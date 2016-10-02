The Finchley Boys are back in town

Photo by: Photo courtesy of James Cole The Finchley Boys only made one album, 'Everlasting Tributes.' The CD version of the album is being released on Saturday. Other Related Content Final encore at the Red Lion Inn

URBANA — The Finchley Boys, a popular Urbana-based psychedelic rock band of the '60s, will reunite for two performances this week, the first at the Rose Bowl in Urbana and the other during the Red Lion 50th Anniversary Reunion at City Center.

This week — Saturday to be exact — also will see the release of a CD version of the Finchley Boys' only album, "Everlasting Tributes," self-released in 1972. It became a highly sought after item in collectors' circles both in the U.S. and overseas.

The CD package, released by The Finchley Boys/Parasol Label Group "Reaction! Recordings" label, features an extra CD of rare, live, unreleased recordings unearthed from vaults, basements and closets, according to Jim Kelly of Parasol Records.

It also marks the first time in more than 40 years that the Finchley Boys' record will be available legally.

Over the years, the original vinyl record was bootlegged many times on vinyl and CD, Kelly said.

Members of both incarnations of the Finchley Boys will play at the reunion concerts, at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rose Bowl in Urbana, with the Boneyard Navigators as opening act. They are Josh Quirk, Jack Brighton and Andon Davis. The returning Finchley Boys: James Cole, George Faber, Mark Warwick, Garrett Oostdyk, Larry Tabeling and J. Michael Powers.

There is no cover charge for the Rose Bowl gig.

At the Red Lion reunion, the Finchley Boys will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday, with Ian Shepard filling in for Powers on some songs. It will be followed by a jam, hosted by Faber at midnight.

Steven Hager, an Urbana native, editor-in-chief of Abakus Media and editor emeritus of High Times magazine, wrote about the history of the Finchley Boys on the occasion of their upcoming reunion, calling them one of the greatest acts in America that had transitioned from garage band to psychedelic rock.

"Formed in 1966, the Finchleys appeared on track for an epic career in the industry but somehow missed out," Hager wrote. The Finchley Boys had formed at the Urbana home of drummer Eric Swenson, with guitarist Mark Warwick and then Cole. They lifted the band name from the liner notes on a Kinks album.

Champaign bass player Tim Anderson and rhythm guitarist Steve Dyson soon joined the band.

"Anderson was reportedly the first to unleash epic energy during a performance of 'Hey, Joe,' when he began channeling a murderous spirit while climbing a chair," Hager wrote.

"But Anderson was soon yanked by his parents as the band took off, replaced by Larry Tabeling, who had been one of the original fans attending rehearsals along with his buddy George Faber, who was brought in to play harmonica.

"Both Cole and Faber quickly evolved into amazing performers, unleashing phenomenal improvisational energies."

Swenson eventually was replaced by Powers, who Hager said is one of the more gifted and original drummers in Illinois. Powers added considerably to the band's theatrical impact — as did the live boa constrictor and yoga moves Faber added on stage to "Only Me," Hager wrote.

The second incarnation of the Finchley Boys became the favorite band of the Cockettes, a San Francisco theater group that helped launch the glam movement. The Finchleys, Hager wrote, filled a niche between the New York Dolls and MC Five, and Alice Cooper followed Faber by using as a prop a live snake on stage.