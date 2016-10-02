'BEAR' sightings in Urbana

Photo by: Melissa Merli/The News-Gazette 'Ranger' Thomas Brown, a University of Illinois senior in the School of Art + Design's New Media Department, holds a portrait of the late biologist/ecologist Malcolm Ramsay at one of the stations at Meadowbrook Park in Deke Weaver's first chapter of 'BEAR,' the fourth installment in his 'Unreliable Bestiary' performance project.

I don't think I've ever attended such an arduous, participatory performance as Deke Weaver's "BEAR."

A friend and I went at dusk last weekend, when it was quite warm and humid. The multidisciplinary piece, created with the help of 40 people, had us in summer camp fashion hiking through Meadowbrook Park, led by uniformed rangers who at different installations gave us entertaining and informative facts about bears, while pointing to installations such as a bear home in a tree.

In a small grove of trees, three dancers wearing bear costumes did creative movement; at one point, one sniffed my wrist, causing a split-second visceral reaction in me: What would that be like with a real bear?

On the 1.25-mile tour, we were to remain silent with the hopes of bringing back bears to help restore ecological balance to the "Allerton Meadowbrook Kickapoo Wildlife Habitat Corridor."

The hike ended inside the barn near the Race Street parking lot, where Weaver and crew had built a "den." We entered it standing, then bowed and then crawling, fortunately on padded mats, into a small, dark den.

There the bearded Weaver, lit by candles, told an adult story about a man who had fallen on hard luck, that at first seemed to have nothing to do with bears.

At one point, the window behind him opened to reveal a cellist playing mournful music.

The storytelling ended with Weaver talking about hibernation; clever because his "BEAR" will continue with a "winter chapter" in November through January and a "spring chapter" in February.

"BEAR" also included for everyone a small, printed "A Field Guide to the Bears." And when we left, each of us took from a basket a cute bear candle.

Throughout, we were to pretend we were in the year 2020, when due to climate change, Greenland slides into the Atlantic and 40 percent of the world's humans leave the coasts to head inland. (Wouldn't central Illinois, with its Mahomet Aquifer and rich farmland, be a prime destination?)

In his research, Weaver heard there used to be bears in Illinois, and black bear populations are expanding in the states. I told him I had read last year that black bears were migrating from northern to southern Wisconsin.

"For bears to arrive in C-U would take a lot of effort — running a gauntlet of miles and miles and miles of industrial agriculture," Weaver told me. "It would probably be about connecting habitat corridors so they could actually be here.

"And that's what the first part of 'BEAR' was alluding to — thinking about something like the Yellowstone to Yukon Initiative — finding ways to connect 500,000 square miles of grizzly habitat over states and countries and what that might be like to do right here, even on a very small scale."

At one point, a recorded audio on the "BEAR" tour referred to grizzly bears who originally evolved on the prairie and the plains. Over the past 10 years, grizzly bear populations have grown in the lower 48 states. Still it's a small population, around 1,800, compared to fewer than 500 in the 1970s, according to Weaver.

"Some of them have started moving down out of the mountains back east to the plains of Montana," he said. "For us here, it's all set in the imagination."

While at a residency in June in Montana, Weaver spoke with people who have to deal with grizzly bears every day.

"It affects how you live your life," he said.

"BEAR" is part of Weaver's ambitious, lifelong "Unreliable Bestiary" project, in which he will present 26 multi-disciplinary performances on endangered animals, for each letter of the alphabet.

A friend who has not seen Weaver's prior "Bestiary" shows — "Monkey," "Elephant" and "Wolf" — said "BEAR" did nothing for her and was "obvious." Another friend who had seen all of Weaver's prior "Bestiary" performances felt "BEAR" is not as good as them.

I told them: We have two more "BEAR" chapters. As for the first chapter, I tend to agree it doesn't hold together as well as Weaver's first three "Bestiary" shows, perhaps because of the downtime due to the hiking at Meadowbrook between stops.

Still, it felt like an "event" that I really wanted to experience. And I appreciate "BEAR" for its scope and the huge effort involved by Weaver and others, and the imparting of knowledge with which I was mostly unfamiliar.

And the fact it's free! The last "BEAR" performances will start near the Meadowbrook Park Race Street parking lot today at 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Pick up your free tickets and field guides beforehand at Krannert Center's ticket office or just show up at the park to see whether you can become part of a tour group. Weaver told me some people weren't showing up last week, likely due to the weather.