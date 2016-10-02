Final encore at the Red Lion Inn

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette From left, former Red Lion Inn manager Bob Graham and former Ginger and current Tons O' Fun band members Larry Fredrickson and Steve Schmidt get ready for the nightclub's 50th anniversary celebration last week at City Center in downtown Champaign. The event runs all next weekend. Other Related Content 'Yeah, they played here'

CHAMPAIGN — Back when downtown Champaign was deserted at night, campus bars were the place to hear live music in the 1960s and '70s.

And the Red Lion Inn was, appropriately enough, the king.

"REO Speedwagon was the house band," says Bob Graham, who was manager for the nightclub's entire run from 1966 to 1981. "We tried to have a different band every night, Chances R had Top 40, while we had straight-ahead rock."

Cheap Trick came down from Rockford regularly, he says, and the Finchley Boys, Screams, Skater, Freewheelin', Slink Rand Group, the Rave and Ginger could always draw crowds while Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter occupied the White House.

Appaloosa, a country-rock band that had a great cover of "Amie," also played a lot there, while not at the late Panama Red's.

The Eagles popped in after an Assembly Hall show, Graham recalls — at the time, they were the No. 1 American band in record sales.

"Irv Azoff from Danville was their manager, and he knew us," says George Faber of The Finchley Boys.

Bob Nutt and Azoff had come up with Blytham Limited, which booked many local and then national acts.

Once, Graham was in the basement changing kegs and came upstairs to see Joe Walsh on the stage. Walsh had a big hit with "Rocky Mountain High" and would soon join the Eagles.

"There was something almost every night," says Larry Fredrickson, then of Ginger and now of Tons O' Fun Band.

Band members went to each others' shows.

"Then we headed over to Sambo's for after-party pancakes," Faber adds.

Nothing could be more '70s than Sambo's, a chain that had to change its name as sensitivity to racial stereotypes grew.

"Bands could make $350 on a Saturday night," says Steve Schmidt, who was then with Ginger and now with Tons O' Fun band. That's about $1,800 adjusted for inflation.

You can celebrate the Red Lion Inn's 50th birthday this weekend with a host of bands returning. Previous homecomings have drawn thousands of fans, Fredrickson says.

"This will be our last," Graham, 69, says of the graying band members and fans.

Ticket sales will help with the development of the University of Illinois Welcome Center at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center.

There's still a Red Lion at 211 E. Green St., which offers DJs, but the era of national acts is over.

Fredrickson counted more than 100 top bands at Red Lion Inn, including the Ramones, Starcastle, The Guild (with Michael McDonald, later of the Doobie Brothers), Chaka Khan and Rufus, and Head East among them.

Graham recalls that McDonald was playing with The Blue at the time. The bar's manager convinced the band to unload cases of glass mugs, for which he compensated them with pizza and beer.

A decade later, McDonald would have a No. 1 hit with "What A Fool Believes."

Dan Fogelberg played there, as well as at local coffee houses like the Red Herring.

Local bands often opened for the national acts.

"We opened for Iron Butterfly," once famous for "Inna-Gadda-Da-Vida," Schmidt recalls.

Kevin Hisel of The Rave remembers opening for the Ramones on Aug. 1, 1978.

"They rocked the joint like no other band I have ever seen. Very high-energy, no stops between songs, a constant barrage of power chords and masterfully constructed pop and punk songs," he recalls.

Faber, who was in Stronghold at the time, saw that even the big bands could be relatively anonymous on the Red Lion stage.

When the Eagles played one song there, it was Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode."

"Nobody paid that much attention. The Eagles were an amazing band, but they weren't known for that song, and at that time they didn't have individual members most people recognized," he says.

Hisel remembers Sept. 22, 1978, the night The Rave recorded with a multi-track recorder, so they could release "The Rave Live! At the Red Lion" "a mere 33 years later."

"I think we were distracted by daytime TV shows," he says.

If you go

What: Red Lion Inn 50th Anniversary

Where: City Center, 505 S. Chestnut St., C

When: Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. Doors open 4 p.m.; shows at 5 p.m.

Tickets: $20 to $40. Must be 19 or older

Information: citycenterchampaign.com.