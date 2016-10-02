Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Academic superstar

As a psychology major, I enjoyed Stanford University Professor Robert Sapolsky's lecture, part of the Pygmalion Festival, about the effects of stress on the human body. The academic superstar gave a history of the issue and spoke of current research, spiking his talk with sly humor. Krannert's Colwell Playhouse was packed for the hourlong lecture, with quite a few people standing in the aisles on both sides. Stay calm.

Transcendent show

I found the Joshua Redman-Brad Mehldau concert at Krannert Center transcendent. Like me, jazz expert Sam Reese considers it one of the best five performances he's heard there, musically challenging yet absorbing. "They developed their musical motives and phrases in myriads of ways always leading to yet another fascinating musical idea. And they seemed to do it with one brain shared between the two," he said. Right on.

Internet documentary

After catching an hour of the SSG Trio on Wednesday at The Iron Post, I headed to the Art Theater Co-op for the final screening of two-time Ebertfest guest/German director Werner Herzog's "Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World," his documentary about the internet. In 10 "chapters," he tells of the good and the bad in what he calls "one of the great revolutions" in humanity. Lots of quirky characters and good info.