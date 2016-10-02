Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Good as gold

You're certain to find something interesting to study and enjoy in the "Parkland College 50th: Art and Design Alumni Exhibition" through Nov. 5 at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland. Curator Barry Blinderman selected the pieces, writing that they range from "restful to disturbing, from realist to surreal." He also wrote that the classic genres are covered and the level of craft displayed in the show is of "the highest order." Agreed.

Talented trumpeter

Among the talented graduate students now at the UI is trumpeter Justin Copeland, who will perform with pianist Joan Hickey, bassist Crystal Rebone and drummer Josh Quirk from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Boomerangs in east Urbana. The great trombonist/UI Professor Jim Pugh is impressed with Copeland, telling me he's doing things with melody that no one else is doing. The three other musicians playing with him are mighty fine too.

'Birth of a Nation'

"The Birth of a Nation" tells of Nat Turner's slave revolt, addresses U.S. history and revolutionary violence. The Art Theater Co-op's 7 p.m. screening next Sunday will be followed by a discussion among experts from the UI. Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes: The movie overpowers its narrative flaws and uneven execution through sheer conviction rising on Nate Parker's assured direction and the strength of its vital message.