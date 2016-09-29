Notes-Worthy: Seth Anderson

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Seth Anderson

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with Andy Mo saxophonist Seth Anderson:

You perform barefoot and have been known to stand on bars and move through the crowd while playing. How did you start playing the sax?

Funnily enough, saxophone wasn't my first choice of instrument, trombone was. I was in fourth grade doing the instrument petting zoo. I had my heart set on the trombone for a while at that point. The director at the time talked to my mom and let her know that he really thought my arms would always be too short for the trombone. He suggested the saxophone instead. By the end of that year, I was in love with it and haven't looked back for over 25 years now! The freedom of expression I get from it and just how cool people are portrayed as sax players. I guess I am still trying to be one of those cool guys.

How did you feel when Upshot dissolved, and how did you stay performing with Andy Mo Band?

When Upshot ended, I felt like I was losing a child. I wasn't a founding member of Upshot but had put over 3 years of love into that family. I miss it a lot.

Right before it ended though I had the pleasure of playing with Andy Mo a couple of times here and there. I had jammed with him at Boomjam's and sat in for a song or two. I was even on stage with him for the first performance of The Dead Possums! He started inviting me to shows to play last year and now I have become a part of his original band lineup. His music is SO fun to play. It's bluesy, swampy and raucous at times to where you want to dig in to it and push yourself while playing it.

Tell us about the band Breathe, who the members were and how that brought you out of your musical dry spell?

I had recently moved back to C-U about 11 years ago when I ran in to Guido Esteves at a Brat Pack show downtown. He invited me out to try and play with something he was working on. I had not been playing for a few years and my wife, Amber, had been trying to get me to use that big paperweight in the corner, my tenor sax. After more prodding by Guido, I started playing again. My first foray into non-education based music was the Breathe Jam Project.

It was the brainchild of Guido almost 10 years ago now. Originals and covers of lesser known groups. It was a modern rock based groove with a driving feel. It had several members over the years. There was a core group of Guido Esteves, Chuck Applebee, Jason Barham and after they met, Amy Mitchell-Esteves. But it also had members of Mike Bray, Rory Grennan, Joe Funderburk, Tom Grassman and many others. These people were all local musicians who played because they loved it. Their passion was infectious. It got me to play differently. Just for the love of it. Not for school, not for teaching, but to create. It got me to start showing up to other jam sessions.

I was a regular at the early BoomJams. I would be at friends' gigs and get invited up for a song or two, it was at a BoomJam where I crashed an Upshot set for the first time. I help write several songs with Josh Budda and Steve Meadows as Dirty * (yes asterisk), the house band for Carnival Debauche back 5 years ago. I've played in Seattle, Champaign and Danville with My Brothers Keeper, a funk band from CU back in the 90s. All of this because I was drug back into the music life 10 years ago by someone who wouldn't let me say no. And I am so glad he did.

Where can we locate your music?

I can be found playing with My Brothers Keeper when we get back together but my pride and pleasure is to play with the Andy Mo Band around central Illinois. I am on Facebook as

Myself: http://www.facebook.com/UrbanaSax

My Brothers Keeper: http://www.facebook.com/mbkfunk

Andy Mo Band: http://www.facebook.com/AndyMoMusic, AndyMoMusic.com