock." Her epic musical journey has included four studio records, countless collaborations and a new milestone with the August 2015 arrival of her solo CD debut, "Midnight."

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $29.50-$44.50. Additional per ticket processing fees apply: $4 (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

STEVE KELTON KAROAKE

What: Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Down Home Country Opry with Steve Hargis and Friends (classic country music) and dancing.

When: Meal at 5 p.m., opry at 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

MELVIN MUSIC SHOW

What: Featuring Mike Porter, Marsha Banning & Panther Creek Band. Food for sale by Melvin Methodist Women.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 1 (doors open at 5:30 for those wanting to purchase food).

Where: Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Cost: Admission $10; children 12 and younger free.

More info: Call 388-2853 or melvinillinois.org.

'WHEN I'M 64' — A SING-AND-PLAY CABARET

What: Annual show of the Toast of Champaign chorus, a member of Sweet Adelines International, includes music performed by the chorus and their quartets, family games, a photo booth, plus desserts and drinks. Also, an "afterglow" party.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Urbana Civic Center, 108 E. Water St.

Cost: Tickets, $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children (ages 5-12). "Afterglow" party is free and any food purchased there is $5.

More info: toastofchampaign.com or call 390-5783.

CORN DESERT RAMBLERS

What: Bluegrass music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 2.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

1662 CHORAL EVENSONG

What: Service featuring texts from the English language's greatest prose set to music by some of history's greatest composers. The Emmanuel choir, under the direction of Geoffrey Williams, will sing, and Michael Fisher will play the organ.

When: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2.

Where: Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C.

More info: Call 352-9827.

Next week

CAS SPECIAL PRESENTATION

What: "Northeast by Southeast: A Night of Brazilian Regional Music" with Don Pandeiro and Di Freitas. This event will showcase the unique combination of musical talent and instrument-making abilities of these two musicians-in-residence.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

Where: Knight Auditorium, Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 333-6729, cas.illinois.edu or email cas@cas.uiuc.edu.

BACH'S LUNCH CONCERTS

What: Charlie Maybee (folk, rock guitar and percussion). Bring a lunch or purchase a box lunch through the park district by noon on the Wednesday before performance.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 7.

Where: Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Performance is free. Lunch is $9; beverage, $1.25.

More info:Call 398-2376, email michelle.olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparkdistrict.com.

RICK SPRINGFIELD

What: This is a Rick Springfield "Stripped Down" show: an intimate solo performance with music and storytelling.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Call for ticket prices. Ticket-handling fees assessed at checkout. Meal, $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:With the Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Terry Smith with his Conway Twitty style. A dinner will be served by the Masonic Lodge.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8 or $25 for family of four.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

BIG BLUESTEM STRING BAND

What: Bluegrass and Americana music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 8.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

HIP-HOP SHOWCASE WITH CJRUN AND MORE

What: Join rappers babynoface and CJRun for an all-ages afternoon of mind-expanding lyrics and music.

Where: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070.

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: "Mahler's Resurrection," presented by CUSO and the University of Illinois Oratorio Society. Featuring Julie Miller, soprano, and Sarah Gartshore, mezzo-soprano. Arrive early to hear performances by some of the young musicians receiving CUSO Guild scholarships to the Illinois Summer Youth Music camp at Stage 5, Krannert Center lobby.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. CUSO Guild scholarship musicians, 6:40 to 7:10 p.m.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: cusymphony.org, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

DANVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: "The Roots of Pop" with Dave Bennett. Danville Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 50th anniversary season by welcoming clarinet sensation Bennett back to Danville.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. "Moments with the Maestro" at 6:45 p.m., auditorium lobby.

Where: Dick Van Dyke Auditorium, Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St.

Cost: Tickets $10-$35.

More info: Call 443-5300 or danvillesymphony.org.

Future highlights

CORN DESERT RAMBLERS

What: Bluegrass music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 9.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

PARKLAND COLLEGE MUSIC SERIES

What: Joint concert, "The Colors of Fall," featuring the Parkland Chamber Singers, Parkland Wind Ensemble and members of the show choir PBL Unlimited.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 9.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 351-2270 or faa.parkland.edu/music/calendar.html.

MARIA & CO. TRIO

What: American folk, German polka and world music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

THE FILHARMONIC

What: Lake Land College Student Life is hosting a performance by the a capella music group featured in the hit movie "Pitch Perfect 2." Performance is open to the public.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 12.

Where: Luther Student Center, Lake Land College, Mattoon.

Cost: Free.

More info: lakelandcollege.edu or degy.com/project/the-filharmonic/.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: With The LaMonte Parsons Experience. Veteran jazz guitarist offers an evening of jazz standards. Wine samples selected and served by MarketPlace Selections.

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 13.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

CHARLOTTE MATTOX-MOERSCH, HARPSICHORD

What: UI School of Music faculty recital.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THE YOUNG AND THE FRETLESS

What: Old-time mountain music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 15.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Featuring Deb Schneider and the Pride of the Prairie Band.

When: Meal, 5 p.m.; opry, 6 p.m. Oct. 15.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

BELLFLOWER COUNTRY OPRY

What: Belfllower Country Opry Band with guest, Marc Bubert (classic country). A pork chop sandwich meal served at 5 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 15.

Where: Bellflower Community Center, gymnasium, 202 Center St.

Cost: Tickets $10; ages 12 and younger, free. Meal, $6.

More info: 898-7493, 309-722-3497.

ART OF TIME ENSEMBLE

What: Performance of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." Marquee Big Mix Series.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$45.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BIG BLUESTEM STRING BAND

What: Bluegrass and Americana music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: THE DIMITRIJE VASILJEVIC QUINTET

What: Vasiljevic's sound has been described as "an original music mixture that incorporates modern jazz and traditional Balkan music resulting in a perfect synthesis of modern jazz and world music." For families, all ages. Presented in partnership with the C-U Jazz Fest.

What: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 16.

What: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070.

UI PHILHARMONIA

What: The versatile musicians of this orchestra play works ranging from new experimental pieces to classics of the literature.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 16.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

2016 PATTY STIFF MEMORIAL CABARET

What: Starring some of your favorite Little Theatre performers, this cabaret honoring former board of trustee member Patty Stiff will feature tunes from "A Swingin' Little Christmas," the 2017 summer season and more.The evening includes live and silent auctions, food and drinks. All proceeds benefit the Little Theatre on the Square.

When: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 20.

Where: Life Span Center, 11021 E. County Road 800 N, Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $31.25-$40.

More info: http://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/littletheatreonthesquare/selecttix_nochart.php?s_id=893&p_id=3721

NATHAN GUNN & JULIE GUNN WITH THE JUPITER STRING QUARTET

What: Marquee Classical Mix Series.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$42.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SUDDEN SOUND CONCERT SERIES

What: The concert series presents leading artists in the fields of improvised music and jazz avant-garde. Featuring Eric Leondardson, an audio artist who performs with the springboard, an instrument built by the artist to explore the sonic potential of coil springs and other materials and amplified by a piezo disc contact microphone. Leonardson's trio evokes otherworldly landscapes in sound.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

Where: Krannert Art Museum, lower level, Classroom Studio B (formerly CRL Gallery), 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 333-1861 or kam.illinois.edu/events/experiences.html.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:With the Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Hack Martin. A dinner will be served by the Lions Club.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

BEETHOVEN: THE MIDDLE PERIOD

What: Sinfonia da Camera celebrates works from this time in Beethoven's life.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THE CAJUN CORNSTALKERS

What: Cajun music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 22.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities/ or email info@curtisorchard.com.

FROM THE DELTA TO THE PRAIRIE: A CREATIVE CHRONICLE OF CHICAGO BLUES

What: Explore the history of Chicago blues with guitarist Jim "Ang" Anderson, a veteran performer who has appeared with numerous blues legends. This music-filled journey traces the history of Chicago blues northward from the Mississippi Delta, featuring tales of blues greats and the stories behind some of the genre's classic songs. For adults.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 22.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

GREATER VISION

What: The Southern gospel trio will be in concert for its 26th annual concert in Hoopeston.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 22.

Where: Hoopeston Area High School, 615 E. Orange St., Hoopeston.

Cost: In advance, artist circle $20, general reserve $16. At door, artist circle $25, general reserve, $20.

More info: Call 815-457-2049.

TREBLE CHOIR FESTIVAL

What: Seven vocal groups join together to perform works selected and composed by composer-in-residence Joan Szymko. Participating choirs include Amasong, Illinois State University Belle Voix, Earlham College Women's Chorus, Central Illinois Children's Chorus, Indianapolis Women's Chorus, Millikin Univeristy Women's Chorus, and UI Women's Glee Club.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THE PRAIRIE DOGS

What: Bluegrass and Americana music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities or email info@curtisorchard.com.

UI BRASS QUINTET: SPOOKTACULA

What: Zombies, vampires, ghouls, and goblins can feast on spine-tingling songs and macabre melodies at this concert. Creep to the lobby at 2 p.m. for a costume contest.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 23.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BAROQUE ARTISTS OF CHAMPAIGN-URBANA

What: Fall concert, "Music to Tickle Your Fancy," featuring Baroque music with Dana Robinson, clavichord, and Amanda Pond, flute.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

Where: McKinley Presbyterian Church, 809 S. Fifth St., C.

Cost: Tickets $10-$20.

More info:baroqueartists.org or call 378-6802.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

HINDSLEY SYMPHONIC BAND AND ILLINOIS WIND ORCHESTRA: DANCE REMIX

What: University of Illinois School of Music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

ROCHELLE SENNET, PIANO

What: Sennet is an assistant professor of piano at the UI School of Music. Her recitals showcase her versatility through works by Bach, Beethoven, H. Leslie Adams, Adolphus Hailstork and George Walker.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

DIERKS BENTLEY SHOW

What: Somewhere on a Beach Tour 2016 also features special guests Randy Houser and Drake White & The Big Fire. Show kicks off grand reopening celebration at State Farm Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

Where:State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: $29.25-$49.25; exclusive VIP ticket packages, $189.

More info: statefarmcenter.com or call 866-455-4641..

AMERICA

What: Presented by Exceptional Artists. In 2015, America marked its 45th anniversary as a perennial classic-rock favorite.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $49-$69; additional $5 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE 1975

What: Part of the United Kingdom art-pop quartet's North American tour. The 1975 recently topped Rolling Stone, NPR, Spin, Stereogum, Complex and Entertainment Weekly's "Best of 2016 (so far)" lists.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

Where:State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Pre-sale and general tickets at the1975.com/live.

More info: statefarmcenter.com or call 866-455-4641.

UI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What:The second concert in the symphony's season. The premier orchestra at the University of Illinois will perform a variety of works at this concert. Pianist Yujin Na will be soloist in Franz Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

PARMALEE

What: 2016 Academy of Country Music nominee will perform before the Illini homecoming game against Minnesota.

When: Pre-show concert at 9 a.m., kickoff at 11 a.m. Oct. 29.

Where:University of Illinois Grange Grove Plaza, directly west of Memorial Stadium, Champaign.

Cost:Free performance.

MIDNIGHT REMEDY

What: Oldies and classic rock. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities or email info@curtisorchard.com.

DANVILLE SWEET ADELINES FALL SHOW

What: "Broadway or Bust." Two shows presented.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. or 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29.

Where: Danville Area Community College, Bremer Center Theater, 2000 E. Main St.

More info: Call 474-0473.

MASKS, MUSIC AND MERLOT

What: Presented by Champaign Urbana Symphony Orchestra.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $35-$75; additional $5 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

AIDA CUEVAS & MARIACHI REYNA DE LOS ANGELES

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. "Mexico Y SU Mujer." Music and dance celebrating the women of mariachi.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$29.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THE YOUNG AND THE FRETLESS

What: Old-time mountain music. Toe-tapping live music almost every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through October.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 30.

Where: Oz Pavilion, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C.

More info: Call 359-5565, curtisorchard.com/weekendactivities or email info@curtisorchard.com.

ILLINOIS WIND SYMPHONY HALLOWEEN CONCERT

What: The ensemble's members are undergraduate and graduate students who excel at playing the traditional band repertoire, works for small chamber groups, and innovative new pieces. It has served as an ambassador for the historic Illinois bands program and is an innovator in the wind band field.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

ENSEMBLE BASIANI

What: Classic Mix Series. Under the auspices of the Tbilisi Holy Trinity Cathedral Choir, these singers perform songs of work, celebration, worship and more. This Georgian singing style has been proclaimed by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$33.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BACH'S LUNCH CONCERTS

What:Almost "A" Quintet (eclectic mix of Eastern European Gypsy, folk, pop, classical and Gypsy jazz). Bring a lunch or purchase a box lunch through the park district by noon on the Wednesday before performance.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 4.

Where: Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Performance is free. Lunches are $9; beverage, $1.25.

More info:Call 398-2376, email michelle.olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparkdistrict.com.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:With the Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Mike Porter. A dinner will be served by the Boys Scouts.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Down Home Country Opry with Steve Hargis and Friends (classic country music) and dancing.

When: Meal at 5 p.m., opry at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

MELVIN MUSIC SHOW

What: Featuring Rick & Friends. Food for sale by Melvin Park Committee .

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 5 (doors open at 5:30 for those wanting to purchase food).

Where: Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Cost: Admission $10; children 12 and younger free.

More info: Call 388-2853 or melvinillinois.org.

Dancing

This weekend

ILLINI SWING SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE

What: Two hours of swing dancing DJ'd by local dancers. All are welcome. No special shoes or dress required.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 29 through Dec. 1.

Where:Ballrooms 170 A/B/C, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: illiniswing.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Happy Hour Dance, 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Backsliders on the second, Battle Creek on the third and Champaign Country Opry featuring Chrissy Sparks Band with guests on the last Saturday.

When: 7 to 10:30 p.m. every Saturday except on County Opry Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; last Saturday of each month, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

MULTI AGENCY SENIOR DANCE

What: Music by the band Tex and Tumbleweeds. Bring a covered dish to share, a dessert or anything to snack on to share.

When: Food and snacks at 6 p.m., dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Hoopeston Multi Agency, 206 S. First Ave.

Cost: $5 donation.

More info: Call 283-5544 or email richard.b5@frontier.com.

Next week

INTERNATIONAL DANCING

What: Sponsored by the Illini Folk Dance Society. Features mostly easy and intermediate dances from around the world.No previous experience or partner is needed.

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 4 to Dec. 20.

Where: Room 314, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U. Check schedule in north lobby because room assignments get changed without notice.

Cost: Free.

More info: http://illinifolkdance.s3.amazonaws.com or call 390-6900.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Captain's 3. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

ILLINI SWING SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE

What: Two hours of swing dancing DJ'd by local dancers. All are welcome. No special shoes or dress required.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 6 through Dec. 1.

Where: Foellinger Auditorium Patio, 709 South Matthews Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: illiniswing.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Polka lesson, 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE IN THE BARN

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event, featuring music by Meadowhawk. Calling by Wade Pearson. Potluck prior to the dance, 5 p.m.; new contra dancer orientation, 6:30 p.m.; dance, 7 p.m.; bonfire, 9 p.m.

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 8.

Where: Kalyx Center, 442 E. 1300 N Road, Monticello.

Cost: $4-$5; under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

Future highlights

ILLINI SWING SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE

What: Two hours of swing dancing DJ'd by local dancers. All are welcome. No special shoes or dress required.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 13 through Dec. 1.

Where: Room 314, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: illiniswing.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event. Ben Smith from Indianapolis will provide music for a techno contra. Caller, Vickie Stohl. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m. prior to most dances.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 14.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5, under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Miscellaneous 3. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Happy Hour Novice Dance, 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Halloween Dance. Costumes encouraged. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers. Open band. Bring your instrument and join the band. Caller, Anne Huber. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m. prior to most dances.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5, under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

HALLOWEEN MASQUERADE BALL

What: Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. All dances will be taught. Costumes of any sort encouraged. Bring soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission $5 ($4 with a snack or dessert contribution).

More info: centralillinoisecd.org, call 359-8225 or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

Performing arts

This weekend

KAM CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

What: Experience performing and visual arts. This performance will feature students from Lyric Theatre at Illinois as they perform scenes from their upcoming production of "Poppea." Produced in partnership with the UI School of Music.

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Lower level, Classroom Studio B (formerly CRL Gallery), Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: kam.illinois.edu/events/performances.html or call 333-1861.

Next week

AFRICAN DRUM AND DANCE FESTIVAL: MIDWEST MANDENG

What: Learn to drum and dance at this festival and celebrate West African arts.

When: 12:30 to 8:45 p.m. Oct. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9.

Where: Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

More info: cuwaddc.weebly.com/about.html, call 898-4806 or email midwest.mandeng@gmail.com.

POP GOES THE CULTURE VARIETY SHOW 2

What: Stand-up comedy, music and singing with over 20 of the area's best performers and debuting acts. Each act has four minutes on stage, and in "Gong Show" fashion, the audience is the judge and jury. It will also be a farewell show for stand-up comedian Allen Lewis. Hosted by Ripper the Clown.

When: Doors open at 7 p.m.; show, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8.

Where: Vintage Villains, 126 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: General admission tickets, $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

More info: facebook.com/events/1070152779734887/.

Future highlights

SPEAK CAFE

What: SPEAK (Song, Poetry, Expression, Art and Knowledge) Cafe is an open-mic public space for poetry, hip-hop, activism and black empowerment. Organized and moderated by Shaya Robinson.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13.

Where: Main level, Espresso Royale Palette Cafe, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

'THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID'

What: Presented by Christie Clinic. Local women — exchanging stories. Includes adult content.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 15. She Said After Party, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C. After party, Big Grove Tavern, 1 E. Main St., C.

Cost: Tickets $49.50, $42.50, $29.50. After party tickets, $25.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

SHANGHAI ACROBATS OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. "Shanghai Nights." Dazzling pageantry, gasp-inducing feats of athleticism and spine-tingling contortions combine in a tumbling tour de force.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$44.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

LUCKY PLUSH PRODUCTIONS

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. Dance-theater adventure, "Trip the Light Fantastic: The Making of Superstrip."

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$34.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

VOICE READING SERIES

What: Showcase for fiction writers and poets from the creative writing master of fine arts program at the University of Illinois features Katrina Gaffney (poetry), Alison Syring Bassford (fiction) and alumnus John Dudek (poetry).

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

Where: Lower level, Classroom Studio B (formerly CRL Gallery), Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

GHOST STORIES: GRUESOME, GORY, AND GHASTLY GHOSTS AND GHOULS

What: This afternoon family event will feature multicultural ghost stories told. The stories will be most appropriate for children grades K—6. The children will leave with bags of candy to start their trick-or-treating off right.

When: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Where: Spurlock Museum, Auditorium, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Suggested donation, $5.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 333-2360.

AN EVENING WITH POE

What: Listen to haunting stories and poems from Edgar Allan Poe. Afterward, take a candlelight tour of the mansion and learn the history of the house and the man behind it all.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Allerton Mansion, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $20. Cash bar will be available.

More info: brand@illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

POETRY JAM WITH THE CU POETRY GROUP

What: Poetry performed in a casual, informal setting. The CU Poetry Group meets weekly to share poems and exchange feedback to make the poems better with an eye toward publication and public performance. For adults.

When: 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070.

SPEAK CAFE

What: SPEAK (Song, Poetry, Expression, Art and Knowledge) Cafe is an open-mic public space for poetry, hip-hop, activism and black empowerment. Organized and moderated by Shaya Robinson.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3.

Where: Main level, Espresso Royale Palette Cafe, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

Theater

This weekend

'ALICE IN WONDERLAND'

What: Creative Dramatics Workshop.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9.

Where: Homer Opera House, 101 N. Main St.

Cost: Tickets $5-$8.

More info: HomerOperaHouse.com or call 493-6175.

'ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND'

What: Rantoul Recreation Theatre Program's first production.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7 and 8.

Where: Rantoul Township High School cafetorium, 200 S. Sheldon St., Rantoul.

Cost: Tickets $8-$10. For groups of four or more, $10 each for adults.

More info: Call 892-6510 or email kjohnston@myrantoul.com.

'DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA'

What: Presented by Illinois Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

Next week

'FIRST LADY SUITE'

What: Parkland Theatre presents a chamber musical about four of America's first ladies.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, 7, 8, 14, 15, 3 p.m. Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 3 p.m. Oct. 23.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $9-$15; groups of 15 or more, $11 each; opening night, Oct. 6, is half-price night.

More info: Call 351-2528, parkland.edu/theatre.

'THE NIGHT ALIVE'

What: The Celebration Company presents the winner of the 2013—2014 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for best play.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 6-9, 12-16, 19-22.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com.

Future highlights

'THE ADDAMS FAMILY'

What: Danville Light Opera's production.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23.

Where:Danville High School, Dick Van Dyke Auditorium, 202 E. Fairchild St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets, $15-$20.

More info: dlomusicaltheatre.com or call 431-1660.

DISNEY'S 'ALADDIN JR.'

What: Champaign Urbana Theatre Company and The Penguin Project present Disney's "Aladdin Jr.," starring 27 children with disabilities who are matched to young mentors.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 14-16.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 345 N. Neil St., C.

Tickets: $10 and $7 for children 12 and younger.

More info: cutc.org and penguinproject.org/.

'DRIVING MISS DAISY'

What:Dinner theater. Warmhearted and humorous study of an unlikely relationship.

When: Doors open at 6 p.m. EDT (8 p.m. showtime) Oct. 21 and 22; 12:30 p.m. (2 p.m. showtime) Oct. 23; 6 p.m. EDT (8 p.m. showtime) Oct. 28 and 29; 12:30 p.m. (2 p.m. showtime) Oct. 29 and 30.

Where: The Beef House, 16501 N. State Road 63, Covington, Ind.

Cost: Tickets $44.

More info:beefhouserolls.com or call 765-793-4770.

'THE MINOTAUR'

What: Illinois Theatre. Present-day version of a classic Greek myth.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29, Nov. 2-5, and 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY'

What: Presented by Illinois Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 20-22 and 3 p.m. Oct. 23.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'MURDER ON THE DISORIENTED EXPRESS'

What:Interactive mystery theater. A dinner theater format with on-site catering featuring Amish-style food.

When: Noon Oct. 12 and 19 and 4 p.m. Oct. 30.

Where: Best Western Plus Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites and Convention Center, 917 Green Mill Road, Arcola.

Cost: Tickets $40.

More info: gmvtheatre.com, email info@gmvtheatre.com or call 268-4400.

'THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW'

What:Charleston Alley Theatre. Book, music and lyrics by Richard O'Brien.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

Where: Oct. 14-16 at Mattoon train station; Oct. 21-23 at Charleston Alley Theatre, 718 Monroe St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $10.

More info: Call 345-2287 or charlestonalleytheatre.com.

Outdoors / nature

This weekend

FALL SCAVENGER HUNT

What: A scavenger hunt through the Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden looking for signs of autumn. Participants will also learn about simple and compound leaves, identify various trees and take a guided tour of the area. Registration required.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1.

Where: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: $3 per child.

More info: Call 586-2612, email planted@ccfpd.org or museumofthegrandprairie.org.

HALLOWEEN 5K RUN WALK

What: Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce present a 5K run/walk to support Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs in central Illinois. This is not a timed race. Participants are encouraged to dress in costumes. Prizes, trick-or-treating for children at the finish line. After the race, join the fun in downtown Rantoul for the annual Fall Fest.

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 1.

When: Begins at The Forum Fitness Center, Rantoul.

Cost: Participants, $30 for adults; $15 for children 5 to 12; free for children under 5.

More info: http://bbbscil.kintera.org/5KWalk/Run.

SPARKY SONGER MEMORIAL RIDE

What: American Legion Riders are having a ticket ride to honor Sparky Songer, who was instrumental in starting the Vermilion County War Museum. All vehicles welcome. Registration includes tour of museum and meal at the end of the ride. Proceeds from the ride will be donated to the museum.

When: Registration at 10:30 a.m., ride leaves at noon Oct. 1.

Where: Starts at museum, 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville, and ends at American Legion Post 210 off Jackson Street in Danville.

Cost: $15 a rider, $10 passenger.

More info: Call 497-4401 or 474-8280 or email shannonfarns@gmail.com.

CUAS FAMILY SKYWATCH

What: Join members of the Champaign Urbana Astronomical Society for an evening with the stars. Meet at the Activity Center at 8 p.m. for a presentation about navigating the night sky, celestial objects visible that night, and the effects of city lights on starry skies. Following the presentation, telescopes will be set up for observing.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 1.

Where: Activity Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 351-2567 or email cuas@cuas.org.

SUNDAY MORNING BIRD WALKS

What: Walk with Champaign County Audubon Society leaders and search for birds in Meadowbrook Park's natural areas. Learn and practice basic bird-watching and identification techniques. Bring binoculars or borrow them from Anita Purves Nature Center with a refundable credit card deposit of $15; pickup 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sundays, Oct. 2-30.

Where: Meet at Race Street parking lot, Meadowbrook Park, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 384-4062.

KRYPT KICKER 5K RUN/WALK

What: The Iroquois County Historical's annual fundraiser for the Old Courthouse Museum. A timed event with winners in each age group: 5 years old and younger; 6-12 years old, 13-19 years old, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older. The run/walk will be during Harvest Daze. Advance registration before Sept. 15 for T-shirts. Rain or shine.

When: 8 a.m. (registration at 7 a.m.) Oct. 2.

Where: Begins and ends on the museum grounds, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka, with the entire route on the south side of Watseka.

More info: iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com or call 815-383-6841.

Next week

GROWING UP WILD: FAIR FORTS AND GNOME HOMES

What: Outdoor program for preschoolers ages 2-6 and their parents/grandparents. Children will use their imaginations and materials from nature to build miniature dwellings for our fantastical forest friends, starting with a hike to gather supplies, then kids will be allotted "fairy tokens" to purchase additional building materials. Dress for the weather. Register by Sept. 30.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 4.

Where: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

SUMMER FUN RUNS

What: Second Wind Running Club's outdoor group runs 1-mile warmup, followed by a 3-mile run with a 15-minute break between. All abilities encouraged to attend; determine your own pace per mile.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 4-25.

Where: North side of Meadowbrook Park, Urbana.

More info: secondwindrunningclub.org.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

NATURE PLAY PRE-K: FAIR FORTS AND GNOME HOMES

What: Outdoor program for preschoolers ages 2-6 and their parents/grandparents. Children will use their imaginations and materials from nature to build miniature dwellings for our fantastical forest friends, starting with a hike to gather supplies, then kids will be allotted "fairy tokens" to purchase additional building materials. Dress for the weather. Register by Oct. 4.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 7.

Where: Natural Playscape, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Homer.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

WADE'S 5K FOR 5P

What: Annual running and walking event that supports 4-year-old Wade Jones of Monticello and other children like him.

When: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and a shorter Kids Fun Run will take place after the 5K race.

Where: Lodge Park, Monticello.

More info: wades5kfor5p.com or call 550-5762.

MODEL ROCKET LAUNCH

What: Central Illinois Aerospace model rocket club. Fliers with rockets of all sizes are welcome, and all spectators are invited to come and watch. Call Greg Smith at 840-1678 around 11 a.m. for status of the launch.

When: Meet at noon to set up and plan to start flying at 1 p.m., until 6 p.m. Oct. 8.

Where: Rantoul Aviation Center, Rantoul. See website for directions.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 359-8225, CIARocketry.org or email cia-info@ciarocketry.org.

CUAS FAMILY SKYWATCH

What: Join members of the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society under the stars for the monthly observatory open house. See planets, star clusters and the moon through their 16-inch telescope. Event canceled if weather is unfavorable.

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8.

Where: CUAS Observatory, located between Champaign and Sadorus; take Interstate 57 south to Monticello exit, go 1.4 miles west to 700 E, turn left and the dome is 0.8 mile to the south, on the left.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 351-2567.

Future highlights

NATURE AT NIGHT: OH DEER!

What: The state mammal of Illinois is the white-tailed deer. Learn all about the secret lives of these athletic, adaptive creatures and their homes. Take a hike to look for wild deer along the trails, and learn how to determine their age. Dress for the weather. Registration required.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $3.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

SULLIVAN ZOMBIE RUN

What: A spooky 5K run/walk or a family-friendly 1 mile run/walk through Tabor Park. Sign up to be a runner/walker or a zombie! Zombies must be at least 12 years old; ages 12-15 must register with an adult and are required to attend an informational meeting. Costumes encouraged. Register by Sept. 30 to get a shirt. Fundraiser for The Little Theatre on the Square.

When: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

Where: Tabor Park, Worth St. Pavilion, Sullivan.

Cost: Registration fees, $10-$25. STAR Dance and Drama students get $5 off by entering the code: STARSTUDENT. http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ed3jllb286ad4114&llr=xmjojxbab

More info: Call 217-821-2880 or email john@thelittletheatre.org

THIRD SATURDAY GARDEN TOUR

What: Allerton Park has 14 formal gardens, created by Robert Allerton between 1899 and 1946. Join one of the tours and experience the beauty of each garden while listening to the history behind its creation. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 15. Tour typically lasts 45-60 minutes.

Where: Start at the Visitor Center, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: Donations appreciated.

More info: brand@illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

FALL COLOR TREE HIKE

What: Enjoy the fall colors of Allerton Park's Lost Garden Area. Learn how to identify our native trees by their fall color and newly formed winter buds. Kids are welcome. Ages 15 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22.

Where: Meet at the Lost Garden Parking Lot, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $5.

More info: brand@illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

MODEL ROCKET LAUNCH

What: Central Illinois Aerospace model rocket club. Fliers with rockets of all sizes are welcome, and all spectators are invited to come and watch. Call Greg Smith at 840-1678 around 11 a.m. for status of the launch.

When: Meet at noon to set up and plan to start flying at 1 p.m., until 6 p.m. Oct. 22.

Where: Rantoul Aviation Center, Rantoul. See website for directions.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 359-8225, CIARocketry.org or email cia-info@ciarocketry.org.

HAUNTED HIKE

What: Hikers will use the light of the quarter moon to navigate River Bend. There won't be werewolves or vampires, but they might hear coyotes or see bats fly overhead. For families of all ages. Dress for the weather, but costumes are encouraged. Registration required.

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

Where: River Bend Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: $3.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

UI museums

Krannert Art Museum

What:"Borderland Collective: Northern Triangle," a traveling exhibition organized by Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio, Texas, and conceived and curated by Borderland Collective. The exhibition will be a venue for gallery talks, classroom and community meetings, a three-day residency with members of Borderland Collective and Antena, and other collaborations with campus and city partners in Champaign-Urbana.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Thursdays open until 9 p.m. Closed Sundays. Through Dec. 22.

Where: 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission; suggested donation, $3.

More info: kam.illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

SPURLOCK MUSEUM

What: Fall exhibit, "Medieval Irish Masterpieces in Modern Reproduction."

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and university holidays. Through April 2, 2017.

What: Symposium, "Medieval Irish Masterpieces in Modern Reproduction," featuring papers by leading scholars from Ireland and the United States on medieval Irish metalwork and manuscripts.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 1.

Where: 600 S. Gregory St., U. Symposium in Knight Auditorium.

Cost: Free, suggested donation, $3. Symposium is free.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 333-2360.

Other museums

ASIAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER

What: "Between Realism & Abstract Conceptualization," a group art exhibition by Chinese-Americans on living within cultures.

When:9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; through Nov. 30.

Where: 1210 W. Nevada St., U.

More info:oiir.illinois.edu/aacc, email aacc@illinois.edu or call 333-9300.

BICENTENNIAL ART CENTER AND MUSEUM

What: "The Brightness of Nature — Works by Edna Bright."

When:10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30.

What: Opening day for "62nd Annual Fall Show Juried Exhibition."

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7. Open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Through Nov. 11.

Where: 132 S. Central Ave., Paris, Ill.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: parisartcenter.com or call 466-8130.

CATLIN HERITAGE MUSEUM

What: The Catlin Historical Society will host its annual Fall Ham & Bean Dinner. The grounds will be open for all visitors. New displays.

When:11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

Where:210 N. Paris St., Catlin.

Cost:Freewill donation will be taken.

More info:427-5766 or email catlinhistorical@att.net.

C.H. MOORE HOMESTEAD AND DEWITT COUNTY MUSEUM

What: Building and grounds depicting the elegant Victorian era.

When:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; through end of December.

Cost: Admission $1-$3, children under 12 free.

Where: 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

More info: chmoorehomestead.org or call 935-6066.

DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM

What:Artifacts covering a variety of interests including military, medical, toys, historical clothing, housewares, organizations and clubs, art, schools, railroads, businesses and trades, farming and agriculture, radio, quilting and crafts.

When:9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and holidays.

Where:700 S. Main St., Tuscola.

Cost:Free admission; donations welcome.

More info: Call 253-2535, douglascountymuseum@hotmail.com or facebook.com/docomuseum.

FORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WATER TOWER MUSEUM

What:A new photo exhibit features pictures from the Paxton Community Sale, an event from 1960 to 2001. A related exhibit features historic photos of stores on Paxton's Market Street, some dating from as early as 1916.

When: Fall hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, through Nov. 26. Museum tours can be arranged at other times by calling.

Where: In the remodeled city water tower and pump house, adjacent to Majestic Park, corner of Market and Center streets, Paxton.

More info:Call 379-4111 or 379-3723, sites.google.com/site/fordcountyhistoricalsociety/ or email ilfchs@gmail.com.

MUSEUM OF THE GRAND PRAIRIE

What: "The Worth of Water."

When: 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Through Dec. 31.

Where: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 586-2612 or museumofthegrandprairie.org.

Orpheum Children's Science Museum

What: Toddler Tuesdays. A new topic each week. Activities are based on art, science, games and other sensory activities.

When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

What: "Animal Encounters." The museum's education team will talk about the museum's animals, followed by animal feeding time.

When: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

What: DYI Weekend Wizard. A new topic each week. Do-it-yourself projects and science experiments.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Where: 346 N. Neil St., C.

Cost: Admission $4-$5.

More info: orpheumkids.net or call 352-5895.

SOUSA ARCHIVES AND CENTER FOR AMERICAN MUSIC

What:"From the Illiac Suite to the Sal-Mar Construction: Illinois' Pioneering Experimental Music Studio."

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Through Oct. 1. Closed weekends, some holidays.

Where: Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C.

Cost: Free; donations accepted.

More info: For guided tours, call 244-9309 or sousa@uiuc.edu.

VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM AND FITHIAN HOUSE

What: Two permanent exhibits of Lincoln-Lamon law office in Danville (1852-56) and a one-room schoolhouse; natural history displays, a coal mine shaft; and "Vermilion County in the Civil War."

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Where: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.

Cost: Museum admission, $1-$3. Museum and Fithian House admission, $1-$5. Children 12 years old and younger, free.

More info: vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922.

VERMILION COUNTY WAR MUSEUM

What: Exhibits with items from the pre-Revolutionary War through the operations in Afghanistan. The museum features a special display of "Women in the Military," and expanded World War II areas.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays.

Where: 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Admission, $2-$4; children under age 6 free.

More info: vcwm.org, call 431-0034 or email vcwm@comcast.net.

Planetarium

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

Sky show:"Fall Prairie Skies," 7 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 30 through Dec. 16. Except Oct. 7.

Main features:"Solar Superstorms," 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.

Children's features: "Solar System Safari," 7 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 1-22.

'World of Science' lecture:University of Illinois physicist Peter Abbamonte on "How Laws, Sausages and Science Are Made: An Inside View of How Science Really Works," 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Admission, $5-$6. Lecture admission $2 at the door.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

Exhibits

ALICE CAMPBELL ALUMNI CENTER

What: "The Art of Coach Bob Zuppke" exhibition, curated from the collections of the UI Alumni Association, University Archives, Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and others. More than 20 of his oil paintings, watercolors and sketches, plus photos and artifacts from the Zuppke era at Illinois.

When:8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday, Sunday; and Nov. 24 and 25. Through Dec. 23.

Where:601 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

More info: Call 800-355-2586, email illinoisalumni@uillinois.edu or illinoisalumni.org/events/the-art-of-coach-bob-zuppke/.

ANITA PURVES NATURE CENTER

What: Opening reception for "The Nature of the Trail" by Lori Fuller.

When:1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8. Open, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday. Through Dec. 2.

Where:1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

More info: Call 384-4062 or lafullerlandscapes.com.

BOOTH LIBRARY

What: National traveling exhibit, "For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights," in West Reading Room. Exhibit is accompanied by a series of programs, including lectures, book discussions and a musical performance.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 1 a.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 20.

Where: EIU, 600 Lincoln Ave., Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: library.eiu.edu or call 581-6072.

COMMON GROUND FOOD CO-OP GALLERY

What: Art gallery show by Lara and Arlin Orr.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. every day. Through Nov. 18.

Where: Lincoln Square Village, 300 S. Broadway Ave., #166, U.

Cost:Free.

More info: Call 352-3347 or commonground.coop/store/classroom/art-gallery.

DANVILLE ART LEAGUE

What: Artist Mary Torri. Her artistic style is as much science and happy accidents as it is combination of medium techniques with layers of texture and color washes.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday, through September. Other times available by appointment.

Where: Paul Brumaghim Gallery, 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.

More info: Call 442-9264 or email thedanvilleartleague@gmail.com.

40 POINT ONE ART SPACE

What: "Paper Trail," a juried exhibition featuring works on, in, of or about paper from 30 local artists.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through Oct. 28.

Where: 1300 S. Neil St., C.

More info: 40north.org/programs/40-point-one.

GIERTZ GALLERY AT PARKLAND COLLEGE

What: Reception for "Parkland College 50th: Art and Design Alumni Exhibition," with welcoming remarks by President Tom Ramage and gallery talk by Chris Berti and Joan Stolz, 6 p.m.; music by the Parkland Guitar Ensemble.

When:5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29. Open, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Through Nov. 5.

Where: Reception in Gallery Lounge, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

More info: artgallery.parkland.edu, call 351-2485 or email giertzgallery@parkland.edu.

HOMER INTERPRETIVE CENTER

What: Center's exhibit for 2016, "Fawnsfeet and Fatmuckets: Freshwater Mussels of Illinois."

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Through December.

Where: Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

ILLINOIS TERMINAL

What: Wall displays, "MTD Art: Moving Pictures Through Your Neighborhood": "Ifeoma" by Sierra Shaw, "All-seeing Philodendron" by Lydia Puddicombe, "Murmuration" by Megan Hinds and "Left to Rust" by Judy Jones, the artists chosen to be featured inside all MTD buses.

When: All day, every day. Through Oct. 31.

Where: Across from the elevators on the first floor, 45 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 40north.org/programs/mtd-art or call 384-8188.

KENNEKUK ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION CENTER

What: "Nature Photography by Lara Darling," an exhibit by environmental educator with the Vermilion County Conservation District, a lifelong Vermilion County resident.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Kennekuk County Park, 2296 Henning Road, Danville.

More info: Call Lara Darling, 442-1691, or email ldarling@vccd.org.

MURPHY GALLERY

What: Art at the Y exhibition, "Hooded Truths," by Candace Hunter. Gallery talk with Hunter at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturdays and Sundays. Through Oct. 7.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

More info: 337-1500, universityymca.org/art.

SPRINGER CULTURAL CENTER

What: "State Town & Country Amateur Art Show." This show highlights best of show and blue-ribbon winners from the county shows held in the spring. Original works from both youth and adult divisions are displayed. Show concludes with a public critique by the juror.

When: Public critique by the juror, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Open, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Through Oct. 1.

Where: 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 819-3909, email michelle.olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparks.com/art-exhibits.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER

What: "A Dark Matter ," Main Gallery; "Erin Washington: Ephemeros," Brainard Gallery; and "On Video: A Dark Matter," the first Blackbox, an ongoing series of video works, eGallery.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays and holidays. Through Oct. 30.

Where: 2010 Ninth St. (South Ninth Street at Cleveland Avenue), Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info:eiu.edu/tarble, call 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

CITY OF URBANA

What: Urbana Public Arts Program's "Artist of the Corridor" exhibit, "Carichina Women," photographs by Rachel Lauren Storm, assistant director of the Women's Resources Center at the University of Illinois and the founder and director of Four Walls and a Roof Project, a grass-roots organization that seeks to establish the first battered women's shelter in Cotacachi, Ecuador.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Urbana City Building; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Urbana Free Library. Through Dec. 7.

Where: Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St.; and Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/artexhibits or call 328-8265.

Galleries

ART CO-OP GALLERY

What: Opening reception for "Perspectives" Comrades in Art inaugural group show. Artists: Judith Baker-Barrows, Debra Bolgla, Beth Chasco, Melissa Lynch, Donna Monfort, Pat Baron Monigold, Cinda Wombles Pettigrew, Lynn Hawkinson Smith, Sara Taber and Betty Wendland. Twenty percent of sales will be donated to Courage Connection, a local organization helping victims of domestic violence and homelessness.

When:5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7. Open, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 30.

Where:150 Lincoln Square, U.

More info: Email sftaber1@gmail.com or pamonigold@gmail.com.

CINEMA GALLERY

What: "Animals, Insects, Amphibians and Ancestors," new collages by Dennis Rowan, professor emeritus of the UI School of Art & Design.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Through Oct. 15. Closed Sundays through Tuesdays.

Where: 120 W. Main St., U.

More info: cinemagallery.cc or call 367-3711 or email baxley@baxleymedia.com.

THE VAULT ARTS COLLECTIVE

What: Art exhibit, "The Dog Has Issues: The Art of John McDevitt."

When: Open, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Through Nov. 24.

Where: 100 N. Main St., Tuscola.

More info: thevaultarts.com, email john.mcdevitt@thevaultarts.com or call 599-1215.

Farms / markets

URBANA'S MARKET AT THE SQUARE

What:Features locally grown fresh produce, other locally made products, live music, arts, crafts and more.

When: 7 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, every Saturday, Oct. 1 through Nov. 5.

Where: Corner of Illinois and Vine streets, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/market.

DOWNTOWN DANVILLE FARMERS' MARKET

What: Registered farmers' market vendors will have craft and baked goods to sell. Registration packets may be obtained at the Danville Public Library checkout desk at 319 N. Vermilion St.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Oct. 1 through Oct. 15.

Where: Lawn, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St.

More info: facebook.com/DanvilleFM.

CHAMPAIGN FARMERS' MARKET

What: Locally produced fruit, vegetables, flowers, dairy and baked goods from a variety of vendors. Also find children's activities, community groups and a chance to get to know your local farmers.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Oct. 25 (3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in October).

Where: Parking Lot Mat 310-330 N. Neil St., C (off Neil Street between Washington and Main).

More info: Call 840-2128, thelandconnection.org or email market@thelandconnection.org.

NEW THIRD SATURDAY MARKET

What: More vendors both indoors and outdoors, filled with creative crafts, Amish baked goods and unique finds.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 (third Saturday of every month, January through December).

Where: New location — Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds, Arthur.

More info: Call 520-3349, 254-5010 or email dbissonett@gmail.com.