Ask 'Mimi,' Oct. 2, 2016

Photo by: Charles 'Stretch' Ledford 'Beretta, Jordan, Cassie and Gaitlynn'

What's going on in photojournalism today?

UI assistant professor of journalism Charles "Stretch" Ledford's project, "The Cultural Geography of Firearms," is indicative of the latest trends, according to Barbara Tannenbaum, curator of photography at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

She curated the "Power and Politics" exhibition at the Filter Photo Gallery in Chicago. It includes Ledford's photograph "Beretta, Jordan, Cassie and Gaitlynn" (above) from his series of portraits of families with children named after guns.

"As the number of print outlets for photojournalism has diminished over the past two decades, the line between photojournalism and fine art photography has become blurred," Tannenbaum said. "Many photojournalists shoot with both the page and the gallery in mind. Some 'assign' themselves conceptually based, long-term personal projects that fit comfortably in either setting, such as Ledford's 'The Cultural Geography of Firearms.'"

His series, she said, "approaches one of our country's most contentious political debates, gun control, through subtle yet potent irony." Ledford's project is partly funded by a UI Center for Advanced Study grant.

Rand Hartsell asks, Did you see The New Yorker article on the retrospective of Walter Robinson's paintings in NYC?

Yes. Art critic Peter Schjeldahl notes in the article the show of Robinson's "bright, brushy realist paintings" almost didn't come to New York and "is a blessed event for fans of the storied bohemian artist, art journalist and man-about-downtown."

"It opened, last year (actually 2014), at Illinois State University, Normal, curated by Barry Blinderman, who is the director of the school's gallery and who, like Robinson, is a veteran of the Lower East Side art scene of the 1980s," Schjeldahl wrote. "But no venue in the city was interested."

Then gallerist Jeffrey Deitch decided to reopen the SoHo space he closed in 2010 and chose the Robinson show, on view through Oct. 22, for his reinaugural exhibition.

I actually attended and enjoyed the opening of the Robinson show in ISU's new gallery in 2014 in the Uptown Station Parking Deck in Normal. The gallery was way cool and looks like many galleries in Chelsea in NYC. There's nothing like it in Champaign-Urbana. There should be.

I asked Blinderman on Thursday evening whether he will return to NYC, in light of the positive media attention he's received in connection with the Robinson show. He said his 15 minutes of fame will end after a month, and it would take a lot more for him to get back to NYC. He's been at ISU for 30 years now.

Did you take a holiday recently?

Yes, I visited old friends on the north coast of California. The warm sun, cool ocean breeze and lack of mosquitos and other annoying insects were restorative. I returned here feeling recharged — and shocked at the breadth and depth of cultural activities in C-U, particularly at Krannert Center and elsewhere on campus. A friend, Walter Alspaugh, said Krannert's new season has been "dynamite" so far. He's at nearly every show, in or near the front row.

